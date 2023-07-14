Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
The Series invests primarily in common stocks of issuers from outside the United States. The Series will, under normal circumstances, invest at least 80% of its assets in securities of issuers from countries outside the United States; typically, the actual percentage will be considerably higher. The Series may invest in securities denominated in foreign currencies and American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and other U.S. dollar denominated securities of foreign issuers. The Series may invest in stocks of companies both in developed countries and in emerging market countries. The maximum allocation to any one country, measured at the time of purchase, is the higher of 15% or double the country’s weighting in the MSCI EAFE Index. Total holdings in emerging market countries are limited to 35% of the portfolio measured at the time of purchase. The Series may invest in small-, large-, or mid-size companies.
The Series may purchase shares of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), including to establish a diversified position in a particular sector of the market or to manage cash flows. The Advisor believes that purchasing ETFs may allow it to manage the Series’ portfolio more efficiently than would otherwise be possible.
The Series may, but is not required to, undertake hedging activities and may invest in forward foreign currency contracts to hedge currency risks associated with the purchase of individual securities denominated in a foreign currency.
The Advisor uses a “bottom-up” strategy, focusing on individual security selection to choose stocks from companies around the world. The Advisor analyzes factors such as the management, financial condition, and market position of individual companies to select companies that it believes will make attractive long-term investments.
In selecting individual securities, the Advisor uses fundamental analysis and looks for one or more of the following characteristics:
•Strong strategic profiles (e.g., strong market position, benefits from technology, market-share gains in a mature market and high barriers to entry).
•Improving market share in consolidating industries.
•Low price relative to fundamental or break-up value.
The Advisor will consider selling a security if:
•it no longer fits the Series’ investment strategies or valuation discipline;
•it has reached the Advisor’s target sell price; or
•a more attractive investment opportunity is identified.
There are no prescribed limits on the sector allocation of the Series’ investments and, from time to time, the Series may focus its investments in one or more sectors.
|Period
|EXOSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.3%
|-15.6%
|24.4%
|27.52%
|1 Yr
|18.5%
|-15.2%
|26.9%
|36.93%
|3 Yr
|6.0%*
|-27.4%
|9.5%
|4.69%
|5 Yr
|4.5%*
|-10.0%
|35.2%
|16.48%
|10 Yr
|2.1%*
|-3.8%
|9.4%
|66.53%
* Annualized
|Period
|EXOSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.9%
|-49.5%
|-11.5%
|36.66%
|2021
|4.6%
|-11.8%
|9.8%
|15.66%
|2020
|8.0%
|-1.7%
|22.8%
|30.03%
|2019
|5.8%
|-1.0%
|9.7%
|56.15%
|2018
|-3.9%
|-7.5%
|11.0%
|52.63%
|EXOSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EXOSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|642 M
|167 K
|150 B
|57.34%
|Number of Holdings
|61
|5
|516
|61.75%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|230 M
|59.2 K
|33.4 B
|55.76%
|Weighting of Top 10
|35.92%
|10.3%
|99.1%
|35.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EXOSX % Rank
|Stocks
|92.22%
|88.72%
|101.51%
|89.63%
|Cash
|7.79%
|-1.51%
|11.28%
|11.29%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|93.32%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|3.64%
|92.63%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.45%
|92.63%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|92.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EXOSX % Rank
|Consumer Defense
|18.94%
|0.00%
|28.66%
|6.91%
|Industrials
|14.47%
|0.68%
|31.28%
|61.29%
|Healthcare
|14.21%
|1.36%
|29.58%
|61.52%
|Financial Services
|13.40%
|0.00%
|38.62%
|52.07%
|Technology
|13.12%
|1.51%
|38.21%
|81.80%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.96%
|0.00%
|46.28%
|43.55%
|Basic Materials
|6.98%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|45.39%
|Communication Services
|6.25%
|0.00%
|41.13%
|28.80%
|Energy
|0.67%
|0.00%
|24.97%
|61.29%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.97%
|97.00%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.78%
|96.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EXOSX % Rank
|Non US
|86.23%
|70.50%
|101.51%
|79.95%
|US
|5.99%
|0.00%
|25.68%
|44.47%
|EXOSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.75%
|0.01%
|37.19%
|81.31%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|26.15%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.80%
|1.80%
|EXOSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|EXOSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|EXOSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|47.00%
|7.00%
|330.00%
|74.48%
|EXOSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EXOSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.71%
|0.00%
|6.96%
|19.08%
|EXOSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|EXOSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EXOSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.81%
|-1.69%
|3.16%
|19.49%
|EXOSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 14, 2022
|$0.218
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2021
|$0.655
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2020
|$0.279
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2019
|$0.441
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2018
|$0.187
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$0.447
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2016
|$0.351
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2015
|$0.371
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2014
|$0.363
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2013
|$0.374
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2012
|$0.375
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2009
|$0.193
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 10, 2002
19.9
19.9%
Marc Tommasi is the Chief Investment Strategist, Head of the Non-U.S. Equity Core Team, and member of both the Global Core and the U.S. Equity Core Teams at Manning & Napier. As Chief Investment Strategist, Marc oversees the coordination of the firm's overview among the various groups involved in top-down research. Specifically, he is responsible for the macro overviews of all countries we may invest in.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2012
10.42
10.4%
Ebrahim Busheri is the Director of Investments at Manning & Napier. Over his firm tenure, spanning from 1988 to 2001 and again from 2011 through present day, Ebrahim has held positions as Head of Emerging Growth Group; Head of Technology Group; Head of Consumer Group; and Director of Research. During his hiatus from Manning & Napier he worked as the Director of Investments at W.P. Stewart and as a Consultant for Heritage Capital. Ebrahim earned his BA in Accounting and Economics from Muskingum College and his MBA in Finance from the University of Rochester. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2019
2.67
2.7%
Jay Welles is the Managing Director of the Technology Group and a member of the firm’s U.S. Equity Core and Non-U.S. Equity Core Teams at Manning & Napier. As Managing Director of the Technology Group, Jay is responsible for leading a group of analysts that perform bottom-up research on companies in the Technology sector. Research performed by these analysts ultimately leads to stock recommendations for a variety of the firm’s investment portfolios.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2019
2.67
2.7%
Christian Andreach is Co-Head of Equities; Managing Director, Consumer Group; Head of U.S. Equity Core Team; member of the firm's Investment Policy Group; and a member of the Global and Non-U.S. Equity Core Teams. As Managing Director, Christian is responsible for analytical coverage of stocks within the Consumer sector and oversight of analysts in that group. As Head of the U.S. Equity Core Team and member of the Global and Non-U.S. Equity Core Teams, Christian votes on stock recommendations made for our bottom-up, U.S. equity, global equity, non-U.S. equity, and multi-asset class portfolios.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|26.94
|7.45
|20.01
