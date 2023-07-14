Principal Investment Strategies

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in stocks of foreign companies, including companies located in Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The Fund

may invest up to 25% of its total assets in equity securities of issuers in emerging markets. Equity securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, securities convertible into common or preferred stocks, depositary receipts, rights and warrants, of issuers of any size. The Fund may but will not necessarily engage in foreign currency forward contracts to seek to hedge or to attempt to protect against adverse changes in currency exchange rates. The Fund may use futures contracts as a substitute for direct investments. Use of derivatives by the Fund may create investment leverage. The Fund may at times have significant exposure to one or more industries or sectors. The Fund may hold a portion of its assets in cash or cash equivalents.

The Fund is managed by two subadvisers, Massachusetts Financial Services Company (“MFS”) and Harris Associates L.P. (“Harris”), each being responsible for a portion of the portfolio, but not necessarily equally weighted. Each subadviser may invest a significant percentage of the Fund’s assets in a single country or sector, a small number of countries or sectors, or a particular geographic region.

In selecting investments for the Fund, MFS is not constrained by any particular investment style. MFS may invest the Fund’s assets in the stocks of companies it believes to have above average earnings growth potential compared to other companies (growth companies), in the stocks of companies it believes are undervalued compared to their perceived worth (value companies), or in a combination of growth and value companies. MFS may invest the Fund’s assets in securities of companies of any size. MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the Fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual issuers and their potential in light of their financial condition, and market, economic, political, and regulatory conditions. Factors considered may include analysis of an issuer’s earnings, cash flows, competitive position, and management ability. MFS may also consider environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors in its fundamental investment analysis where MFS believes such factors could materially impact the economic value of an issuer. ESG factors considered may include, but are not limited to, climate change, resource depletion, an issuer’s governance structure and practices, data protection and privacy issues, and diversity and labor practices. Quantitative screening tools that

systematically evaluate an issuer’s valuation, price and earnings momentum, earnings quality, and other factors, may also be considered.

In selecting investments for the Fund, Harris uses a value investment philosophy. This value investment philosophy is based upon the belief that, over time, a company’s stock price converges with Harris’ estimate of intrinsic value. Harris uses this value investment philosophy to identify companies that it believes have discounted stock prices compared to the companies’ intrinsic values. By “intrinsic value,” Harris means an estimate of the price a knowledgeable buyer would pay to acquire the entire business. Harris usually sells a stock when the price approaches its estimated value. This means that Harris sets specific “buy” and “sell” targets for each stock held by the Fund. Harris also monitors each holding and adjusts those price targets as warranted to reflect changes in a company’s fundamentals. Harris may from time to time have significant investments in one or more countries or in particular sectors.

Harris frequently evaluates whether corporate governance factors could have a negative or positive impact on the intrinsic value or risk profile of a potential investment. Harris also will evaluate the impact of social and environmental factors depending on the materiality of those factors relative to people, process, and/or profit issues that affect the competitive position of the investment. To assess these factors, Harris may consider information derived from its ongoing dialogue with certain companies, proprietary research, and information from third-party sources.