Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
11.7%
1 yr return
3.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.3%
Net Assets
$2.21 B
Holdings in Top 10
9.1%
Expense Ratio 1.15%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 31.74%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of mid cap companies. The fund currently considers mid cap companies to be those companies with market capitalizations that are within the market capitalization range of companies comprising the Russell Midcap® Index. As of November 30, 2021, the market capitalizations of the largest and smallest companies in the Russell Midcap® Index were approximately $60 billion and $406 million, respectively, and the weighted average and median market capitalizations of the index were approximately $25 billion and $11 billion, respectively. The fund normally allocates its assets among multiple investment strategies employed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc. (BNYM Investment Adviser) and affiliated and unaffiliated sub-advisers that invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid cap companies. The fund is designed to provide exposure to various mid cap equity portfolio managers and investment
strategies and styles. The fund may invest up to 15% of its assets in the equity securities of foreign issuers, including those in emerging market countries.
BNYM Investment Adviser determines the investment strategies and sets the target allocations and ranges. The investment strategies and the fund's targets and ranges (expressed as a percentage of the fund's investable assets) for allocating its assets among the investment strategies as of the date of this prospectus were as follows:
|
Investment Strategy
|
Target
|
Range
|
Mid Cap Tax-Sensitive Core Strategy
|
30%
|
0% to 50%
|
Opportunistic Mid Cap Value Strategy
|
17%
|
0% to 30%
|
Mid Cap Growth Strategy
|
17%
|
0% to 30%
|
Boston Partners Mid Cap Value Strategy
|
18%
|
0% to 30%
|
Geneva Mid Cap Growth Strategy
|
18%
|
0% to 30%
The Mid Cap Tax-Sensitive Core Strategy is employed by BNYM Investment Adviser, the Opportunistic Mid Cap Value Strategy and the Mid Cap Growth Strategy are employed by Newton Investment Management North America, LLC (Newton), an affiliate of BNYM Investment Adviser, and the Boston Partners Mid Cap Value Strategy and the Geneva Mid Cap Growth Strategy are employed by unaffiliated sub-advisers, namely, Boston Partners Global Investors, Inc. (Boston Partners), and Geneva Capital Management LLC (GCM), respectively.
BNYM Investment Adviser has the discretion to change the investment strategies, including whether to implement a strategy employed by BNYM Investment Adviser or a sub-adviser, and the target allocations and ranges when BNYM Investment Adviser deems it appropriate.
The portion of the fund's assets allocated to the Mid Cap Tax-Sensitive Core Strategy normally is invested primarily in equity securities of mid cap companies included in the Russell Midcap® Index. In selecting securities for the Mid Cap Tax-Sensitive Core Strategy, the portfolio manager uses an optimization program to establish portfolio characteristics and risk factors that the portfolio manager determines are within an acceptable range of the Russell Midcap® Index. The Mid Cap Tax-Sensitive Core Strategy does not seek to add value through active security selection, nor does it target index replication. The portfolio manager seeks to actively and opportunistically realize capital gains and/or losses within this strategy as determined to be appropriate to improve the tax-sensitivity of the portfolio's investment performance. The Mid Cap Tax-Sensitive Core Strategy may realize losses to offset gains incurred as a result of more closely aligning the portfolio with the characteristics of the Russell Midcap® Index, or to allow more flexibility for offsetting gains incurred through subsequent rebalancing of the portfolio. In addition, the Mid Cap Tax-Sensitive Core Strategy may realize capital losses to offset any realized capital gains of the fund's other investment strategies.
Newton is the fund's sub-adviser responsible for the portion of the fund's assets allocated to the Opportunistic Mid Cap Value Strategy. The portion of the fund's assets allocated to the Opportunistic Mid Cap Value Strategy normally is invested primarily in equity securities of mid cap value companies. In constructing this portion of the fund's portfolio, the portfolio managers use an opportunistic value approach to identify stocks whose current market prices trade at a large discount to their intrinsic value, as calculated by the portfolio managers. The opportunistic value style attempts to benefit from valuation inefficiencies and underappreciated fundamental prospects present in the marketplace. For this portion of its portfolio, the fund generally seeks exposure to stocks and sectors that the portfolio managers perceive to be attractive from a valuation and fundamental standpoint.
Newton is the fund's sub-adviser responsible for the portion of the fund's assets allocated to the Mid Cap Growth Strategy. The portion of the fund's assets allocated to the Mid Cap Growth Strategy normally is invested primarily in equity securities of mid cap companies with favorable growth prospects. In constructing this portion of the fund's portfolio, the portfolio managers use a "growth style" of investing, searching for companies whose fundamental strengths suggest the potential to provide superior earnings growth over time. The portfolio managers use a consistent, bottom-up approach which emphasizes individual stock selection. The portion of the fund's assets allocated to the Mid Cap Growth Strategy does not have any limitations regarding portfolio turnover, and may have portfolio turnover rates significantly in excess of 100%.
