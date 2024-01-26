Home
Massmutual Select Funds - MassMutual Mid Cap Value Fund, USD Cls Y

mutual fund
MMNHX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.73 +0.03 +0.26%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Name

As of 01/26/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Massmutual Select Funds - MassMutual Mid Cap Value Fund, USD Cls Y

MMNHX | Fund

$11.73

-

-

-

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

As of 01/26/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Massmutual Select Funds - MassMutual Mid Cap Value Fund, USD Cls Y

MMNHX | Fund

$11.73

-

-

-

MMNHX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Massmutual Select Funds - MassMutual Mid Cap Value Fund, USD Cls Y
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Jan 24, 2024
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    N/A

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies
The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of mid-capitalization companies that the Fund’s subadvisers believe are undervalued. The Fund is managed by three subadvisers, American Century Investment Management, Inc. (“American Century”), PanAgora Asset Management, Inc. (“PanAgora”), and Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley LLC (“TSW”), each being responsible for a portion of the portfolio, although they may manage different amounts of the Fund’s assets. Equity securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, securities convertible into common or preferred stock, stock futures contracts, stock index futures contracts, rights, and warrants. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in the stocks of mid-cap companies. The Fund’s subadvisers currently define “mid-cap” companies as those whose market capitalizations at the time of purchase are within the market capitalization range of companies included in the Russell 1000® Index, excluding the largest 100 companies (as of December 31, 2022, between $306.43 million and $76.08 billion). The Fund’s dollar-weighted average market capitalization is
expected to fall within the market capitalization range of companies included in the Russell Midcap® Index (as of December 31, 2022, between $306.43 million and $52.82 billion). The Fund typically invests most of its assets in equity securities of U.S. companies, but may gain exposure to non-U.S. issuers, including emerging markets issuers, through the purchase of foreign securities and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund may use futures contracts as a substitute for direct investments in equity securities. The Fund may but will not necessarily engage in foreign currency forward contracts to seek to hedge or to attempt to protect against adverse changes in currency exchange rates. Use of derivatives by the Fund may create investment leverage. The Fund may invest a portion of its assets in debt securities of companies and debt obligations of governments and their agencies, and other similar securities. The Fund may at times have significant exposure to one or more industries or sectors. The Fund may hold a portion of its assets in cash or cash equivalents.
American Century seeks to identify stocks of companies that it believes are undervalued at the time of purchase. American Century uses a value investment strategy that looks for companies that are temporarily out of favor in the market. American Century attempts to purchase the stocks of these undervalued companies and hold each stock until it has returned to favor in the market and the stock’s price has increased to, or is higher than, a level the managers believe more accurately reflects the fair value of the company. Companies may be undervalued due to market declines, poor economic conditions, actual or anticipated bad news regarding the issuer or its industry, or because they have been overlooked by the market. To identify these companies, American Century looks for companies with earnings, cash flows, and/or assets that may not be accurately reflected in the companies’ values, as determined by the managers. The managers also may consider whether the companies’ securities have a favorable income-paying history and whether income payments are expected to continue or increase. American Century uses a variety of analytical research tools and techniques to help it make decisions about buying or holding securities of companies that meet its investment criteria and selling the securities of companies that do not.
In addition to fundamental financial metrics, American Century may also consider environmental, social, and/or governance (“ESG”)
data. However, American Century may not consider ESG data with respect to every investment decision and, even when such data is considered, it may conclude that other attributes of an investment outweigh ESG considerations when making decisions for the Fund.
American Century may sell a stock from the Fund if, for example, in its judgment, a stock no longer meets its valuation criteria, a stock’s risk parameters outweigh its return opportunity, more attractive alternatives are identified, or specific events alter a stock’s prospects.
PanAgora predicates its investment decisions for the Fund on the belief that stock prices are largely driven by the fundamental strengths or weaknesses of an underlying company’s business and, therefore, certain measures are indicative of a company’s likely success or failure. In selecting securities for the Fund, PanAgora uses quantitative analyses to identify companies that it believes are experiencing a mismatch between their share price and the prospects of the companies’ likely success or failure. This quantitative analysis combines in-depth fundamental insights with robust quantitative techniques, unique information, enhanced speed and process of the alpha forecast model, as well as diversification of alpha sources in an effort to protect downside risk. PanAgora’s sell discipline is integrated with its buy discipline to generate a portfolio that it believes has the most favorable risk/return characteristics. PanAgora generally will sell a security that may be poorly ranked by the alpha forecast model or that contributes to the Fund’s overall risk profile.
TSW seeks to invest in companies it believes present a value or potential worth that is not recognized by prevailing market prices or that have experienced some fundamental changes and are intrinsically undervalued by the investment community. In selecting investments for the Fund, TSW employs a relative value process utilizing a combination of quantitative and qualitative methods based on a four factor valuation screen designed to outperform the Russell Midcap Value Index. A portfolio composed of approximately 55-85 stocks is selected as a result of this process. TSW generally limits its investment universe to companies with a minimum of three years of operating history. From the screen approximately 20% of stocks are identified as candidates for further research. These are the stocks that rank the highest on the basis of the four factors. TSW identifies a subset of stocks for bottom-up fundamental analysis on a routine basis and
explores numerous factors that might affect the outlook of the company. TSW generally considers selling a security when the catalyst for the investment is no longer valid, when TSW believes that another stock will have a higher expected return, or for portfolio risk management.
The Fund expects that it will engage in active and frequent trading and so will typically have a relatively high portfolio turnover rate.
Read More

MMNHX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MMNHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MMNHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MMNHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MMNHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

MMNHX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MMNHX Category Low Category High MMNHX % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MMNHX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

MMNHX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MMNHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

MMNHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

MMNHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

MMNHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

MMNHX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MMNHX Category Low Category High MMNHX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MMNHX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MMNHX Category Low Category High MMNHX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MMNHX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

MMNHX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

