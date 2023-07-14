Home
Trending ETFs

MassMutual Overseas Fund

mutual fund
MOSSX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.9 -0.04 -0.45%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (MOSAX) Primary Retirement (MOSSX) Other (MOSLX) S (MOSYX) Retirement (MOSNX) Inst (MOSZX) Retirement (MOSFX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

18.0%

1 yr return

16.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.4%

Net Assets

$525 M

Holdings in Top 10

20.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.98%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 27.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MOSSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 18.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.11%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MassMutual Overseas Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MassMutual
  • Inception Date
    Apr 30, 2001
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Herro

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in stocks of foreign companies, including companies located in Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The Fund
may invest up to 25% of its total assets in equity securities of issuers in emerging markets. Equity securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, securities convertible into common or preferred stocks, depositary receipts, rights and warrants, of issuers of any size. The Fund may but will not necessarily engage in foreign currency forward contracts to seek to hedge or to attempt to protect against adverse changes in currency exchange rates. The Fund may use futures contracts as a substitute for direct investments. Use of derivatives by the Fund may create investment leverage. The Fund may at times have significant exposure to one or more industries or sectors. The Fund may hold a portion of its assets in cash or cash equivalents.
The Fund is managed by two subadvisers, Massachusetts Financial Services Company (“MFS”) and Harris Associates L.P. (“Harris”), each being responsible for a portion of the portfolio, but not necessarily equally weighted. Each subadviser may invest a significant percentage of the Fund’s assets in a single country or sector, a small number of countries or sectors, or a particular geographic region.
In selecting investments for the Fund, MFS is not constrained by any particular investment style. MFS may invest the Fund’s assets in the stocks of companies it believes to have above average earnings growth potential compared to other companies (growth companies), in the stocks of companies it believes are undervalued compared to their perceived worth (value companies), or in a combination of growth and value companies. MFS may invest the Fund’s assets in securities of companies of any size. MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the Fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual issuers and their potential in light of their financial condition, and market, economic, political, and regulatory conditions. Factors considered may include analysis of an issuer’s earnings, cash flows, competitive position, and management ability. MFS may also consider environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors in its fundamental investment analysis where MFS believes such factors could materially impact the economic value of an issuer. ESG factors considered may include, but are not limited to, climate change, resource depletion, an issuer’s governance structure and practices, data protection and privacy issues, and diversity and labor practices. Quantitative screening tools that
systematically evaluate an issuer’s valuation, price and earnings momentum, earnings quality, and other factors, may also be considered.
In selecting investments for the Fund, Harris uses a value investment philosophy. This value investment philosophy is based upon the belief that, over time, a company’s stock price converges with Harris’ estimate of intrinsic value. Harris uses this value investment philosophy to identify companies that it believes have discounted stock prices compared to the companies’ intrinsic values. By “intrinsic value,” Harris means an estimate of the price a knowledgeable buyer would pay to acquire the entire business. Harris usually sells a stock when the price approaches its estimated value. This means that Harris sets specific “buy” and “sell” targets for each stock held by the Fund. Harris also monitors each holding and adjusts those price targets as warranted to reflect changes in a company’s fundamentals. Harris may from time to time have significant investments in one or more countries or in particular sectors.
Harris frequently evaluates whether corporate governance factors could have a negative or positive impact on the intrinsic value or risk profile of a potential investment. Harris also will evaluate the impact of social and environmental factors depending on the materiality of those factors relative to people, process, and/or profit issues that affect the competitive position of the investment. To assess these factors, Harris may consider information derived from its ongoing dialogue with certain companies, proprietary research, and information from third-party sources.
Read More

MOSSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MOSSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.0% 2.1% 19.2% 0.99%
1 Yr 16.3% -20.6% 27.8% 61.41%
3 Yr 3.6%* -14.8% 25.3% 53.06%
5 Yr -1.4%* -9.9% 60.8% 83.95%
10 Yr 0.7%* -6.0% 9.9% 68.11%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MOSSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.2% -43.6% 71.3% 88.83%
2021 1.3% -15.4% 9.4% 64.96%
2020 2.2% -10.4% 121.9% 62.90%
2019 5.1% -0.5% 8.5% 28.41%
2018 -5.7% -13.0% 0.0% 93.21%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MOSSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.0% -16.4% 19.2% 0.99%
1 Yr 16.3% -27.2% 27.8% 57.32%
3 Yr 3.6%* -14.8% 25.3% 52.12%
5 Yr -1.4%* -9.9% 60.8% 85.33%
10 Yr 1.5%* -2.7% 10.2% 77.61%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MOSSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.2% -43.6% 71.3% 88.83%
2021 1.3% -15.4% 9.4% 64.66%
2020 2.2% -10.4% 121.9% 62.90%
2019 5.1% -0.5% 8.5% 28.41%
2018 -5.7% -13.0% 0.0% 94.08%

