Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
18.0%
1 yr return
16.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.4%
Net Assets
$525 M
Holdings in Top 10
20.3%
Expense Ratio 0.98%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 27.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|MOSSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.0%
|2.1%
|19.2%
|0.99%
|1 Yr
|16.3%
|-20.6%
|27.8%
|61.41%
|3 Yr
|3.6%*
|-14.8%
|25.3%
|53.06%
|5 Yr
|-1.4%*
|-9.9%
|60.8%
|83.95%
|10 Yr
|0.7%*
|-6.0%
|9.9%
|68.11%
* Annualized
|Period
|MOSSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.2%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|88.83%
|2021
|1.3%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|64.96%
|2020
|2.2%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|62.90%
|2019
|5.1%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|28.41%
|2018
|-5.7%
|-13.0%
|0.0%
|93.21%
|Period
|MOSSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.0%
|-16.4%
|19.2%
|0.99%
|1 Yr
|16.3%
|-27.2%
|27.8%
|57.32%
|3 Yr
|3.6%*
|-14.8%
|25.3%
|52.12%
|5 Yr
|-1.4%*
|-9.9%
|60.8%
|85.33%
|10 Yr
|1.5%*
|-2.7%
|10.2%
|77.61%
* Annualized
|Period
|MOSSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.2%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|88.83%
|2021
|1.3%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|64.66%
|2020
|2.2%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|62.90%
|2019
|5.1%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|28.41%
|2018
|-5.7%
|-13.0%
|0.0%
|94.08%
|MOSSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MOSSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|525 M
|1.02 M
|369 B
|56.02%
|Number of Holdings
|142
|1
|10801
|49.79%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|113 M
|0
|34.5 B
|58.39%
|Weighting of Top 10
|20.34%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|61.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MOSSX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.87%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|35.77%
|Cash
|1.13%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|60.37%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|19.46%
|Other
|0.00%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|47.95%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|12.41%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|21.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MOSSX % Rank
|Financial Services
|18.13%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|43.60%
|Healthcare
|15.33%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|12.37%
|Industrials
|15.31%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|39.28%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.59%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|10.07%
|Consumer Defense
|10.99%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|23.88%
|Technology
|10.13%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|62.30%
|Basic Materials
|7.59%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|62.30%
|Communication Services
|5.77%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|54.82%
|Energy
|1.45%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|89.21%
|Utilities
|0.70%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|78.13%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|78.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MOSSX % Rank
|Non US
|97.14%
|0.00%
|125.24%
|33.85%
|US
|1.73%
|-7.78%
|68.98%
|49.22%
|MOSSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.98%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|51.16%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|77.72%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|1.00%
|55.50%
|MOSSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|MOSSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MOSSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|27.00%
|2.00%
|247.00%
|35.37%
|MOSSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MOSSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.79%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|59.10%
|MOSSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|MOSSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MOSSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.11%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|70.03%
|MOSSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 17, 2019
|$0.335
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2018
|$0.141
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$0.182
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2016
|$0.168
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2015
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2015
|$0.194
|ExtraDividend
|Aug 26, 2010
|$0.096
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 19, 2008
|$1.853
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 26, 2008
|$0.058
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 17, 2007
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2006
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2003
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2001
20.85
20.9%
David Herro is the Chief Investment Officer – International Equities at Harris Associates L.P. and serves as a Deputy Chairman and a Portfolio Manager of a number of Oakmark funds. Mr. Herro has been managing international portfolios since 1986, previously managing international portfolios for The State of Wisconsin Investment Board and The Principal Financial Group. Mr. Herro, who joined Harris Associates in 1992, holds a BS in business and economics from the University of Wisconsin – Platteville (1983) and an MA in economics from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee (1985).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2009
12.67
12.7%
Mr. Ling, Investment Officer, has been portfolio manager of the MFS since October 2009. From 2006-2009, Mr. Ling was a global equity research analyst at MFS. Prior to joining MFS, Mr. Ling was an Investment Manager for Lion Capital Management in Singapore. Mr. Ling, who is based in Singapore, has a BA from Nanyang Technological University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 04, 2016
6.08
6.1%
Filipe M.G. Benzinho is a Investment officer of MFS since 2009 and portfolio manager of MFS since 2016. He began his investment career in 2009 and has an undergraduate degree from Instituto Superior de Ciencias do Trabalho e da Empresa and an MBA from Harvard Business School. Filipe M.G. Benzinho is a Portfolio Manager for Massachusetts Financial Services Company.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 18, 2017
5.37
5.4%
Michael Manelli joined Harris Associates in 2005 and has been in the investment industry since 2001. He is a Portfolio Manager and a Senior Investment Analyst on the International Research Team at Harris Associates. Previously, he worked as a research associate/analyst at Morgan Stanley. Mr. Manelli holds a BBA from the University of Iowa and is a CFA® charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
