YTD Return
15.1%
1 yr return
18.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.1%
Net Assets
$12.6 B
Holdings in Top 10
34.6%
Expense Ratio 1.33%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 23.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund’s investment adviser) normally invests the fund’s assets primarily in foreign equity securities, including emerging market equity securities. Equity securities include common stocks and other securities that represent an ownership interest (or right to acquire an ownership interest) in a company or other issuer.
MFS focuses on investing the fund’s assets in the stocks of companies it believes to have above average earnings growth potential compared to other companies (growth companies).
MFS may invest the fund’s assets in securities of companies of any size.
MFS normally invests the fund’s assets across different industries, sectors, countries, and regions, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in issuers in a single industry, sector, country, or region.
MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual issuers. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate issuers may also be considered.
|Period
|MGRQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.1%
|-15.6%
|24.4%
|42.20%
|1 Yr
|18.6%
|-15.2%
|26.9%
|35.32%
|3 Yr
|3.4%*
|-27.5%
|9.4%
|21.48%
|5 Yr
|3.1%*
|-10.2%
|35.2%
|24.72%
|10 Yr
|4.3%*
|-3.8%
|9.4%
|24.79%
* Annualized
|Period
|MGRQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.8%
|-49.5%
|-11.5%
|6.73%
|2021
|0.8%
|-11.8%
|9.8%
|47.47%
|2020
|4.6%
|-1.7%
|22.8%
|77.61%
|2019
|5.7%
|-1.0%
|9.7%
|60.89%
|2018
|-2.7%
|-7.5%
|11.0%
|18.13%
|Period
|MGRQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.1%
|-35.3%
|24.4%
|42.20%
|1 Yr
|18.6%
|-46.8%
|26.9%
|34.63%
|3 Yr
|3.4%*
|-27.5%
|13.1%
|22.77%
|5 Yr
|3.9%*
|-10.2%
|35.2%
|20.63%
|10 Yr
|5.5%*
|-3.1%
|9.9%
|19.91%
* Annualized
|Period
|MGRQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.8%
|-49.5%
|-11.5%
|6.73%
|2021
|0.8%
|-11.8%
|9.8%
|47.47%
|2020
|4.6%
|-1.7%
|22.8%
|77.61%
|2019
|5.7%
|-1.0%
|9.7%
|60.89%
|2018
|-1.9%
|-7.5%
|11.0%
|11.11%
|MGRQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MGRQX % Rank
|Net Assets
|12.6 B
|167 K
|150 B
|13.53%
|Number of Holdings
|86
|5
|516
|38.02%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.38 B
|59.2 K
|33.4 B
|11.98%
|Weighting of Top 10
|34.59%
|10.3%
|99.1%
|42.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MGRQX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.26%
|88.72%
|101.51%
|13.82%
|Cash
|0.74%
|-1.51%
|11.28%
|85.02%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|93.09%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|3.64%
|93.55%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.45%
|93.09%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|92.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MGRQX % Rank
|Industrials
|17.40%
|0.68%
|31.28%
|31.80%
|Consumer Defense
|17.06%
|0.00%
|28.66%
|10.60%
|Healthcare
|16.60%
|1.36%
|29.58%
|35.48%
|Basic Materials
|12.41%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|9.22%
|Technology
|11.25%
|1.51%
|38.21%
|90.55%
|Financial Services
|10.35%
|0.00%
|38.62%
|75.12%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.46%
|0.00%
|46.28%
|66.36%
|Communication Services
|2.74%
|0.00%
|41.13%
|70.05%
|Energy
|2.02%
|0.00%
|24.97%
|43.55%
|Utilities
|0.71%
|0.00%
|19.97%
|42.40%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.78%
|95.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MGRQX % Rank
|Non US
|95.71%
|70.50%
|101.51%
|16.13%
|US
|3.55%
|0.00%
|25.68%
|64.29%
|MGRQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.33%
|0.01%
|37.19%
|32.94%
|Management Fee
|0.69%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|40.83%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|69.65%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.80%
|N/A
|MGRQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MGRQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MGRQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|23.00%
|7.00%
|330.00%
|36.98%
|MGRQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MGRQX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.69%
|0.00%
|6.96%
|93.33%
|MGRQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|MGRQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MGRQX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.28%
|-1.69%
|3.16%
|48.49%
|MGRQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 11, 2020
|$0.189
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2019
|$0.510
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2018
|$0.192
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2017
|$0.179
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2016
|$0.212
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2015
|$0.223
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2014
|$0.274
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2013
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2012
|$0.205
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2011
|$0.229
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2010
|$0.197
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2009
|$0.226
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2008
|$0.249
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 02, 2012
10.42
10.4%
Kevin M. Dwan − Investment Officer − Director of Asian Equity Research − Global Equity Research Analyst − Joined MFS in 2005; named Director of Asian Equity Research in 2007 − Previous experience includes: nine years for Putnam Investments in various roles in Boston, London, and Tokyo including Equity Analyst and a Sector Sleeve Portfolio Manager for International Core Equity − Affiliation(s): President of Sabrina's Foundation − Harvard University, MBA − Harvard College, AB
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2015
7.17
7.2%
Matthew Barrett, ASIP, is an Investment Officer and Equity Portfolio Manager at MFS Investment Management® (MFS®), managing the firm's European Equity Ex-U.K. strategy. He is also an Equity Analyst and leads the firm's European research coverage of consumer staples stocks. Matthew joined MFS in 2000 and became a research analyst in 2001. He was named portfolio manager in 2010. Prior to joining MFS, he was an associate director specializing in Asian equities for Newport Capital Ltd. He earned a Bachelor's Degree from University College in London and holds a MBA from London Business School.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|26.94
|7.45
|20.01
