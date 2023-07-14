Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$6.03
$91.7 M
2.67%
$0.16
1.63%
YTD Return
-13.0%
1 yr return
-13.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-5.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.5%
Net Assets
$91.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
41.5%
Expense Ratio 1.63%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 59.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
$6.03
$91.7 M
2.67%
$0.16
1.63%
|Period
|MPIIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-13.0%
|-13.0%
|19.7%
|99.07%
|1 Yr
|-13.7%
|-18.2%
|38.5%
|91.59%
|3 Yr
|-5.5%*
|-10.0%
|26.8%
|97.96%
|5 Yr
|-3.5%*
|-5.1%
|14.6%
|91.86%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.0%
|6.4%
|54.35%
* Annualized
|Period
|MPIIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.2%
|-27.1%
|-0.5%
|79.44%
|2021
|3.6%
|-15.6%
|16.8%
|52.94%
|2020
|-1.5%
|-4.5%
|9.1%
|54.44%
|2019
|4.5%
|2.4%
|7.8%
|86.05%
|2018
|-2.9%
|-4.2%
|-1.1%
|76.32%
|Period
|MPIIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-13.0%
|-20.0%
|10.1%
|97.20%
|1 Yr
|-13.7%
|-22.4%
|11.7%
|90.65%
|3 Yr
|-5.5%*
|-10.0%
|21.1%
|97.96%
|5 Yr
|-3.5%*
|-5.1%
|13.2%
|91.46%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.0%
|7.9%
|52.17%
* Annualized
|Period
|MPIIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.2%
|-27.1%
|-0.5%
|79.44%
|2021
|3.6%
|-15.6%
|16.8%
|52.94%
|2020
|-1.5%
|-4.5%
|9.1%
|54.44%
|2019
|4.5%
|2.4%
|7.8%
|86.05%
|2018
|-1.6%
|-4.2%
|-0.8%
|23.68%
|MPIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MPIIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|91.7 M
|1.76 M
|8.56 B
|76.64%
|Number of Holdings
|64
|29
|233
|36.45%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|38 M
|733 K
|4.98 B
|68.22%
|Weighting of Top 10
|41.49%
|8.2%
|63.5%
|53.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MPIIX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.20%
|86.09%
|141.46%
|82.24%
|Cash
|3.81%
|-11.28%
|13.91%
|17.76%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.81%
|87.85%
|Other
|0.00%
|-47.56%
|13.60%
|88.79%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.46%
|87.85%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.41%
|87.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MPIIX % Rank
|Utilities
|36.27%
|3.71%
|96.19%
|67.29%
|Energy
|25.70%
|0.00%
|32.46%
|9.35%
|Industrials
|20.71%
|0.00%
|68.24%
|61.68%
|Real Estate
|11.77%
|0.00%
|23.51%
|30.84%
|Communication Services
|5.55%
|0.00%
|27.53%
|28.04%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.65%
|92.52%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.54%
|86.92%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.28%
|88.79%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.99%
|86.92%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.02%
|88.79%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.54%
|89.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MPIIX % Rank
|Non US
|52.34%
|0.00%
|99.06%
|42.99%
|US
|43.86%
|0.00%
|99.80%
|63.55%
|MPIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.63%
|0.30%
|20.38%
|31.37%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.30%
|1.25%
|68.22%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|52.94%
|Administrative Fee
|0.08%
|0.04%
|0.15%
|61.76%
|MPIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|4.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|MPIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MPIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|59.00%
|13.00%
|128.00%
|53.49%
|MPIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MPIIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.67%
|0.00%
|4.88%
|95.33%
|MPIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|MPIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MPIIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.86%
|-0.39%
|4.38%
|34.95%
|MPIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 05, 2018
|$0.215
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2017
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2014
8.09
8.1%
Matthew ("Matt") King joined Morgan Stanley in 2008 and has been with financial industry since 2000. He is a Managing Director at Morgan Stanley Investment Management and since joining the firm, continues to be Portfolio Manager for the Global Infrastructure Securities Strategy, where he is responsible for primary, day-to-day management of the portfolios as well as directing the team’s sector and company research. Previously, Matt worked at Bear Stearns in a variety of roles including investment banking and research, during which time he provided research and analytical support for a number of infrastructure-related financings. Matt received a B.A. magna cum laude in diplomacy and world affairs from Occidental College, and an MBA with honors from Columbia Business School.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.17
|18.18
|5.84
|8.08