Boston Partners is the fund's sub-adviser responsible for the portion of the fund's assets allocated to the Boston Partners Mid Cap Value Strategy. The portion of the fund's assets allocated to the Boston Partners Mid Cap Value Strategy normally is invested in a diversified portfolio of mid cap stocks identified by Boston Partners as having value characteristics. Boston Partners employs a fundamental bottom-up, disciplined value investment process. Valuation, fundamentals and momentum are analyzed using a bottom-up blend of qualitative and quantitative inputs.
GCM is the fund's sub-adviser responsible for the portion of the fund’s assets allocated to the Geneva Mid Cap Growth Strategy. GCM seeks to identify high quality companies with low leverage, superior management, leadership positions within their industries, and a consistent, sustainable record of growth in managing its allocated portion of the fund's
assets. In selecting stocks, GCM emphasizes bottom-up fundamental analysis to develop an understanding of a company supplemented by top-down considerations which include reviewing general economic and market trends and analyzing their effect on various industries. GCM also seeks to screen out high risk ideas, such as turnaround stories, initial public offerings and companies that are highly leveraged, non-U.S. based, or do not have earnings.
|Period
|MIMSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.7%
|-26.9%
|59.5%
|84.60%
|1 Yr
|3.7%
|-43.3%
|860.3%
|86.04%
|3 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-41.5%
|41.9%
|44.18%
|5 Yr
|-1.3%*
|-28.2%
|82.7%
|50.20%
|10 Yr
|2.6%*
|-18.2%
|13.7%
|40.77%
* Annualized
|Period
|MIMSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-27.9%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|32.92%
|2021
|2.2%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|31.68%
|2020
|4.4%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|83.68%
|2019
|6.0%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|46.00%
|2018
|-3.5%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|59.06%
|Period
|MIMSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.7%
|-53.4%
|55.3%
|81.24%
|1 Yr
|3.7%
|-60.3%
|860.3%
|81.98%
|3 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-41.5%
|41.9%
|44.53%
|5 Yr
|-1.3%*
|-27.5%
|82.7%
|55.14%
|10 Yr
|4.9%*
|-17.0%
|15.4%
|52.00%
* Annualized
|Period
|MIMSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-27.9%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|32.92%
|2021
|2.2%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|31.68%
|2020
|4.4%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|83.68%
|2019
|6.0%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|46.00%
|2018
|-3.5%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|72.51%
|MIMSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MIMSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.21 B
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|29.58%
|Number of Holdings
|655
|20
|3702
|2.82%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|207 M
|360 K
|10.9 B
|57.39%
|Weighting of Top 10
|9.11%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|97.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MIMSX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.82%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|33.80%
|Cash
|1.18%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|64.44%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|17.78%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|23.06%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|10.74%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|14.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MIMSX % Rank
|Technology
|19.40%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|84.86%
|Industrials
|14.88%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|50.35%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.07%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|53.35%
|Healthcare
|13.42%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|82.04%
|Financial Services
|11.33%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|25.00%
|Real Estate
|6.51%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|14.08%
|Energy
|5.53%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|10.21%
|Utilities
|4.02%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|3.17%
|Basic Materials
|3.89%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|26.76%
|Consumer Defense
|3.81%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|22.01%
|Communication Services
|3.17%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|40.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MIMSX % Rank
|US
|94.84%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|42.25%
|Non US
|3.98%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|43.31%
|MIMSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.15%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|41.68%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|53.62%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|74.09%
|MIMSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MIMSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MIMSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|31.74%
|0.00%
|250.31%
|38.04%
|MIMSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MIMSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.19%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|18.84%
|MIMSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|MIMSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MIMSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.08%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|14.64%
|MIMSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2018
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2017
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2016
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2014
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2013
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2009
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 20, 2012
9.78
9.8%
Mr. Pollack is a portfolio manager for Boston Partners Mid Cap Value Equity product. He has been with Boston Partners since 2000. He joined the firm from Hughes Investments where he spent twelve years as an equity portfolio manager, managing value equity across the market capitalization spectrum. He also oversaw the outside investment managers who manage assets for Hughes’ pension plan. He began his career at Hughes as an Investment Analyst where he spent four years covering a variety of industries and sectors. Prior to that, he was with Remington, Inc., and Arthur Anderson & Co. Mr. Pollack is a graduate from Georgia Institute of Technology and holds an M.B.A. from The Anderson School of Management at the University of California at Los Angeles. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. He has thirty-six years of investment experience.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 20, 2012
9.78
9.8%
Rob is a member of Newton’s equity research team and is a senior portfolio manager on the small mid cap equity team and the lead portfolio manager for the Mobility Innovation strategy. In addition to portfolio management duties, he is responsible for research coverage of the information technology sector. Rob joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Rob was a senior portfolio manager at Mellon Investments Corporation and The Boston Company Asset Management (both BNY Mellon group companies). Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Rob worked at Bricoleur Capital leading technology investing for its long/short hedge fund. Rob began his career at Prudential and its subsidiary Jennison Associates, where he helped launch a US small-cap fund and served as an analyst and portfolio manager for global small-cap equities. Rob has a BS with honors in Finance from Boston College. He holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 20, 2012
9.78
9.8%
Mr. Murphy has been employed by Dreyfus since June 2010. He is a managing director, Tax-Managed Equity, of The Bank of New York Mellon, which he joined in 1981.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 21, 2013
9.2
9.2%
"W. Scott Priebe is a Portfolio Manager at Geneva Capital Management. Scott co-manages the Geneva Small Cap, Mid Cap, SMID Cap, and All Cap Growth strategies. As a member of the Investment Strategy Group, he conducts high-quality, fundamental research and supports the Geneva growth equity strategies. He joined Geneva in 2004, which was acquired by Henderson in 2014. Prior to Geneva, he worked for Eli Lilly & Company. Scott earned his BA degree from DePauw University and his MBA from the University of Chicago, Booth School of Business. He has 15 years of financial industry experience."
