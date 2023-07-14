Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
12.9%
1 yr return
14.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-9.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-7.7%
Net Assets
$2.42 B
Holdings in Top 10
19.1%
Expense Ratio 1.49%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 71.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund’s investment adviser) normally invests the fund’s assets primarily in equity securities. Equity securities include common stocks and other securities that represent an ownership interest (or right to acquire an ownership interest) in a company or other issuer.
MFS focuses on investing the fund’s assets in the stocks of companies it believes to have above average earnings growth potential compared to other companies (growth companies).
While MFS may invest the fund’s assets in securities of companies of any size, MFS primarily invests in securities of companies with small capitalizations.
MFS may invest the fund’s assets in foreign securities.
MFS normally invests the fund’s assets across different industries and sectors, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in issuers in a single industry or sector.
MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual issuers. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate issuers may also be considered.
|Period
|MNDRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.9%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|57.07%
|1 Yr
|14.1%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|34.29%
|3 Yr
|-9.6%*
|-54.3%
|47.2%
|82.12%
|5 Yr
|-7.7%*
|-42.7%
|12.5%
|76.48%
|10 Yr
|-2.0%*
|-23.2%
|11.9%
|62.11%
* Annualized
|Period
|MNDRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-30.1%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|52.05%
|2021
|-11.2%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|86.72%
|2020
|8.6%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|50.36%
|2019
|6.5%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|19.71%
|2018
|-5.1%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|71.24%
|Period
|MNDRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.9%
|-24.8%
|50.1%
|56.06%
|1 Yr
|14.1%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|33.61%
|3 Yr
|-9.6%*
|-54.3%
|47.2%
|82.12%
|5 Yr
|-3.2%*
|-42.7%
|14.6%
|54.17%
|10 Yr
|3.7%*
|-20.1%
|12.6%
|46.61%
* Annualized
|Period
|MNDRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-30.1%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|52.05%
|2021
|-11.2%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|86.72%
|2020
|8.6%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|50.36%
|2019
|6.5%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|19.71%
|2018
|-0.4%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|13.71%
|MNDRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MNDRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.42 B
|183 K
|28 B
|21.91%
|Number of Holdings
|107
|6
|1336
|34.78%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|469 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|29.26%
|Weighting of Top 10
|19.10%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|71.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MNDRX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.37%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|79.77%
|Cash
|4.64%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|17.22%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|89.97%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|90.13%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|89.80%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|89.80%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MNDRX % Rank
|Technology
|32.62%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|13.21%
|Healthcare
|16.14%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|78.60%
|Industrials
|13.09%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|83.11%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.60%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|43.98%
|Financial Services
|9.84%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|23.91%
|Basic Materials
|5.49%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|9.36%
|Communication Services
|4.09%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|20.40%
|Real Estate
|3.24%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|32.61%
|Consumer Defense
|1.83%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|86.12%
|Energy
|1.06%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|67.39%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|92.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MNDRX % Rank
|US
|82.68%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|92.81%
|Non US
|12.69%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|8.70%
|MNDRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.49%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|27.29%
|Management Fee
|0.83%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|63.48%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|77.58%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|MNDRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MNDRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MNDRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|71.00%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|64.40%
|MNDRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MNDRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|91.47%
|MNDRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|MNDRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MNDRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.89%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|65.08%
|MNDRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 10, 2019
|$2.242
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2013
8.42
8.4%
Michael Grossman was employed in the investment area of Massachusetts Financial Services Company since 2005.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.03
|5.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...