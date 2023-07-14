Home
Vitals

YTD Return

12.6%

1 yr return

13.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-13.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-11.6%

Net Assets

$2.42 B

Holdings in Top 10

19.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.99%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 4.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 71.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MNDBX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -13.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.40%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MFS New Discovery Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MFS
  • Inception Date
    Nov 03, 1997
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    B
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Grossman

Fund Description

MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund’s investment adviser) normally invests the fund’s assets primarily in equity securities. Equity securities include common stocks and other securities that represent an ownership interest (or right to acquire an ownership interest) in a company or other issuer.

MFS focuses on investing the fund’s assets in the stocks of companies it believes to have above average earnings growth potential compared to other companies (growth companies).

While MFS may invest the fund’s assets in securities of companies of any size, MFS primarily invests in securities of companies with small capitalizations.

MFS may invest the fund’s assets in foreign securities.

MFS normally invests the fund’s assets across different industries and sectors, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in issuers in a single industry or sector.

MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual issuers. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate issuers may also be considered.

MNDBX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MNDBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.6% -21.9% 50.1% 59.93%
1 Yr 13.4% -72.8% 36.6% 37.48%
3 Yr -13.7%* -54.3% 47.2% 91.32%
5 Yr -11.6%* -42.7% 12.5% 91.67%
10 Yr -4.7%* -23.2% 11.9% 82.22%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MNDBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.5% -82.1% 547.9% 54.61%
2021 -15.4% -69.3% 196.9% 94.83%
2020 7.2% -28.2% 32.1% 70.61%
2019 5.8% -3.2% 9.3% 33.15%
2018 -6.0% -14.5% 20.4% 81.52%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MNDBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.6% -24.8% 50.1% 58.92%
1 Yr 13.4% -72.8% 36.6% 36.81%
3 Yr -13.7%* -54.3% 47.2% 91.32%
5 Yr -6.4%* -42.7% 14.6% 73.47%
10 Yr 1.7%* -20.1% 12.6% 60.94%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MNDBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.5% -82.1% 547.9% 54.61%
2021 -15.4% -69.3% 196.9% 94.83%
2020 7.2% -28.2% 32.1% 70.61%
2019 5.8% -3.2% 9.3% 33.15%
2018 -0.5% -14.5% 20.4% 14.86%

NAV & Total Return History

MNDBX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MNDBX Category Low Category High MNDBX % Rank
Net Assets 2.42 B 183 K 28 B 21.07%
Number of Holdings 107 6 1336 33.95%
Net Assets in Top 10 469 M 59 K 2.7 B 28.43%
Weighting of Top 10 19.10% 5.9% 100.0% 70.35%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. ExlService Holdings Inc 2.33%
  2. Rapid7 Inc 2.03%
  3. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd 1.94%
  4. Syneos Health Inc Class A 1.93%
  5. CACI International Inc Class A 1.92%
  6. Element Solutions Inc 1.90%
  7. WNS (Holdings) Ltd ADR 1.88%
  8. EVO Payments Inc Class A 1.87%
  9. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC 1.85%
  10. The AZEK Co Inc Class A 1.83%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MNDBX % Rank
Stocks 		95.37% 77.52% 101.30% 78.93%
Cash 		4.64% -1.30% 22.49% 16.39%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 39.80%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 49.67%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 38.29%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 37.63%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MNDBX % Rank
Technology 		32.62% 2.91% 75.51% 12.37%
Healthcare 		16.14% 0.00% 47.90% 77.76%
Industrials 		13.09% 0.00% 36.64% 82.27%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.60% 0.00% 40.68% 43.14%
Financial Services 		9.84% 0.00% 42.95% 23.08%
Basic Materials 		5.49% 0.00% 10.30% 8.36%
Communication Services 		4.09% 0.00% 15.31% 19.57%
Real Estate 		3.24% 0.00% 15.31% 31.77%
Consumer Defense 		1.83% 0.00% 13.56% 85.28%
Energy 		1.06% 0.00% 55.49% 66.56%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 55.35%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MNDBX % Rank
US 		82.68% 67.06% 99.56% 91.14%
Non US 		12.69% 0.00% 26.08% 7.86%

MNDBX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MNDBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.99% 0.05% 27.56% 11.02%
Management Fee 0.83% 0.05% 4.05% 61.81%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 90.61%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

MNDBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 4.00% 1.00% 5.00% 3.23%

Trading Fees

MNDBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MNDBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 71.00% 3.00% 439.00% 62.84%

MNDBX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MNDBX Category Low Category High MNDBX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 42.14%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MNDBX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MNDBX Category Low Category High MNDBX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.40% -4.08% 1.10% 88.98%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MNDBX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

MNDBX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Grossman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2013

8.42

8.4%

Michael Grossman was employed in the investment area of Massachusetts Financial Services Company since 2005.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.03 5.25

