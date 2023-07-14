Home
MassMutual Mid Cap Value Fund

mutual fund
MLUAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.4 -0.11 -0.96%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Value Equity
share class
A (MLUAX) Primary Retirement (MLUSX) Retirement (MLUNX) Other (MLULX) S (MLUYX) Inst (MLUZX) Retirement (MLUFX)
Vitals

YTD Return

4.1%

1 yr return

-0.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.9%

Net Assets

$123 M

Holdings in Top 10

10.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.48%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 134.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MLUAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.73%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MassMutual Mid Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MassMutual
  • Inception Date
    Aug 29, 2006
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kevin Toney

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies
The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of mid-capitalization companies that the Fund’s subadvisers believe are undervalued. The Fund is managed by three subadvisers, American Century
Investment Management, Inc. (“American Century”), PanAgora Asset Management, Inc. (“PanAgora”), and Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley LLC (“TSW”), each being responsible for a portion of the portfolio, although they may manage different amounts of the Fund’s assets. Equity securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, securities convertible into common or preferred stock, stock futures contracts, stock index futures contracts, rights, and warrants. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in the stocks of mid-cap companies. The Fund’s subadvisers currently define “mid-cap” companies as those whose market capitalizations at the time of purchase are within the market capitalization range of companies included in the Russell 1000® Index, excluding the largest 100 companies (as of December 31, 2021, between $594.18 million and $91.98 billion). The Fund’s dollar-weighted average market capitalization is expected to fall within the market capitalization range of companies included in the Russell Midcap® Index (as of December 31, 2021, between $594.18 million and $73.82 billion). The Fund typically invests most of its assets in equity securities of U.S. companies, but may gain exposure to non-U.S. issuers, including emerging markets issuers, through the purchase of foreign securities and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund may use futures contracts as a substitute for direct investments in equity securities. The Fund may but will not necessarily engage in foreign currency forward contracts to seek to hedge or to attempt to protect against adverse changes in currency exchange rates. Use of derivatives by the Fund may create investment leverage. The Fund may invest a portion of its assets in debt securities of companies and debt obligations of governments and their agencies, and other similar securities. The Fund may at times have significant exposure to one or more industries or sectors. The Fund may hold a portion of its assets in cash or cash equivalents.
American Century seeks to identify stocks of companies that it believes are undervalued at the time of purchase. American Century uses a value investment strategy that looks for companies that are temporarily out of favor in the market. American Century attempts to purchase the stocks of these undervalued companies and hold each stock until it has returned to favor in the market
and the stock’s price has increased to, or is higher than, a level the managers believe more accurately reflects the fair value of the company. Companies may be undervalued due to market declines, poor economic conditions, actual or anticipated bad news regarding the issuer or its industry, or because they have been overlooked by the market. To identify these companies, American Century looks for companies with earnings, cash flows, and/or assets that may not be accurately reflected in the companies’ values, as determined by the managers. The managers also may consider whether the companies’ securities have a favorable income-paying history and whether income payments are expected to continue or increase.
American Century may sell a stock from the Fund if, for example, in its judgment, a stock no longer meets its valuation criteria, a stock’s risk parameters outweigh its return opportunity, more attractive alternatives are identified, or specific events alter a stock’s prospects.
PanAgora predicates its investment decisions for the Fund on the belief that stock prices are largely driven by the fundamental strengths or weaknesses of an underlying company’s business and, therefore, certain measures are indicative of a company’s likely success or failure. In selecting securities for the Fund, PanAgora uses quantitative analyses to identify companies that it believes are experiencing a mismatch between their share price and the prospects of the companies’ likely success or failure. This quantitative analysis combines in-depth fundamental insights with robust quantitative techniques, unique information, enhanced speed and process of the alpha forecast model, as well as diversification of alpha sources in an effort to protect downside risk. PanAgora’s sell discipline is integrated with its buy discipline to generate a portfolio that it believes has the most favorable risk/return characteristics. PanAgora generally will sell a security that may be poorly ranked by the alpha forecast model or that contributes to the Fund’s overall risk profile.
TSW seeks to invest in companies it believes present a value or potential worth that is not recognized by prevailing market prices or that have experienced some fundamental changes and are intrinsically undervalued by the investment community. In selecting investments for the Fund, TSW employs a relative value process utilizing a combination of quantitative and qualitative methods based on a four factor valuation screen designed to outperform the Russell Midcap Value Index. A portfolio composed of approximately
55-85 stocks is selected as a result of this process. TSW generally limits its investment universe to companies with a minimum of three years of operating history. From the screen approximately 20% of stocks are identified as candidates for further research. These are the stocks that rank the highest on the basis of the four factors. TSW identifies a subset of stocks for bottom-up fundamental analysis on a routine basis and explores numerous factors that might affect the outlook of the company. TSW generally considers selling a security when the catalyst for the investment is no longer valid, when TSW believes that another stock will have a higher expected return, or for portfolio risk management.
The Fund expects that it will engage in active and frequent trading and so will typically have a relatively high portfolio turnover rate.
MLUAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MLUAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.1% -10.8% 26.2% 86.16%
1 Yr -0.6% -29.4% 26.4% 82.03%
3 Yr 0.4%* -14.4% 93.1% 94.43%
5 Yr -3.9%* -15.0% 42.1% 89.29%
10 Yr -1.5%* -8.0% 20.5% 79.18%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MLUAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.5% -41.6% 42.6% 48.68%
2021 -1.4% -23.5% 23.2% 97.10%
2020 -0.2% -8.6% 93.7% 63.98%
2019 6.1% -2.6% 7.8% 27.78%
2018 -5.6% -8.8% 3.8% 76.07%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MLUAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.1% -19.1% 22.1% 81.46%
1 Yr -0.6% -29.4% 36.6% 80.00%
3 Yr 0.4%* -14.4% 93.1% 94.41%
5 Yr -3.9%* -13.5% 42.1% 90.99%
10 Yr 2.3%* -3.7% 21.6% 81.05%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MLUAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.5% -41.6% 42.6% 48.68%
2021 -1.4% -23.5% 23.2% 97.10%
2020 -0.2% -8.6% 93.7% 63.98%
2019 6.1% -2.6% 7.8% 27.78%
2018 -5.6% -7.6% 3.8% 82.34%

