MNDFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -10.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.93%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Manning & Napier Disciplined Value Series
  • Fund Family Name
    Manning & Napier
  • Inception Date
    Nov 07, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Christopher Petrosino

Fund Description

The Series will, under normal circumstances, invest at least 80% of its assets in dividend-paying common stocks. The Series principally invests in the common stocks of mid- to large- capitalization companies (generally companies with market capitalizations at the time of purchase within the market capitalization range of the companies comprising the Russell 1000® Value Index). The Advisor constructs a portfolio consisting primarily of U.S. companies trading on U.S. stock exchanges that it believes will provide competitive returns consistent with the broad equity market while also providing a level of capital protection during sustained market downturns.

In selecting securities for the Series, the Advisor uses a systematic process to identify stocks of companies that it believes are undervalued in the market, based on factors such as free cash flow generation and earnings power, and that meet other investment criteria relating to minimum dividend yield, dividend sustainability, and financial health.

The Series’ investment strategy may involve allocating large portions of the Series’ portfolio to industry sectors which meet the Advisor’s investment criteria. Although stocks may be added to or removed from the Series’ portfolio at any time during the year, the Advisor expects that modifications to the Series’ portfolio will primarily take place once a year during the Advisor’s annual portfolio review and rebalancing.

MNDFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MNDFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.3% -13.6% 215.2% 81.22%
1 Yr 0.0% -58.6% 197.5% 77.41%
3 Yr 4.6%* -23.3% 64.1% 68.20%
5 Yr -10.9%* -15.4% 29.3% 98.56%
10 Yr -5.7%* -17.0% 13.3% 98.93%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MNDFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.7% -65.1% 22.3% 56.80%
2021 6.7% -25.3% 25.5% 62.38%
2020 0.1% -8.4% 56.7% 46.02%
2019 -9.2% -9.2% 10.4% 100.00%
2018 -3.5% -9.4% 3.1% 54.66%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MNDFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.3% -13.6% 215.2% 78.06%
1 Yr 0.0% -58.6% 197.5% 77.11%
3 Yr 4.6%* -23.3% 64.1% 68.53%
5 Yr -10.8%* -15.2% 31.9% 98.90%
10 Yr -0.3%* -4.7% 19.9% 91.75%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MNDFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.7% -65.1% 22.3% 56.80%
2021 6.7% -25.3% 25.5% 62.38%
2020 0.1% -8.4% 56.7% 45.93%
2019 -9.2% -9.2% 10.4% 100.00%
2018 -3.3% -8.9% 3.3% 73.28%

NAV & Total Return History

MNDFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MNDFX Category Low Category High MNDFX % Rank
Net Assets 424 M 1 M 151 B 65.40%
Number of Holdings 102 2 1727 31.69%
Net Assets in Top 10 115 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 64.94%
Weighting of Top 10 27.27% 5.0% 99.2% 48.84%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Johnson & Johnson 3.62%
  2. JPMorgan Chase & Co 3.52%
  3. Procter & Gamble Co 3.19%
  4. The Home Depot Inc 2.98%
  5. Walmart Inc 2.94%
  6. Oracle Corp 2.84%
  7. Bank of America Corp 2.79%
  8. Merck & Co Inc 2.45%
  9. Verizon Communications Inc 2.40%
  10. Chevron Corp 2.25%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MNDFX % Rank
Stocks 		98.46% 28.02% 125.26% 44.66%
Cash 		1.54% -88.20% 71.98% 49.84%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 20.36%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 12.81%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 14.05%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 15.76%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MNDFX % Rank
Industrials 		21.93% 0.00% 42.76% 1.07%
Healthcare 		16.07% 0.00% 30.08% 64.11%
Consumer Defense 		13.77% 0.00% 34.10% 11.30%
Technology 		12.50% 0.00% 54.02% 33.58%
Financial Services 		11.06% 0.00% 58.05% 94.72%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.63% 0.00% 22.74% 18.07%
Energy 		7.95% 0.00% 54.00% 46.29%
Basic Materials 		5.17% 0.00% 21.69% 17.49%
Communication Services 		2.92% 0.00% 26.58% 83.99%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 27.04% 90.35%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 90.54% 85.15%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MNDFX % Rank
US 		96.70% 24.51% 121.23% 28.41%
Non US 		1.76% 0.00% 41.42% 68.39%

MNDFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MNDFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.54% 0.04% 45.41% 84.72%
Management Fee 0.30% 0.00% 1.50% 8.92%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% 0.58%

Sales Fees

MNDFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MNDFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MNDFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 55.00% 0.00% 488.00% 69.41%

MNDFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MNDFX Category Low Category High MNDFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.90% 31.91%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MNDFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MNDFX Category Low Category High MNDFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.93% -1.51% 4.28% 17.54%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MNDFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

MNDFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Christopher Petrosino

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 07, 2008

13.57

13.6%

Christopher Petrosino is the Managing Director of the Quantitative Strategies Group at Manning & Napier. He is responsible for leading the group’s systematic equity and multi-asset class portfolio management and investment research efforts. Christopher is a key contributor to the firm’s market and economic overviews with a focus on asset allocation and risk management. Christopher joined the firm in 2001. He earned undergraduate degrees in Economics and Statistics from the University of Rochester and a MS in Statistics from the Rochester Institute of Technology. He is also a CFA charterholder.

Alex Gurevich

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 12, 2018

4.22

4.2%

Alex Gurevich is a Senior Analyst in the Quantitative Strategies Group at Manning & Napier. He is a member of the management teams responsible for portfolios developed by the Quantitative Strategies Group. As such, he supports Manning & Napier's Disciplined Value and ETF-based products. Alex also contributes to the development of market and economic overviews for the firm. This includes constructing indicators to assess risks and opportunities in various asset classes, as well as providing statistical analysis to support the investment research efforts of the firm. Alex has been with Manning & Napier since 2007. Alex earned his BA in Economics and Political Science from the University of Rochester. He is also CFA charterholder.

Kelly Covley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2021

1.25

1.3%

Kelly Covley is an analyst in the Quantitative Strategies Group at Manning & Napier. She is a member of the management teams responsible for portfolios developed by the Quantitative Strategies Group. As such, she supports Manning & Napier's Disciplined Value and ETF-based products. Kelly also contributes to the development of market and economic overviews for the firm. This includes constructing indicators to assess risks and opportunities in various asset classes, as well as providing statistical analysis to support the investment research efforts of the firm. Kelly has been with Manning & Napier since 2015. Kelly earned her BA in Economics from Hamilton College. She is both a CFA and a CAIA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.95 16.42

