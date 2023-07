Paul is a portfolio manager for the Global Emerging Markets Equity portfolios, focusing on Global Macro Analytics and Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa region. He joined Morgan Stanley in 1994 and has 22 years of investment experience. Prior to joining the firm, Paul was a research associate at the International Monetary Fund. Paul received a B.A. in political science from Brandeis University and a master's degree in economic and Latin American studies from the School of Advanced International Studies at Johns Hopkins University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.