NAV & Total Return History

MLUAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MLUAX Category Low Category High MLUAX % Rank
Net Assets 123 M 504 K 30.4 B 85.53%
Number of Holdings 264 9 2354 10.62%
Net Assets in Top 10 13.5 M 129 K 9.16 B 93.78%
Weighting of Top 10 10.90% 5.3% 99.9% 94.30%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Bank of New York Mellon Corp 2.54%
  2. Northern Trust Corp 2.19%
  3. Emerson Electric Co 2.11%
  4. Chubb Ltd 2.01%
  5. Universal Health Services Inc Class B 2.00%
  6. Advance Auto Parts Inc 1.99%
  7. Conagra Brands Inc 1.94%
  8. Quest Diagnostics Inc 1.90%
  9. Hubbell Inc 1.90%
  10. Johnson Controls International PLC 1.82%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MLUAX % Rank
Stocks 		97.44% 85.69% 100.65% 61.40%
Cash 		2.56% -0.65% 14.30% 38.34%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.42% 26.42%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 5.56% 26.68%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 25.65%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.65% 27.72%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MLUAX % Rank
Financial Services 		18.07% 0.00% 60.11% 52.85%
Healthcare 		11.52% 0.00% 32.47% 24.09%
Utilities 		9.93% 0.00% 24.69% 9.33%
Industrials 		9.85% 0.00% 29.02% 85.75%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.09% 0.00% 29.62% 74.87%
Technology 		8.97% 0.00% 30.07% 58.81%
Consumer Defense 		7.79% 0.00% 33.79% 22.28%
Real Estate 		7.67% 0.00% 40.74% 56.74%
Energy 		7.54% 0.00% 29.17% 46.11%
Communication Services 		5.86% 0.00% 19.80% 18.13%
Basic Materials 		3.71% 0.00% 23.88% 72.28%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MLUAX % Rank
US 		91.64% 55.79% 100.30% 71.76%
Non US 		5.80% 0.00% 36.04% 26.68%

MLUAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MLUAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.48% 0.01% 16.27% 19.36%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.20% 52.20%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 38.83%
Administrative Fee 0.30% 0.01% 0.40% 98.06%

