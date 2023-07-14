Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|MMMPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.1%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|54.13%
|1 Yr
|9.5%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|48.67%
|3 Yr
|-3.1%*
|-17.0%
|12.8%
|69.78%
|5 Yr
|-4.8%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|89.60%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|64.39%
* Annualized
|Period
|MMMPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-28.3%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|79.08%
|2021
|-2.7%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|50.21%
|2020
|4.3%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|65.85%
|2019
|1.3%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|97.73%
|2018
|-4.2%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|62.05%
|Period
|MMMPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.1%
|-30.3%
|30.2%
|52.36%
|1 Yr
|9.5%
|-48.9%
|29.2%
|44.85%
|3 Yr
|-3.1%*
|-16.3%
|12.8%
|69.76%
|5 Yr
|-4.8%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|90.02%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|63.23%
* Annualized
|Period
|MMMPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-28.3%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|79.08%
|2021
|-2.7%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|50.21%
|2020
|4.3%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|65.85%
|2019
|1.3%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|97.73%
|2018
|-4.2%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|68.08%
|MMMPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MMMPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|580 M
|717 K
|102 B
|45.32%
|Number of Holdings
|90
|10
|6734
|59.47%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|205 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|46.38%
|Weighting of Top 10
|32.62%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|53.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MMMPX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.76%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|43.15%
|Cash
|2.24%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|50.32%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|73.70%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|69.76%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|68.54%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|55.68%
|72.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MMMPX % Rank
|Technology
|32.30%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|5.89%
|Financial Services
|26.27%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|15.49%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.03%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|66.71%
|Basic Materials
|10.91%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|21.38%
|Consumer Defense
|5.65%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|62.61%
|Industrials
|5.29%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|61.59%
|Communication Services
|3.62%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|91.17%
|Energy
|3.56%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|58.77%
|Healthcare
|1.37%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|87.07%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|90.27%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|95.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MMMPX % Rank
|Non US
|90.79%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|83.74%
|US
|6.97%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|8.13%
|MMMPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.98%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|75.73%
|Management Fee
|0.81%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|40.25%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.08%
|0.01%
|0.85%
|42.68%
|MMMPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MMMPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|0.40%
|2.00%
|63.49%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MMMPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|39.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|44.90%
|MMMPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MMMPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.86%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|85.97%
|MMMPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|MMMPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MMMPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.71%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|50.53%
|MMMPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 06, 2018
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$0.169
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2017
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2016
|$0.182
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2016
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2015
|$0.149
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2015
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 1994
28.27
28.3%
Paul is a portfolio manager for the Global Emerging Markets Equity portfolios, focusing on Global Macro Analytics and Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa region. He joined Morgan Stanley in 1994 and has 22 years of investment experience. Prior to joining the firm, Paul was a research associate at the International Monetary Fund. Paul received a B.A. in political science from Brandeis University and a master's degree in economic and Latin American studies from the School of Advanced International Studies at Johns Hopkins University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 1997
24.68
24.7%
Eric is a portfolio manager on the Global Emerging Markets Equity team, focusing on Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and thematic research. He joined Morgan Stanley in 1997 and has 21 years of investment experience. Prior to joining the firm, Eric worked as a telecommunications analyst at Neuberger & Berman. Eric received a B.A. magna cum laude in social studies from Harvard University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 11, 2018
3.89
3.9%
Amay is Managing Director of MSIM Company. He joined Morgan Stanley in 1997 and has 21 years of investment experience. Previously, he was a portfolio administrator. Amay received a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Mumbai. He is an Associate Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He holds the Charted Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.45
|13.42
