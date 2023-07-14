To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of mid cap companies. The fund currently considers mid cap companies to be those companies with market capitalizations that are within the market capitalization range of companies comprising the Russell Midcap® Index. As of November 30, 2021, the market capitalizations of the largest and smallest companies in the Russell Midcap® Index were approximately $60 billion and $406 million, respectively, and the weighted average and median market capitalizations of the index were approximately $25 billion and $11 billion, respectively. The fund normally allocates its assets among multiple investment strategies employed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc. (BNYM Investment Adviser) and affiliated and unaffiliated sub-advisers that invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid cap companies. The fund is designed to provide exposure to various mid cap equity portfolio managers and investment

strategies and styles. The fund may invest up to 15% of its assets in the equity securities of foreign issuers, including those in emerging market countries.

BNYM Investment Adviser determines the investment strategies and sets the target allocations and ranges. The investment strategies and the fund's targets and ranges (expressed as a percentage of the fund's investable assets) for allocating its assets among the investment strategies as of the date of this prospectus were as follows:

Investment Strategy Target Range Mid Cap Tax-Sensitive Core Strategy 30% 0% to 50% Opportunistic Mid Cap Value Strategy 17% 0% to 30% Mid Cap Growth Strategy 17% 0% to 30% Boston Partners Mid Cap Value Strategy 18% 0% to 30% Geneva Mid Cap Growth Strategy 18% 0% to 30%

The Mid Cap Tax-Sensitive Core Strategy is employed by BNYM Investment Adviser, the Opportunistic Mid Cap Value Strategy and the Mid Cap Growth Strategy are employed by Newton Investment Management North America, LLC (Newton), an affiliate of BNYM Investment Adviser, and the Boston Partners Mid Cap Value Strategy and the Geneva Mid Cap Growth Strategy are employed by unaffiliated sub-advisers, namely, Boston Partners Global Investors, Inc. (Boston Partners), and Geneva Capital Management LLC (GCM), respectively.

BNYM Investment Adviser has the discretion to change the investment strategies, including whether to implement a strategy employed by BNYM Investment Adviser or a sub-adviser, and the target allocations and ranges when BNYM Investment Adviser deems it appropriate.

The portion of the fund's assets allocated to the Mid Cap Tax-Sensitive Core Strategy normally is invested primarily in equity securities of mid cap companies included in the Russell Midcap® Index. In selecting securities for the Mid Cap Tax-Sensitive Core Strategy, the portfolio manager uses an optimization program to establish portfolio characteristics and risk factors that the portfolio manager determines are within an acceptable range of the Russell Midcap® Index. The Mid Cap Tax-Sensitive Core Strategy does not seek to add value through active security selection, nor does it target index replication. The portfolio manager seeks to actively and opportunistically realize capital gains and/or losses within this strategy as determined to be appropriate to improve the tax-sensitivity of the portfolio's investment performance. The Mid Cap Tax-Sensitive Core Strategy may realize losses to offset gains incurred as a result of more closely aligning the portfolio with the characteristics of the Russell Midcap® Index, or to allow more flexibility for offsetting gains incurred through subsequent rebalancing of the portfolio. In addition, the Mid Cap Tax-Sensitive Core Strategy may realize capital losses to offset any realized capital gains of the fund's other investment strategies.

Newton is the fund's sub-adviser responsible for the portion of the fund's assets allocated to the Opportunistic Mid Cap Value Strategy. The portion of the fund's assets allocated to the Opportunistic Mid Cap Value Strategy normally is invested primarily in equity securities of mid cap value companies. In constructing this portion of the fund's portfolio, the portfolio managers use an opportunistic value approach to identify stocks whose current market prices trade at a large discount to their intrinsic value, as calculated by the portfolio managers. The opportunistic value style attempts to benefit from valuation inefficiencies and underappreciated fundamental prospects present in the marketplace. For this portion of its portfolio, the fund generally seeks exposure to stocks and sectors that the portfolio managers perceive to be attractive from a valuation and fundamental standpoint.

Newton is the fund's sub-adviser responsible for the portion of the fund's assets allocated to the Mid Cap Growth Strategy. The portion of the fund's assets allocated to the Mid Cap Growth Strategy normally is invested primarily in equity securities of mid cap companies with favorable growth prospects. In constructing this portion of the fund's portfolio, the portfolio managers use a "growth style" of investing, searching for companies whose fundamental strengths suggest the potential to provide superior earnings growth over time. The portfolio managers use a consistent, bottom-up approach which emphasizes individual stock selection. The portion of the fund's assets allocated to the Mid Cap Growth Strategy does not have any limitations regarding portfolio turnover, and may have portfolio turnover rates significantly in excess of 100%.

Boston Partners is the fund's sub-adviser responsible for the portion of the fund's assets allocated to the Boston Partners Mid Cap Value Strategy. The portion of the fund's assets allocated to the Boston Partners Mid Cap Value Strategy normally is invested in a diversified portfolio of mid cap stocks identified by Boston Partners as having value characteristics. Boston Partners employs a fundamental bottom-up, disciplined value investment process. Valuation, fundamentals and momentum are analyzed using a bottom-up blend of qualitative and quantitative inputs.

GCM is the fund's sub-adviser responsible for the portion of the fund’s assets allocated to the Geneva Mid Cap Growth Strategy. GCM seeks to identify high quality companies with low leverage, superior management, leadership positions within their industries, and a consistent, sustainable record of growth in managing its allocated portion of the fund's

assets. In selecting stocks, GCM emphasizes bottom-up fundamental analysis to develop an understanding of a company supplemented by top-down considerations which include reviewing general economic and market trends and analyzing their effect on various industries. GCM also seeks to screen out high risk ideas, such as turnaround stories, initial public offerings and companies that are highly leveraged, non-U.S. based, or do not have earnings.