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 02, 2013
9.08
9.1%
Todd is a member of Newton’s equity research team. In his current role, Todd is a senior portfolio manager on the US small mid cap team. He has worked on these strategies since inception and he currently covers the commodities, capital goods and consumer sectors. Todd joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Todd was a senior portfolio manager and research analyst at Mellon Investments Corporation, The Boston Company Asset Management and Standish Mellon Asset Management (all BNY Mellon group companies). Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Todd served as a portfolio manager and analyst at Fleet Investment Advisors. Todd has a BS from the State University of New York at Oswego and an MBA from the Rochester Institute of Technology. He received his CFA designation in 1995 and is a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 09, 2017
5.23
5.2%
John is Newton’s chief investment officer and head of equity. John is responsible for overseeing all equity strategies. He is also lead portfolio manager for the US Small, Mid and Large Cap Growth Equity strategies. John joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, John was chief investment officer at Mellon Investments Incorporation. Earlier roles included head of equity, active equity chief investment officer, and senior portfolio manager at Mellon and The Boston Company Asset Management (both BNY Mellon group companies). Prior to joining BNY Mellon, John served as president and chair of the investment committee at Seaward Management. Before Seaward Management, John was the founder and chief investment officer of JP3 Capital Management LLC. Prior to JP3, he spent 15 years at Fidelity Investments in various portfolio manager and research roles. John has a BS and an MS in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Michigan and an MBA from the University of Chicago.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2017
4.84
4.8%
Jose Muñoz, CFA is a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Muñoz is a co-manager on the US Small Cap, Mid Cap and SMID Cap Growth strategies since 2017. Prior to 2017, he served as senior research analyst and supported all the Geneva growth equity products. He began an investment internship in 2011 and subsequently joined as research analyst in 2012 at Geneva.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 20, 2019
3.2
3.2%
Patrick is head of small cap equities team and the lead portfolio manager for US Opportunistic Equity strategies and head of the small mid cap equity research team. Patrick joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Patrick was a senior portfolio manager at Mellon Investments Corporation (a BNY Mellon group company). Earlier in his career, Patrick was a portfolio manager at Wellington. There, he co-managed the firm’s global all-cap impact investing strategy. Prior to Wellington, Patrick was an equity analyst with Alydar Capital, CR Intrinsic Investors and Schroders. He also spent four years with The Boston Company Asset Management, a BNY Mellon group company, on the Opportunistic Equity team. Patrick has a BA from Bowdoin College and an MBA from Babson College’s Franklin W. Olin Graduate School of Business. He received his CFA designation in 2001 and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Boston. Patrick holds the Chartered Market Technician designation and is a member of the CMT Association.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 22, 2021
0.69
0.7%
Miki is a member of Newton’s equity opportunities team. In her current role, she is a portfolio manager on the growth funds. Miki joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Miki was a senior research analyst at Mellon Investments Corporation and The Boston Company Asset Management (both BNY Mellon group companies). Previously, she was a research analyst with a focus on healthcare. Over her 14 years at the firm, she covered the consumer staples, consumer discretionary and healthcare sectors across EM, EAFE and the US. Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Miki worked at Leerink Swann & Co., a healthcare investment bank, advising venture capital and private equity firms as well as pharmaceutical, biotech and medical-device companies on strategic growth opportunities.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 22, 2021
0.69
0.7%
Andrew is a member of Newton’s small cap equities team. In his current role, Andrew is a senior portfolio manager. He is primarily responsible for research coverage of the non-US energy, materials and industrials sectors. Andrew joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Andrew was a senior portfolio manager and senior research analyst at Mellon Investments Corporation and The Boston Company Asset Management (both BNY Mellon group companies). Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Andrew worked at BlackRock Inc., where he co-managed the Small Cap Growth and Mid Cap Growth funds and conducted research on industrial, energy, materials and consumer stocks. Previously, he served in analyst roles at Schroders Investment Management and Delphi Management. Andrew has a BA in Economics and Communications from Wake Forest University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.28
|2.25
