The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities issued by companies located throughout the world that are engaged in the infrastructure business. A company is considered to be in the infrastructure business if it derives at least 50% of its revenues or earnings from, or devotes at least 50% of its assets to, infrastructure-related activities. Infrastructure refers to the systems and networks of energy, transportation, communication, utilities and other services required for the normal function of society. Companies in the infrastructure business may be involved in a variety of areas, including, but not limited to, (i) the transmission, distribution, storage or transportation of electricity, oil and gas (and other bulk liquid products), water, and other natural resources used to produce energy, (ii) the construction and operation of renewable power facilities, (iii) the development, ownership, lease, concession, or management of highways, toll roads, tunnels, bridges, pipelines, airports, marine ports, refueling and related facilities, (iv) the provision of communications, including the development, lease, concession, or management of telephone, broadcast and mobile towers, fiber optic/copper cable, and satellite networks, (v) waste-water management, water purification/desalination, and other waste operations and (vi) the construction or operation of essential public structures. The Fund’s equity investments may include real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund’s investments may include securities of small and medium capitalization companies. The Fund may invest up to 100% of its net assets in foreign securities, which may include emerging market securities. Under normal market conditions, the Fund typically invests at least the lesser of (i) 40% of its total assets in the securities of issuers located outside of the United States or (ii) an amount of its total assets equal to the approximate percentage of issuers located outside of the United States included in the Dow Jones Brookfield Global Infrastructure Index SM , unless the Adviser determines, in its sole discretion, that conditions are not favorable. If the Adviser determines that conditions are not favorable, the Fund may invest under

40% of its total assets in the securities of issuers located outside of the United States, provided that the Fund will not invest less than 30% of its total assets in such securities except for temporary defensive purposes. In addition, under normal market conditions, the Fund invests in the securities of issuers from at least three different countries, which may include the United States.

The Adviser allocates the Fund’s assets between the different types of companies in the infrastructure business based on relative valuation, underlying company fundamentals, and demographic and macroeconomic considerations. The Fund has a fundamental policy (i.e., one that cannot be changed without shareholder approval) of investing 25% or more of its assets in the infrastructure industry.

In selecting securities to buy, hold or sell for the Fund, the Adviser actively manages the Fund using a combination of bottom-up and top-down methodologies. The value-driven approach to bottom-up security selection utilizes proprietary research models to identify infrastructure companies that offer the best value relative to their underlying assets and growth prospects. The top-down allocation provides exposure to major economic infrastructure sectors and countries, with an overweighting to those sectors/countries that offer the best relative valuation.