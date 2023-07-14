Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.5%
1 yr return
0.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$424 M
Holdings in Top 10
27.3%
Expense Ratio 0.41%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 55.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Series will, under normal circumstances, invest at least 80% of its assets in dividend-paying common stocks. The Series principally invests in the common stocks of mid- to large- capitalization companies (generally companies with market capitalizations at the time of purchase within the market capitalization range of the companies comprising the Russell 1000® Value Index). The Advisor constructs a portfolio consisting primarily of U.S. companies trading on U.S. stock exchanges that it believes will provide competitive returns consistent with the broad equity market while also providing a level of capital protection during sustained market downturns.
In selecting securities for the Series, the Advisor uses a systematic process to identify stocks of companies that it believes are undervalued in the market, based on factors such as free cash flow generation and earnings power, and that meet other investment criteria relating to minimum dividend yield, dividend sustainability, and financial health.
The Series’ investment strategy may involve allocating large portions of the Series’ portfolio to industry sectors which meet the Advisor’s investment criteria. Although stocks may be added to or removed from the Series’ portfolio at any time during the year, the Advisor expects that modifications to the Series’ portfolio will primarily take place once a year during the Advisor’s annual portfolio review and rebalancing.
|Period
|MDVZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.5%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|79.90%
|1 Yr
|0.1%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|77.00%
|3 Yr
|4.6%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|67.59%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-15.3%
|29.4%
|29.21%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|38.59%
* Annualized
|Period
|MDVZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.7%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|56.71%
|2021
|6.7%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|62.30%
|2020
|0.1%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|45.93%
|2019
|N/A
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|N/A
|Period
|MDVZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.5%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|76.82%
|1 Yr
|0.1%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|76.70%
|3 Yr
|4.6%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|68.00%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-15.1%
|32.0%
|27.52%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|36.42%
* Annualized
|Period
|MDVZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.7%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|56.71%
|2021
|6.7%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|62.30%
|2020
|0.1%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|45.84%
|2019
|N/A
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|N/A
|MDVZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MDVZX % Rank
|Net Assets
|424 M
|1 M
|151 B
|65.32%
|Number of Holdings
|102
|2
|1727
|31.61%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|115 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|64.86%
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.27%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|48.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MDVZX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.46%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|44.58%
|Cash
|1.54%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|49.75%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|19.79%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|12.23%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|13.48%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|15.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MDVZX % Rank
|Industrials
|21.93%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|0.99%
|Healthcare
|16.07%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|64.03%
|Consumer Defense
|13.77%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|11.22%
|Technology
|12.50%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|33.50%
|Financial Services
|11.06%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|94.64%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.63%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|17.99%
|Energy
|7.95%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|46.20%
|Basic Materials
|5.17%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|17.41%
|Communication Services
|2.92%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|83.91%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|90.26%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|85.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MDVZX % Rank
|US
|96.70%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|28.33%
|Non US
|1.76%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|68.31%
|MDVZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.41%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|90.34%
|Management Fee
|0.30%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|8.84%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|21.93%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|MDVZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MDVZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MDVZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|55.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|69.31%
|MDVZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MDVZX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|28.72%
|MDVZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|MDVZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MDVZX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.04%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|13.39%
|MDVZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 14, 2022
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 14, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2021
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2020
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2020
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2020
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2020
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2019
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2019
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2019
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 07, 2008
13.57
13.6%
Christopher Petrosino is the Managing Director of the Quantitative Strategies Group at Manning & Napier. He is responsible for leading the group’s systematic equity and multi-asset class portfolio management and investment research efforts. Christopher is a key contributor to the firm’s market and economic overviews with a focus on asset allocation and risk management. Christopher joined the firm in 2001. He earned undergraduate degrees in Economics and Statistics from the University of Rochester and a MS in Statistics from the Rochester Institute of Technology. He is also a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 12, 2018
4.22
4.2%
Alex Gurevich is a Senior Analyst in the Quantitative Strategies Group at Manning & Napier. He is a member of the management teams responsible for portfolios developed by the Quantitative Strategies Group. As such, he supports Manning & Napier's Disciplined Value and ETF-based products. Alex also contributes to the development of market and economic overviews for the firm. This includes constructing indicators to assess risks and opportunities in various asset classes, as well as providing statistical analysis to support the investment research efforts of the firm. Alex has been with Manning & Napier since 2007. Alex earned his BA in Economics and Political Science from the University of Rochester. He is also CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2021
1.25
1.3%
Kelly Covley is an analyst in the Quantitative Strategies Group at Manning & Napier. She is a member of the management teams responsible for portfolios developed by the Quantitative Strategies Group. As such, she supports Manning & Napier's Disciplined Value and ETF-based products. Kelly also contributes to the development of market and economic overviews for the firm. This includes constructing indicators to assess risks and opportunities in various asset classes, as well as providing statistical analysis to support the investment research efforts of the firm. Kelly has been with Manning & Napier since 2015. Kelly earned her BA in Economics from Hamilton College. She is both a CFA and a CAIA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
