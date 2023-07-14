Principal Investment Strategies

The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of U.S. companies that the Fund’s subadvisers believe are financially sound, valued conservatively by the market, and have improving prospects. The Fund is managed by two subadvisers, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (“T. Rowe Price”) and Wellington Management Company LLP (“Wellington Management”), each being responsible for a portion of the portfolio, although they may manage different amounts of the Fund’s assets. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities. Equity securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, securities convertible into common or preferred stocks, rights, and warrants, of issuers of any size. The Fund typically invests most of its assets in equity securities of U.S. companies, but may invest in foreign securities and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), including emerging market securities. The Fund generally will not invest more than 30% of its total assets in foreign securities.

The Fund may use futures contracts for hedging or investment purposes as a substitute for investing directly in securities. Use of derivatives by the Fund may create investment leverage. The Fund may at times have significant exposure to one or more industries or sectors. The Fund may hold a portion of its assets in cash or cash equivalents.

T. Rowe Price typically employs a “value” approach in selecting investments, using internal research to identify companies that appear to be undervalued by various measures and may be temporarily out of favor but have good prospects for capital appreciation and dividend growth. T. Rowe Price generally looks for companies with one or more of the following: an established operating history; above-average dividend yield and low price/earnings ratio relative to the Russell 1000 ® Value Index; a sound balance sheet and other positive financial characteristics; and low stock price relative to T. Rowe Price’s view of the company’s underlying value as measured by assets, cash flow, or business franchises. T. Rowe Price generally seeks investments in large-capitalization companies and the yield of the portion of the Fund managed by T. Rowe Price is expected to normally exceed the yield of the Russell 1000 Value Index. T. Rowe Price may sell securities for a variety of reasons, including to realize gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into more promising opportunities.

Wellington Management seeks long-term total returns in excess of the broad market by investing in a select number of high quality, reasonably-valued companies that have demonstrated the willingness to return value to shareholders. The investment process stresses security selection based on bottom-up fundamental research to identify attractively valued stocks that have the potential for significant longer-term rewards. Wellington Management’s investment philosophy is based on the premise that investing in high quality companies with superior prospects for dividend growth, and the fundamental strength to support that growth in the future, can provide superior long-term returns. Wellington Management typically sells a security when it achieves its price target or when it no longer exhibits superior upside return versus downside risk.

In pursuing the Fund’s investment objective, each of T. Rowe Price and Wellington Management has the discretion to purchase some securities that do not meet its normal investment criteria described above, when it believes there is an opportunity for substantial appreciation (such as,

for example, T. Rowe Price or Wellington Management believes a security could increase in value as a result of a change in management, an extraordinary corporate event, a new product introduction or innovation, or a favorable competitive development).