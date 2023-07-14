The Series invests primarily in common stocks of issuers from outside the United States. The Series will, under normal circumstances, invest at least 80% of its assets in securities of issuers from countries outside the United States; typically, the actual percentage will be considerably higher. The Series may invest in securities denominated in foreign currencies and American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and other U.S. dollar denominated securities of foreign issuers. The Series may invest in stocks of companies both in developed countries and in emerging market countries. The maximum allocation to any one country, measured at the time of purchase, is the higher of 15% or double the country’s weighting in the MSCI EAFE Index. Total holdings in emerging market countries are limited to 35% of the portfolio measured at the time of purchase. The Series may invest in small-, large-, or mid-size companies.

The Series may purchase shares of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), including to establish a diversified position in a particular sector of the market or to manage cash flows. The Advisor believes that purchasing ETFs may allow it to manage the Series’ portfolio more efficiently than would otherwise be possible.

The Series may, but is not required to, undertake hedging activities and may invest in forward foreign currency contracts to hedge currency risks associated with the purchase of individual securities denominated in a foreign currency.

The Advisor uses a “bottom-up” strategy, focusing on individual security selection to choose stocks from companies around the world. The Advisor analyzes factors such as the management, financial condition, and market position of individual companies to select companies that it believes will make attractive long-term investments.

In selecting individual securities, the Advisor uses fundamental analysis and looks for one or more of the following characteristics:

•Strong strategic profiles (e.g., strong market position, benefits from technology, market-share gains in a mature market and high barriers to entry).

•Improving market share in consolidating industries.

•Low price relative to fundamental or break-up value.

The Advisor will consider selling a security if:

•it no longer fits the Series’ investment strategies or valuation discipline;

•it has reached the Advisor’s target sell price; or

•a more attractive investment opportunity is identified.

There are no prescribed limits on the sector allocation of the Series’ investments and, from time to time, the Series may focus its investments in one or more sectors.