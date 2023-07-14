Home
Trending ETFs

MMMPX (Mutual Fund)

MMMPX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund, Inc. Emerging Markets Portfolio

MMMPX | Fund

$20.08

$580 M

0.86%

$0.17

0.98%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.1%

1 yr return

9.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.8%

Net Assets

$580 M

Holdings in Top 10

32.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.98%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 39.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MMMPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.71%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund, Inc. Emerging Markets Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Morgan Stanley
  • Inception Date
    Sep 13, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Paul Psaila

Fund Description

The Adviser and the Fund’s “Sub-Adviser,” Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company (“MSIM Company”), seek to maximize returns by investing primarily in growth-oriented equity securities in emerging markets.
The Adviser’s and/or Sub-Adviser’s investment approach combines top-down country allocation with bottom-up stock selection. The Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser allocate the Fund’s assets among emerging markets based on relative economic, political and social fundamentals, stock valuations and investor sentiment. To manage risk, the Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser emphasize macroeconomic and fundamental research.
The investment process integrates information about environmental, social and governance issues (also referred to as ESG) when making investment decisions. The Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser believe that monitoring ESG helps build a more complete picture of the opportunities and risks facing companies, and seeks to engage directly with company management to gain insights on how each company addresses material ESG issues and how these may affect long-term financial performance.
Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s assets will be invested in equity securities of issuers located in emerging market countries. This policy may be changed without shareholder approval; however, you would be notified upon 60 days’ notice in writing of any changes. The Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser generally consider selling an investment when they determine the company no longer satisfies their investment criteria.
The Fund may, but it is not required to, use derivative instruments for a variety of purposes, including hedging, risk management, portfolio management or to earn income. The Fund’s use of derivatives may involve the purchase and sale of derivative instruments such as futures and other related instruments and techniques. The Fund may utilize foreign currency forward exchange contracts, which are also derivatives, in connection with its investments in foreign securities. Derivative instruments used by the Fund will be counted toward the Fund’s 80% policy discussed above to the extent they have economic characteristics similar to the securities included within that policy.
Read More

MMMPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MMMPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.1% -11.0% 30.2% 54.13%
1 Yr 9.5% -12.7% 29.2% 48.67%
3 Yr -3.1%* -17.0% 12.8% 69.78%
5 Yr -4.8%* -9.8% 36.3% 89.60%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% 64.39%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MMMPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.3% -50.1% 7.2% 79.08%
2021 -2.7% -18.2% 13.6% 50.21%
2020 4.3% -7.2% 79.7% 65.85%
2019 1.3% -4.4% 9.2% 97.73%
2018 -4.2% -7.2% 7.0% 62.05%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MMMPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.1% -30.3% 30.2% 52.36%
1 Yr 9.5% -48.9% 29.2% 44.85%
3 Yr -3.1%* -16.3% 12.8% 69.76%
5 Yr -4.8%* -9.8% 36.3% 90.02%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% 63.23%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MMMPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.3% -50.1% 7.2% 79.08%
2021 -2.7% -18.2% 13.6% 50.21%
2020 4.3% -7.2% 79.7% 65.85%
2019 1.3% -4.4% 9.2% 97.73%
2018 -4.2% -7.2% 7.0% 68.08%

NAV & Total Return History

MMMPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MMMPX Category Low Category High MMMPX % Rank
Net Assets 580 M 717 K 102 B 45.32%
Number of Holdings 90 10 6734 59.47%
Net Assets in Top 10 205 M 340 K 19.3 B 46.38%
Weighting of Top 10 32.62% 2.8% 71.7% 53.07%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MMMPX % Rank
Stocks 		97.76% 0.90% 110.97% 43.15%
Cash 		2.24% -23.67% 20.19% 50.32%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 73.70%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 69.76%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 68.54%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 55.68% 72.59%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MMMPX % Rank
Technology 		32.30% 0.00% 47.50% 5.89%
Financial Services 		26.27% 0.00% 48.86% 15.49%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.03% 0.00% 48.94% 66.71%
Basic Materials 		10.91% 0.00% 30.03% 21.38%
Consumer Defense 		5.65% 0.00% 28.13% 62.61%
Industrials 		5.29% 0.00% 43.53% 61.59%
Communication Services 		3.62% 0.00% 39.29% 91.17%
Energy 		3.56% 0.00% 24.80% 58.77%
Healthcare 		1.37% 0.00% 93.26% 87.07%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 39.12% 90.27%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 17.15% 95.39%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MMMPX % Rank
Non US 		90.79% -4.71% 112.57% 83.74%
US 		6.97% -1.60% 104.72% 8.13%

MMMPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MMMPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.98% 0.03% 41.06% 75.73%
Management Fee 0.81% 0.00% 2.00% 40.25%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.08% 0.01% 0.85% 42.68%

Sales Fees

MMMPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MMMPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 0.40% 2.00% 63.49%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MMMPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 39.00% 0.00% 190.00% 44.90%

MMMPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MMMPX Category Low Category High MMMPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.86% 0.00% 12.61% 85.97%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MMMPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MMMPX Category Low Category High MMMPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.71% -1.98% 17.62% 50.53%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MMMPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MMMPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Paul Psaila

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 1994

28.27

28.3%

Paul is a portfolio manager for the Global Emerging Markets Equity portfolios, focusing on Global Macro Analytics and Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa region. He joined Morgan Stanley in 1994 and has 22 years of investment experience. Prior to joining the firm, Paul was a research associate at the International Monetary Fund. Paul received a B.A. in political science from Brandeis University and a master's degree in economic and Latin American studies from the School of Advanced International Studies at Johns Hopkins University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Eric Carlson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 1997

24.68

24.7%

Eric is a portfolio manager on the Global Emerging Markets Equity team, focusing on Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and thematic research. He joined Morgan Stanley in 1997 and has 21 years of investment experience. Prior to joining the firm, Eric worked as a telecommunications analyst at Neuberger & Berman. Eric received a B.A. magna cum laude in social studies from Harvard University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School.

Amay Hattangadi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 11, 2018

3.89

3.9%

Amay is Managing Director of MSIM Company. He joined Morgan Stanley in 1997 and has 21 years of investment experience. Previously, he was a portfolio administrator. Amay received a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Mumbai. He is an Associate Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He holds the Charted Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.45 13.42