Sales Fees

MLUAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.50% 0.00% 5.75% 53.19%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MLUAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MLUAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 134.00% 0.00% 227.00% 95.16%

MLUAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MLUAX Category Low Category High MLUAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.59% 0.00% 8.88% 56.70%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MLUAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MLUAX Category Low Category High MLUAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.73% -1.84% 4.73% 52.60%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MLUAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

MLUAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kevin Toney

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 09, 2015

6.73

6.7%

Kevin Toney, CFA, CIO, senior vice president and senior portfolio manager for American Century Investments, joined the company in 1999 as an investment analyst and became a portfolio manager in 2006. Kevin is responsible for the teams that manage the company’s value and real estate equity strategies that comprise the firm’s Global Value Equity discipline. Before joining American Century Investments, Kevin was an associate in the M&A group of Toronto Dominion Securities. He has worked in the investment industry since 1993.

Phillip Davidson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 09, 2015

6.73

6.7%

Mr. Davidson, CFA, is a senior vice president and executive portfolio manager for American Century Investments. Prior to joining American Century in 1993, Phil was vice president and equity portfolio manager for Boatmen’s Trust Company in St. Louis. During his 11 years at Boatmen’s, he specialized in the management of institutional equity accounts using a value-oriented investment style. He has worked in the financial industry since 1980. Phil holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in finance from Illinois State University.

Michael Liss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 09, 2015

6.73

6.7%

Michael Liss, CFA, is Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager of American Century. Mr. Liss has been with American Century since 1998. He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance from Albright College and an MBA in finance from Indiana University.

Brian Woglom

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 09, 2015

6.73

6.7%

Brian is a member of the team of investment professionals managing the U.S. Value Yield, U.S. Value, U.S. Large Cap Value, U.S. Mid Cap Value and U.S. Equity Market Neutral Value strategies and related accounts, and he co-manages U.S. Large Cap Value, U.S. Value, U.S. Mid Cap Value and U.S. Equity Market Neutral Value. He joined American Century Investments in 2005. Previously, Brian was an investment analyst for Argo Partners and an analyst for the portfolio management unit of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. He has worked in the investment industry since 1998. Brian earned a bachelor's degree in economics from Amherst College and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Michigan. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.

George Mussalli

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2021

1.17

1.2%

Mr. Mussalli is the Chief Investment Officer and Head of Research, Equity at PanAgora. He is responsible for the oversight of the firm’s Dynamic and Stock Selector Equity strategies, as well as the Equity Trading & Implementation, Data Science, and Portfolio Strategy teams. He is also a member of the firm’s Investment, Operating, Risk, and Directors Committees. As the Chief Investment Officer of Equity Investments, Mr. Mussalli directs innovative equity research used in the development of models implemented in PanAgora’s equity strategies. Mr. Mussalli’s current focus is centered on combining

Brett Hawkins

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2021

1.17

1.2%

Joined TSW in 2001 University of Richmond, BA, 1993; University of Virginia, Darden School, MBA, 1999 Arthur Andersen LLP - Senior Associate First Union Corporation - Assistant Vice President, Equity Research

Richard Tan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2021

1.17

1.2%

Mr. Tan is a Managing Director at the firm and leads the Stock Selector Equity Team. His primary responsibilities include oversight and management of the team, conducting research to uncover new alpha sources, building quantitative stock selection models, and managing portfolios within the Stock Selector Equity strategies. Mr. Tan is a key contributor to the innovative equity research used in the development of PanAgora’s Stock Selector models.

R. Michael Creager

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2021

1.17

1.2%

Western Kentucky University, BS, 1993; Hofstra University, MBA, 1995 Providian Capital Management Corp.- AVP, Financial Analyst A.G. Edwards & Sons, Inc. - AVP, Associate Equity Analyst Wachovia Securities, LLC - AVP, Associate Equity Analyst BB&T Capital Markets - Vice President, Equity Analyst

Nathan Rawlins

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 15, 2022

0.21

0.2%

Mr. Rawlins, Portfolio Manager and Senior Investment Analyst, has been a member of the team that manages the fund since joining American Century in 2015 as an investment analyst. He became a senior investment analyst in 2020 and a portfolio manager in 2022. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Kansas and an MBA from the Kelley School of Business, Indiana University. He is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.59 8.52 10.92