NAV & Total Return History

MOSSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MOSSX Category Low Category High MOSSX % Rank
Net Assets 525 M 1.02 M 369 B 56.02%
Number of Holdings 142 1 10801 49.79%
Net Assets in Top 10 113 M 0 34.5 B 58.39%
Weighting of Top 10 20.34% 1.9% 101.9% 61.27%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Nestle SA 2.71%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MOSSX % Rank
Stocks 		98.87% 0.00% 122.60% 35.77%
Cash 		1.13% -65.15% 100.00% 60.37%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 19.46%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 47.95%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 12.41%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 21.97%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MOSSX % Rank
Financial Services 		18.13% 0.00% 47.75% 43.60%
Healthcare 		15.33% 0.00% 21.01% 12.37%
Industrials 		15.31% 5.17% 99.49% 39.28%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.59% 0.00% 36.36% 10.07%
Consumer Defense 		10.99% 0.00% 32.29% 23.88%
Technology 		10.13% 0.00% 36.32% 62.30%
Basic Materials 		7.59% 0.00% 23.86% 62.30%
Communication Services 		5.77% 0.00% 21.69% 54.82%
Energy 		1.45% 0.00% 16.89% 89.21%
Utilities 		0.70% 0.00% 13.68% 78.13%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 14.59% 78.85%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MOSSX % Rank
Non US 		97.14% 0.00% 125.24% 33.85%
US 		1.73% -7.78% 68.98% 49.22%

MOSSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MOSSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.98% 0.02% 26.51% 51.16%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 1.60% 77.72%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 1.00% 55.50%

Sales Fees

MOSSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MOSSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MOSSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 27.00% 2.00% 247.00% 35.37%

MOSSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MOSSX Category Low Category High MOSSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.79% 0.00% 13.15% 59.10%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MOSSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MOSSX Category Low Category High MOSSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.11% -0.93% 6.38% 70.03%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MOSSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MOSSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Herro

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2001

20.85

20.9%

David Herro is the Chief Investment Officer – International Equities at Harris Associates L.P. and serves as a Deputy Chairman and a Portfolio Manager of a number of Oakmark funds. Mr. Herro has been managing international portfolios since 1986, previously managing international portfolios for The State of Wisconsin Investment Board and The Principal Financial Group. Mr. Herro, who joined Harris Associates in 1992, holds a BS in business and economics from the University of Wisconsin – Platteville (1983) and an MA in economics from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee (1985).

Daniel Ling

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2009

12.67

12.7%

Mr. Ling, Investment Officer, has been portfolio manager of the MFS since October 2009. From 2006-2009, Mr. Ling was a global equity research analyst at MFS. Prior to joining MFS, Mr. Ling was an Investment Manager for Lion Capital Management in Singapore. Mr. Ling, who is based in Singapore, has a BA from Nanyang Technological University.

Filipe Benzinho

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 04, 2016

6.08

6.1%

Filipe M.G. Benzinho is a Investment officer of MFS since 2009 and portfolio manager of MFS since 2016. He began his investment career in 2009 and has an undergraduate degree from Instituto Superior de Ciencias do Trabalho e da Empresa and an MBA from Harvard Business School. Filipe M.G. Benzinho is a Portfolio Manager for Massachusetts Financial Services Company.

Michael Manelli

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 18, 2017

5.37

5.4%

Michael Manelli joined Harris Associates in 2005 and has been in the investment industry since 2001. He is a Portfolio Manager and a Senior Investment Analyst on the International Research Team at Harris Associates. Previously, he worked as a research associate/analyst at Morgan Stanley. Mr. Manelli holds a BBA from the University of Iowa and is a CFA® charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

