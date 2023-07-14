Home
MFS International Growth Fund

mutual fund
MQGIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$46.99 +0.02 +0.04%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (MGRAX) Primary B (MGRBX) C (MGRCX) Inst (MQGIX) Retirement (MGRDX) Retirement (MGRVX) Retirement (MGRRX) Retirement (MGRTX) Retirement (MGRQX)
Vitals

YTD Return

15.5%

1 yr return

19.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.9%

Net Assets

$12.6 B

Holdings in Top 10

34.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$47.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.83%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 23.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MQGIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.84%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MFS International Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MFS
  • Inception Date
    Jan 02, 1997
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kevin Dwan

Fund Description

MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund’s investment adviser) normally invests the fund’s assets primarily in foreign equity securities, including emerging market equity securities. Equity securities include common stocks and other securities that represent an ownership interest (or right to acquire an ownership interest) in a company or other issuer.

MFS focuses on investing the fund’s assets in the stocks of companies it believes to have above average earnings growth potential compared to other companies (growth companies).

MFS may invest the fund’s assets in securities of companies of any size.

MFS normally invests the fund’s assets across different industries, sectors, countries, and regions, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in issuers in a single industry, sector, country, or region.

MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual issuers. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate issuers may also be considered.

MQGIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MQGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.5% -15.6% 24.4% 36.93%
1 Yr 19.4% -15.2% 26.9% 24.54%
3 Yr 4.3%* -27.5% 9.4% 10.86%
5 Yr 3.9%* -10.2% 35.2% 17.90%
10 Yr 5.0%* -3.8% 9.4% 16.12%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MQGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.2% -49.5% -11.5% 4.87%
2021 1.6% -11.8% 9.8% 38.55%
2020 4.8% -1.7% 22.8% 74.05%
2019 5.8% -1.0% 9.7% 54.47%
2018 -2.5% -7.5% 11.0% 12.57%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MQGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.5% -35.3% 24.4% 36.93%
1 Yr 19.4% -46.8% 26.9% 23.85%
3 Yr 4.3%* -27.5% 13.1% 12.38%
5 Yr 4.7%* -10.2% 35.2% 15.76%
10 Yr 6.2%* -3.1% 9.9% 14.72%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MQGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.2% -49.5% -11.5% 4.87%
2021 1.6% -11.8% 9.8% 38.55%
2020 4.8% -1.7% 22.8% 74.05%
2019 5.8% -1.0% 9.7% 54.47%
2018 -1.8% -7.5% 11.0% 7.31%

NAV & Total Return History

MQGIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MQGIX Category Low Category High MQGIX % Rank
Net Assets 12.6 B 167 K 150 B 11.93%
Number of Holdings 86 5 516 35.71%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.38 B 59.2 K 33.4 B 10.37%
Weighting of Top 10 34.59% 10.3% 99.1% 40.55%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Nestle SA 5.47%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MQGIX % Rank
Stocks 		99.26% 88.72% 101.51% 12.21%
Cash 		0.74% -1.51% 11.28% 83.41%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 37.56%
Other 		0.00% -0.02% 3.64% 45.85%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.45% 30.88%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 32.03%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MQGIX % Rank
Industrials 		17.40% 0.68% 31.28% 30.18%
Consumer Defense 		17.06% 0.00% 28.66% 8.99%
Healthcare 		16.60% 1.36% 29.58% 33.87%
Basic Materials 		12.41% 0.00% 23.15% 7.60%
Technology 		11.25% 1.51% 38.21% 88.94%
Financial Services 		10.35% 0.00% 38.62% 73.50%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.46% 0.00% 46.28% 64.75%
Communication Services 		2.74% 0.00% 41.13% 68.43%
Energy 		2.02% 0.00% 24.97% 41.94%
Utilities 		0.71% 0.00% 19.97% 40.78%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 17.78% 64.98%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MQGIX % Rank
Non US 		95.71% 70.50% 101.51% 14.52%
US 		3.55% 0.00% 25.68% 62.67%

MQGIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MQGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.83% 0.01% 37.19% 75.70%
Management Fee 0.69% 0.00% 1.50% 39.22%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 6.08%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.80% N/A

Sales Fees

MQGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MQGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MQGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 23.00% 7.00% 330.00% 35.16%

MQGIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MQGIX Category Low Category High MQGIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.84% 0.00% 6.96% 53.33%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MQGIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MQGIX Category Low Category High MQGIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.84% -1.69% 3.16% 16.71%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MQGIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

MQGIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kevin Dwan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 02, 2012

10.42

10.4%

Kevin M. Dwan − Investment Officer − Director of Asian Equity Research − Global Equity Research Analyst − Joined MFS in 2005; named Director of Asian Equity Research in 2007 − Previous experience includes: nine years for Putnam Investments in various roles in Boston, London, and Tokyo including Equity Analyst and a Sector Sleeve Portfolio Manager for International Core Equity − Affiliation(s): President of Sabrina's Foundation − Harvard University, MBA − Harvard College, AB

Matthew Barrett

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2015

7.17

7.2%

Matthew Barrett, ASIP, is an Investment Officer and Equity Portfolio Manager at MFS Investment Management® (MFS®), managing the firm's European Equity Ex-U.K. strategy. He is also an Equity Analyst and leads the firm's European research coverage of consumer staples stocks. Matthew joined MFS in 2000 and became a research analyst in 2001. He was named portfolio manager in 2010. Prior to joining MFS, he was an associate director specializing in Asian equities for Newport Capital Ltd. He earned a Bachelor's Degree from University College in London and holds a MBA from London Business School.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 26.94 7.45 20.01

