Vitals

YTD Return

-13.0%

1 yr return

-13.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-5.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.5%

Net Assets

$91.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

41.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$6.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.38%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 59.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MBGIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -13.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.11%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Morgan Stanley Variable Insurance Fund, Inc. Global Infrastructure Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Morgan Stanley
  • Inception Date
    Mar 01, 1990
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Matthew King

Fund Description

The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities issued by companies located throughout the world that are engaged in the infrastructure business. A company is considered to be in the infrastructure business if it derives at least 50% of its revenues or earnings from, or devotes at least 50% of its assets to, infrastructure-related activities. Infrastructure refers to the systems and networks of energy, transportation, communication, utilities and other services required for the normal function of society. Companies in the infrastructure business may be involved in a variety of areas, including, but not limited to, (i) the transmission, distribution, storage or transportation of electricity, oil and gas (and other bulk liquid products), water, and other natural resources used to produce energy, (ii) the construction and operation of renewable power facilities, (iii) the development, ownership, lease, concession, or management of highways, toll roads, tunnels, bridges, pipelines, airports, marine ports, refueling and related facilities, (iv) the provision of communications, including the development, lease, concession, or management of telephone, broadcast and mobile towers, fiber optic/copper cable, and satellite networks, (v) waste-water management, water purification/desalination, and other waste operations and (vi) the construction or operation of essential public structures. The Fund’s equity investments may include real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund’s investments may include securities of small and medium capitalization companies. The Fund may invest up to 100% of its net assets in foreign securities, which may include emerging market securities. Under normal market conditions, the Fund typically invests at least the lesser of (i) 40% of its total assets in the securities of issuers located outside of the United States or (ii) an amount of its total assets equal to the approximate percentage of issuers located outside of the United States included in the Dow Jones Brookfield Global Infrastructure IndexSM, unless the Adviser determines, in its sole discretion, that conditions are not favorable. If the Adviser determines that conditions are not favorable, the Fund may invest under
40% of its total assets in the securities of issuers located outside of the United States, provided that the Fund will not invest less than 30% of its total assets in such securities except for temporary defensive purposes. In addition, under normal market conditions, the Fund invests in the securities of issuers from at least three different countries, which may include the United States.
The Adviser allocates the Fund’s assets between the different types of companies in the infrastructure business based on relative valuation, underlying company fundamentals, and demographic and macroeconomic considerations. The Fund has a fundamental policy (i.e., one that cannot be changed without shareholder approval) of investing 25% or more of its assets in the infrastructure industry.
In selecting securities to buy, hold or sell for the Fund, the Adviser actively manages the Fund using a combination of bottom-up and top-down methodologies. The value-driven approach to bottom-up security selection utilizes proprietary research models to identify infrastructure companies that offer the best value relative to their underlying assets and growth prospects. The top-down allocation provides exposure to major economic infrastructure sectors and countries, with an overweighting to those sectors/countries that offer the best relative valuation.
The Adviser may consider information about environmental, social and governance issues (also referred to as ESG) in its bottom-up stock selection process when making investment decisions. The Adviser may engage with company management regarding corporate governance practices as well as what the Adviser deems to be materially important environmental and/or social issues facing a company.
MBGIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MBGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -13.0% -13.0% 19.7% 100.00%
1 Yr -13.6% -18.2% 38.5% 90.65%
3 Yr -5.4%* -10.0% 26.8% 96.94%
5 Yr -3.5%* -5.1% 14.6% 90.70%
10 Yr N/A* -3.0% 6.4% 34.78%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MBGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.1% -27.1% -0.5% 78.50%
2021 3.7% -15.6% 16.8% 51.96%
2020 -1.5% -4.5% 9.1% 53.33%
2019 4.5% 2.4% 7.8% 84.88%
2018 -3.0% -4.2% -1.1% 77.63%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MBGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -13.0% -20.0% 10.1% 98.13%
1 Yr -13.6% -22.4% 11.7% 89.72%
3 Yr -5.4%* -10.0% 21.1% 96.94%
5 Yr -3.5%* -5.1% 13.2% 90.24%
10 Yr N/A* -3.0% 7.9% 28.26%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MBGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.1% -27.1% -0.5% 78.50%
2021 3.7% -15.6% 16.8% 51.96%
2020 -1.5% -4.5% 9.1% 53.33%
2019 4.5% 2.4% 7.8% 84.88%
2018 -1.6% -4.2% -0.8% 22.37%

NAV & Total Return History

MBGIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MBGIX Category Low Category High MBGIX % Rank
Net Assets 91.7 M 1.76 M 8.56 B 77.57%
Number of Holdings 64 29 233 37.38%
Net Assets in Top 10 38 M 733 K 4.98 B 69.16%
Weighting of Top 10 41.49% 8.2% 63.5% 54.21%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MBGIX % Rank
Stocks 		96.20% 86.09% 141.46% 83.18%
Cash 		3.81% -11.28% 13.91% 18.69%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.81% 89.72%
Other 		0.00% -47.56% 13.60% 90.65%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.46% 89.72%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.41% 89.72%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MBGIX % Rank
Utilities 		36.27% 3.71% 96.19% 68.22%
Energy 		25.70% 0.00% 32.46% 10.28%
Industrials 		20.71% 0.00% 68.24% 62.62%
Real Estate 		11.77% 0.00% 23.51% 31.78%
Communication Services 		5.55% 0.00% 27.53% 28.97%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 25.65% 94.39%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 6.54% 88.79%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 17.28% 90.65%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.99% 88.79%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 10.02% 90.65%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 25.54% 91.59%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MBGIX % Rank
Non US 		52.34% 0.00% 99.06% 43.93%
US 		43.86% 0.00% 99.80% 64.49%

MBGIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MBGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.38% 0.30% 20.38% 46.08%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.30% 1.25% 69.16%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.08% 0.04% 0.15% 64.71%

Sales Fees

MBGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 4.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MBGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MBGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 59.00% 13.00% 128.00% 54.65%

MBGIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MBGIX Category Low Category High MBGIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.98% 0.00% 4.88% 96.26%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MBGIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MBGIX Category Low Category High MBGIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.11% -0.39% 4.38% 20.39%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MBGIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

MBGIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Matthew King

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2014

8.09

8.1%

Matthew ("Matt") King joined Morgan Stanley in 2008 and has been with financial industry since 2000. He is a Managing Director at Morgan Stanley Investment Management and since joining the firm, continues to be Portfolio Manager for the Global Infrastructure Securities Strategy, where he is responsible for primary, day-to-day management of the portfolios as well as directing the team’s sector and company research. Previously, Matt worked at Bear Stearns in a variety of roles including investment banking and research, during which time he provided research and analytical support for a number of infrastructure-related financings. Matt received a B.A. magna cum laude in diplomacy and world affairs from Occidental College, and an MBA with honors from Columbia Business School.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 18.18 5.84 8.08

