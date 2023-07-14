Home
MOPAX (Mutual Fund)

MainStay WMC Small Companies Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.99 -0.18 -0.85%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (MOPIX) Primary C (MOPCX) B (MOTBX) A (MOPAX) Inv (MOINX) Retirement (MOTRX) Retirement (MOPRX) Retirement (MOVRX)

MainStay WMC Small Companies Fund

MOPAX | Fund

$20.99

$329 M

2.05%

$0.43

1.22%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.4%

1 yr return

4.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-7.9%

Net Assets

$329 M

Holdings in Top 10

25.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$21.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.22%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 108.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$15,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MOPAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.32%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MainStay WMC Small Companies Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MainStay
  • Inception Date
    Jan 02, 2004
  • Shares Outstanding
    6697699
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Peter Carpi

Fund Description

The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in the securities of U.S. companies with market capitalizations at the time of investment that are similar to the market capitalizations of companies within the collective range of the Russell 2000® Index and Russell Microcap Index. As of December 31, 2021, companies in the Russell 2000® Index had market capitalizations ranging from $32 million to $14.0 billion and the Russell Microcap Index had market capitalizations ranging from $8 million to $3.3 billion.

The Fund may also invest up to 10% of its net assets in securities of foreign issuers. An issuer of a security is considered to be a U.S. issuer based on the issuer's "country of risk," as determined by a third-party service provider such as Bloomberg.

Effective March 5, 2021, the Fund replaced its subadvisor and modified its principal investment strategies. In the process of implementing the new principal investment strategies and investment process, the Fund experienced a high level of portfolio turnover.

Investment Process: Wellington Management Company LLP, the Fund’s Subadvisor (the “Subadvisor”), seeks to construct a broadly diversified portfolio across sectors and industries. The Subadvisor employs a bottom-up fundamental research approach to identify companies with potential positive changes in their business that the Subadvisor believes may lead to outperformance, while seeking to limit exposure to risk. The Subadvisor also seeks to minimize the Fund’s exposure to risk by diversifying the Fund’s investments over securities issued across various industries and sectors. The Subadvisor may consider selling a security if valuation and sentiment indicators suggest the inflection point is being embraced and/or fully valued by the market or if the investment thesis is impaired or no longer valid. The Subadvisor may give consideration to financially material environmental, social and/or governance (“ESG”) criteria including, but not limited to, climate mitigation and resilience, corporate culture, as well as executive compensation and senior-level succession planning. When evaluating investments for the Fund, the Subadvisor has access to proprietary ESG research to help evaluate a company’s risk and return potential. The Subadvisor believes the integration of financially material ESG factors into its investment process allows it to better assess strategic business issues that may impact the performance of a company. ESG factors are one of several factors considered when making an investment decision for the Fund. The Subadvisor has discretion to determine the materiality of as well as the level at which financially relevant ESG factors are imbedded into its overall fundamental analysis when making an investment decision. The Subadvisor also engages with management of certain companies regarding corporate governance practices as well as what it deems to be materially important environmental and/or social issues facing a company.

Read More

MOPAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MOPAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.4% -14.5% 140.9% 85.57%
1 Yr 4.7% -34.7% 196.6% 73.60%
3 Yr -1.4%* -21.8% 37.2% 88.04%
5 Yr -7.9%* -23.8% 9.2% 85.77%
10 Yr -0.7%* -11.7% 15.3% 60.97%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MOPAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.9% -59.3% 118.2% 51.36%
2021 -6.0% -17.3% 18.6% 93.77%
2020 3.2% -21.2% 28.2% 56.41%
2019 4.0% -17.9% 8.4% 77.43%
2018 -6.5% -20.0% 0.2% 83.93%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MOPAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.4% -17.6% 140.9% 79.97%
1 Yr 4.7% -34.7% 196.6% 67.34%
3 Yr -1.4%* -21.8% 37.2% 87.87%
5 Yr -4.9%* -23.8% 10.7% 74.95%
10 Yr 1.8%* -9.1% 15.3% 64.15%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MOPAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.9% -59.3% 118.2% 51.36%
2021 -6.0% -17.3% 18.6% 93.77%
2020 3.2% -21.2% 28.2% 56.41%
2019 4.0% -17.9% 8.4% 77.43%
2018 -3.6% -19.9% 0.2% 46.12%

NAV & Total Return History

MOPAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MOPAX Category Low Category High MOPAX % Rank
Net Assets 329 M 1.48 M 120 B 55.97%
Number of Holdings 69 2 2519 83.84%
Net Assets in Top 10 85.7 M 213 K 4.6 B 44.11%
Weighting of Top 10 25.19% 2.8% 101.7% 20.31%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. MainStay US Government Liquidity I 3.95%
  2. Tower Semiconductor Ltd 2.92%
  3. Tower Semiconductor Ltd 2.92%
  4. Tower Semiconductor Ltd 2.92%
  5. Tower Semiconductor Ltd 2.92%
  6. MP Materials Corp Ordinary Shares - Class A 2.75%
  7. Tower Semiconductor Ltd 2.69%
  8. Tower Semiconductor Ltd 2.69%
  9. Tower Semiconductor Ltd 2.69%
  10. Tower Semiconductor Ltd 2.69%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MOPAX % Rank
Stocks 		99.61% 25.32% 100.32% 20.20%
Cash 		0.39% -79.10% 74.68% 80.64%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 12.46%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 14.14%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 10.94%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 11.62%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MOPAX % Rank
Financial Services 		18.99% 0.00% 35.52% 17.18%
Healthcare 		16.77% 0.00% 26.53% 11.22%
Industrials 		14.84% 2.46% 37.42% 80.61%
Technology 		13.36% 0.00% 54.70% 60.54%
Real Estate 		8.93% 0.00% 29.43% 30.61%
Basic Materials 		7.72% 0.00% 18.66% 7.48%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.66% 0.99% 47.79% 89.46%
Energy 		6.93% 0.00% 37.72% 30.44%
Utilities 		2.11% 0.00% 18.58% 59.01%
Consumer Defense 		1.73% 0.00% 18.87% 90.14%
Communication Services 		0.97% 0.00% 14.85% 86.90%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MOPAX % Rank
US 		92.59% 24.89% 100.00% 80.47%
Non US 		7.02% 0.00% 36.31% 8.75%

MOPAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MOPAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.22% 0.01% 13.16% 36.69%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 1.50% 64.76%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 30.82%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

MOPAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.50% 3.50% 5.75% 51.43%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MOPAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MOPAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 108.00% 1.00% 314.00% 87.99%

MOPAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MOPAX Category Low Category High MOPAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.05% 0.00% 38.20% 1.85%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MOPAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MOPAX Category Low Category High MOPAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.32% -2.40% 2.49% 79.29%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MOPAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MOPAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Peter Carpi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 05, 2021

1.24

1.2%

Mr. Carpi is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager and joined Wellington in 2005. Mr. Carpi has been in the investment management industry since 2000. He earned his MBA from Stanford University (2005) and his BSE in electrical engineering from the University of Pennsylvania (Moore, 2000). Additionally, Mr. Carpi holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.05 2.58

