Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
4.8%
1 yr return
4.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-10.2%
Net Assets
$329 M
Holdings in Top 10
25.2%
Expense Ratio 2.41%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 5.00%
Turnover 108.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in the securities of U.S. companies with market capitalizations at the time of investment that are similar to the market capitalizations of companies within the collective range of the Russell 2000® Index and Russell Microcap Index. As of December 31, 2021, companies in the Russell 2000® Index had market capitalizations ranging from $32 million to $14.0 billion and the Russell Microcap Index had market capitalizations ranging from $8 million to $3.3 billion.
The Fund may also invest up to 10% of its net assets in securities of foreign issuers. An issuer of a security is considered to be a U.S. issuer based on the issuer's "country of risk," as determined by a third-party service provider such as Bloomberg.
Effective March 5, 2021, the Fund replaced its subadvisor and modified its principal investment strategies. In the process of implementing the new principal investment strategies and investment process, the Fund experienced a high level of portfolio turnover.
Investment Process: Wellington Management Company LLP, the Fund’s Subadvisor (the “Subadvisor”), seeks to construct a broadly diversified portfolio across sectors and industries. The Subadvisor employs a bottom-up fundamental research approach to identify companies with potential positive changes in their business that the Subadvisor believes may lead to outperformance, while seeking to limit exposure to risk. The Subadvisor also seeks to minimize the Fund’s exposure to risk by diversifying the Fund’s investments over securities issued across various industries and sectors. The Subadvisor may consider selling a security if valuation and sentiment indicators suggest the inflection point is being embraced and/or fully valued by the market or if the investment thesis is impaired or no longer valid. The Subadvisor may give consideration to financially material environmental, social and/or governance (“ESG”) criteria including, but not limited to, climate mitigation and resilience, corporate culture, as well as executive compensation and senior-level succession planning. When evaluating investments for the Fund, the Subadvisor has access to proprietary ESG research to help evaluate a company’s risk and return potential. The Subadvisor believes the integration of financially material ESG factors into its investment process allows it to better assess strategic business issues that may impact the performance of a company. ESG factors are one of several factors considered when making an investment decision for the Fund. The Subadvisor has discretion to determine the materiality of as well as the level at which financially relevant ESG factors are imbedded into its overall fundamental analysis when making an investment decision. The Subadvisor also engages with management of certain companies regarding corporate governance practices as well as what it deems to be materially important environmental and/or social issues facing a company.
|Period
|MOTBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.8%
|-14.5%
|140.9%
|88.12%
|1 Yr
|4.4%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|75.47%
|3 Yr
|-4.3%*
|-21.8%
|37.2%
|93.59%
|5 Yr
|-10.2%*
|-23.8%
|9.2%
|94.34%
|10 Yr
|-2.5%*
|-11.7%
|15.3%
|77.81%
* Annualized
|Period
|MOTBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.1%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|53.57%
|2021
|-9.5%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|97.23%
|2020
|2.8%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|62.81%
|2019
|3.8%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|80.18%
|2018
|-7.1%
|-20.0%
|0.2%
|89.60%
|Period
|MOTBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.8%
|-17.6%
|140.9%
|82.51%
|1 Yr
|4.4%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|69.04%
|3 Yr
|-4.3%*
|-21.8%
|37.2%
|93.50%
|5 Yr
|-7.0%*
|-23.8%
|10.7%
|85.88%
|10 Yr
|0.2%*
|-9.1%
|15.3%
|77.59%
* Annualized
|Period
|MOTBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.1%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|53.57%
|2021
|-9.5%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|97.23%
|2020
|2.8%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|62.81%
|2019
|3.8%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|80.18%
|2018
|-3.8%
|-19.9%
|0.2%
|48.96%
|MOTBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MOTBX % Rank
|Net Assets
|329 M
|1.48 M
|120 B
|55.29%
|Number of Holdings
|69
|2
|2519
|83.16%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|85.7 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|43.43%
|Weighting of Top 10
|25.19%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|19.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MOTBX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.61%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|19.53%
|Cash
|0.39%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|79.97%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|11.78%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|13.47%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|10.27%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|10.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MOTBX % Rank
|Financial Services
|18.99%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|16.50%
|Healthcare
|16.77%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|10.54%
|Industrials
|14.84%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|79.93%
|Technology
|13.36%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|59.86%
|Real Estate
|8.93%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|29.93%
|Basic Materials
|7.72%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|6.80%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.66%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|88.78%
|Energy
|6.93%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|29.76%
|Utilities
|2.11%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|58.33%
|Consumer Defense
|1.73%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|89.46%
|Communication Services
|0.97%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|86.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MOTBX % Rank
|US
|92.59%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|79.80%
|Non US
|7.02%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|8.08%
|MOTBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.41%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|2.90%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|64.08%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|84.59%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|MOTBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|5.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|1.85%
|MOTBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MOTBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|108.00%
|1.00%
|314.00%
|87.20%
|MOTBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MOTBX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.20%
|7.39%
|MOTBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|MOTBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MOTBX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.31%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|98.64%
|MOTBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 08, 2022
|$0.222
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.017
|ExtraDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 05, 2021
1.24
1.2%
Mr. Carpi is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager and joined Wellington in 2005. Mr. Carpi has been in the investment management industry since 2000. He earned his MBA from Stanford University (2005) and his BSE in electrical engineering from the University of Pennsylvania (Moore, 2000). Additionally, Mr. Carpi holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.05
|2.58
