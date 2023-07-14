Home
Vitals

YTD Return

16.3%

1 yr return

18.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.5%

Net Assets

$642 M

Holdings in Top 10

35.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$30.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 47.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

EXOSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.81%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Manning & Napier Overseas Series
  • Fund Family Name
    Manning & Napier
  • Inception Date
    Jul 10, 2002
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Marc Tommasi

Fund Description

The Series invests primarily in common stocks of issuers from outside the United States. The Series will, under normal circumstances, invest at least 80% of its assets in securities of issuers from countries outside the United States; typically, the actual percentage will be considerably higher. The Series may invest in securities denominated in foreign currencies and American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and other U.S. dollar denominated securities of foreign issuers. The Series may invest in stocks of companies both in developed countries and in emerging market countries. The maximum allocation to any one country, measured at the time of purchase, is the higher of 15% or double the country’s weighting in the MSCI EAFE Index. Total holdings in emerging market countries are limited to 35% of the portfolio measured at the time of purchase. The Series may invest in small-, large-, or mid-size companies.

The Series may purchase shares of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), including to establish a diversified position in a particular sector of the market or to manage cash flows. The Advisor believes that purchasing ETFs may allow it to manage the Series’ portfolio more efficiently than would otherwise be possible.

The Series may, but is not required to, undertake hedging activities and may invest in forward foreign currency contracts to hedge currency risks associated with the purchase of individual securities denominated in a foreign currency.

The Advisor uses a “bottom-up” strategy, focusing on individual security selection to choose stocks from companies around the world. The Advisor analyzes factors such as the management, financial condition, and market position of individual companies to select companies that it believes will make attractive long-term investments.

In selecting individual securities, the Advisor uses fundamental analysis and looks for one or more of the following characteristics:

Strong strategic profiles (e.g., strong market position, benefits from technology, market-share gains in a mature market and high barriers to entry).

Improving market share in consolidating industries.

Low price relative to fundamental or break-up value.

The Advisor will consider selling a security if:

it no longer fits the Series’ investment strategies or valuation discipline;

it has reached the Advisor’s target sell price; or

a more attractive investment opportunity is identified.

There are no prescribed limits on the sector allocation of the Series’ investments and, from time to time, the Series may focus its investments in one or more sectors.

EXOSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EXOSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.3% -15.6% 24.4% 27.52%
1 Yr 18.5% -15.2% 26.9% 36.93%
3 Yr 6.0%* -27.4% 9.5% 4.69%
5 Yr 4.5%* -10.0% 35.2% 16.48%
10 Yr 2.1%* -3.8% 9.4% 66.53%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EXOSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.9% -49.5% -11.5% 36.66%
2021 4.6% -11.8% 9.8% 15.66%
2020 8.0% -1.7% 22.8% 30.03%
2019 5.8% -1.0% 9.7% 56.15%
2018 -3.9% -7.5% 11.0% 52.63%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EXOSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.3% -35.3% 24.4% 27.52%
1 Yr 18.5% -46.8% 26.9% 36.24%
3 Yr 6.0%* -27.4% 13.1% 6.44%
5 Yr 4.5%* -10.0% 35.2% 17.48%
10 Yr 4.2%* -3.1% 9.9% 37.66%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EXOSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.9% -49.5% -11.5% 36.66%
2021 4.6% -11.8% 9.8% 15.66%
2020 8.0% -1.7% 22.8% 30.03%
2019 5.8% -1.0% 9.7% 56.15%
2018 -3.9% -7.5% 11.0% 63.16%

NAV & Total Return History

EXOSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EXOSX Category Low Category High EXOSX % Rank
Net Assets 642 M 167 K 150 B 57.34%
Number of Holdings 61 5 516 61.75%
Net Assets in Top 10 230 M 59.2 K 33.4 B 55.76%
Weighting of Top 10 35.92% 10.3% 99.1% 35.25%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EXOSX % Rank
Stocks 		92.22% 88.72% 101.51% 89.63%
Cash 		7.79% -1.51% 11.28% 11.29%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 93.32%
Other 		0.00% -0.02% 3.64% 92.63%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.45% 92.63%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 92.86%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EXOSX % Rank
Consumer Defense 		18.94% 0.00% 28.66% 6.91%
Industrials 		14.47% 0.68% 31.28% 61.29%
Healthcare 		14.21% 1.36% 29.58% 61.52%
Financial Services 		13.40% 0.00% 38.62% 52.07%
Technology 		13.12% 1.51% 38.21% 81.80%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.96% 0.00% 46.28% 43.55%
Basic Materials 		6.98% 0.00% 23.15% 45.39%
Communication Services 		6.25% 0.00% 41.13% 28.80%
Energy 		0.67% 0.00% 24.97% 61.29%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 19.97% 97.00%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 17.78% 96.31%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EXOSX % Rank
Non US 		86.23% 70.50% 101.51% 79.95%
US 		5.99% 0.00% 25.68% 44.47%

EXOSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

EXOSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.75% 0.01% 37.19% 81.31%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.50% 26.15%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.80% 1.80%

Sales Fees

EXOSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

EXOSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EXOSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 47.00% 7.00% 330.00% 74.48%

EXOSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EXOSX Category Low Category High EXOSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.71% 0.00% 6.96% 19.08%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EXOSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EXOSX Category Low Category High EXOSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.81% -1.69% 3.16% 19.49%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EXOSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

EXOSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Marc Tommasi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 10, 2002

19.9

19.9%

Marc Tommasi is the Chief Investment Strategist, Head of the Non-U.S. Equity Core Team, and member of both the Global Core and the U.S. Equity Core Teams at Manning & Napier. As Chief Investment Strategist, Marc oversees the coordination of the firm's overview among the various groups involved in top-down research. Specifically, he is responsible for the macro overviews of all countries we may invest in.

Ebrahim Busheri

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2012

10.42

10.4%

Ebrahim Busheri is the Director of Investments at Manning & Napier. Over his firm tenure, spanning from 1988 to 2001 and again from 2011 through present day, Ebrahim has held positions as Head of Emerging Growth Group; Head of Technology Group; Head of Consumer Group; and Director of Research. During his hiatus from Manning & Napier he worked as the Director of Investments at W.P. Stewart and as a Consultant for Heritage Capital. Ebrahim earned his BA in Accounting and Economics from Muskingum College and his MBA in Finance from the University of Rochester. He is a CFA charterholder.

Jay Welles

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2019

2.67

2.7%

Jay Welles is the Managing Director of the Technology Group and a member of the firm’s U.S. Equity Core and Non-U.S. Equity Core Teams at Manning & Napier. As Managing Director of the Technology Group, Jay is responsible for leading a group of analysts that perform bottom-up research on companies in the Technology sector. Research performed by these analysts ultimately leads to stock recommendations for a variety of the firm’s investment portfolios.

Christian Andreach

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2019

2.67

2.7%

Christian Andreach is Co-Head of Equities; Managing Director, Consumer Group; Head of U.S. Equity Core Team; member of the firm's Investment Policy Group; and a member of the Global and Non-U.S. Equity Core Teams. As Managing Director, Christian is responsible for analytical coverage of stocks within the Consumer sector and oversight of analysts in that group. As Head of the U.S. Equity Core Team and member of the Global and Non-U.S. Equity Core Teams, Christian votes on stock recommendations made for our bottom-up, U.S. equity, global equity, non-U.S. equity, and multi-asset class portfolios.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 26.94 7.45 20.01

