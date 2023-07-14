Home
Trending ETFs

MassMutual Equity Opportunities Fund

mutual fund
MMFYX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$16.54 +0.03 +0.18%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Retirement (MFVSX) Primary S (MMFYX) Other (MMFVX) A (MFVAX) Retirement (MFVNX) Inst (MFVZX) Retirement (MFVFX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MassMutual Equity Opportunities Fund

MMFYX | Fund

$16.54

$711 M

1.27%

$0.21

0.93%

Vitals

YTD Return

4.8%

1 yr return

-4.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.0%

Net Assets

$711 M

Holdings in Top 10

35.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.93%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 25.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MMFYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.04%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MassMutual Equity Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MassMutual
  • Inception Date
    Apr 28, 2000
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    S
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Donald Kilbride

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies
The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of U.S. companies that the Fund’s subadvisers believe are financially sound, valued conservatively by the market, and have improving prospects. The Fund is managed by two subadvisers, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (“T. Rowe Price”) and Wellington Management Company LLP (“Wellington Management”), each being responsible for a portion of the portfolio, although they may manage different amounts of the Fund’s assets. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities. Equity securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, securities convertible into common or preferred stocks, rights, and warrants, of issuers of any size. The Fund typically invests most of its assets in equity securities of U.S. companies, but may invest in foreign securities and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), including emerging market securities. The Fund generally will not invest more than 30% of its total assets in foreign securities.
The Fund may use futures contracts for hedging or investment purposes as a substitute for investing directly in securities. Use of derivatives by the Fund may create investment leverage. The Fund may at times have significant exposure to one or more industries or sectors. The Fund may hold a portion of its assets in cash or cash equivalents.
T. Rowe Price typically employs a “value” approach in selecting investments, using internal research to identify companies that appear to be undervalued by various measures and may be temporarily out of favor but have good prospects for capital appreciation and dividend growth. T. Rowe Price generally looks for companies with one or more of the following: an established operating history; above-average dividend yield and low price/earnings ratio relative to the Russell 1000® Value Index; a sound balance sheet and other positive financial characteristics; and low stock price relative to T. Rowe Price’s view of the company’s underlying value as measured by assets, cash flow, or business franchises. T. Rowe Price generally seeks investments in large-capitalization companies and the yield of the portion of the Fund managed by T. Rowe Price is expected to normally exceed the yield of the Russell 1000 Value Index. T. Rowe Price may sell securities for a variety of reasons, including to realize gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into more promising opportunities.
Wellington Management seeks long-term total returns in excess of the broad market by investing in a select number of high quality, reasonably-valued companies that have demonstrated the willingness to return value to shareholders. The investment process stresses security selection based on bottom-up fundamental research to identify attractively valued stocks that have the potential for significant longer-term rewards. Wellington Management’s investment philosophy is based on the premise that investing in high quality companies with superior prospects for dividend growth, and the fundamental strength to support that growth in the future, can provide superior long-term returns. Wellington Management typically sells a security when it achieves its price target or when it no longer exhibits superior upside return versus downside risk.
In pursuing the Fund’s investment objective, each of T. Rowe Price and Wellington Management has the discretion to purchase some securities that do not meet its normal investment criteria described above, when it believes there is an opportunity for substantial appreciation (such as,
for example, T. Rowe Price or Wellington Management believes a security could increase in value as a result of a change in management, an extraordinary corporate event, a new product introduction or innovation, or a favorable competitive development).
MMFYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MMFYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.8% -14.3% 35.6% 94.72%
1 Yr -4.9% -55.6% 38.6% 95.19%
3 Yr 0.5%* -28.0% 93.5% 82.39%
5 Yr -1.0%* -30.5% 97.0% 78.96%
10 Yr -3.5%* -18.8% 37.4% 94.88%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MMFYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.4% -64.5% 28.9% 21.09%
2021 4.6% -20.5% 152.6% 78.14%
2020 0.6% -13.9% 183.6% 90.96%
2019 4.2% -8.3% 8.9% 77.26%
2018 -2.4% -13.5% 12.6% 39.93%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MMFYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.8% -20.5% 35.6% 85.37%
1 Yr -4.9% -55.6% 40.3% 93.84%
3 Yr 0.5%* -28.0% 93.5% 82.93%
5 Yr -1.0%* -29.9% 97.0% 81.51%
10 Yr 4.6%* -13.5% 37.4% 71.88%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MMFYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.4% -64.5% 28.9% 21.17%
2021 4.6% -20.5% 152.6% 78.14%
2020 0.6% -13.9% 183.6% 90.88%
2019 4.2% -8.3% 8.9% 77.26%
2018 -2.4% -10.9% 12.6% 65.02%

NAV & Total Return History

MMFYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MMFYX Category Low Category High MMFYX % Rank
Net Assets 711 M 177 K 1.21 T 57.19%
Number of Holdings 70 2 4154 66.77%
Net Assets in Top 10 260 M 288 K 270 B 56.79%
Weighting of Top 10 35.08% 1.8% 106.2% 35.09%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Nike Inc B 4.16%
  2. Chubb Ltd 3.91%
  3. UnitedHealth Group Inc 3.80%
  4. Diageo PLC 3.77%
  5. Diageo PLC 3.77%
  6. Diageo PLC 3.77%
  7. Diageo PLC 3.77%
  8. Diageo PLC 3.77%
  9. Diageo PLC 3.77%
  10. Diageo PLC 3.77%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MMFYX % Rank
Stocks 		98.66% 0.00% 130.24% 57.76%
Cash 		1.10% -102.29% 100.00% 46.66%
Convertible Bonds 		0.13% 0.00% 5.54% 2.18%
Preferred Stocks 		0.10% 0.00% 1.57% 7.35%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 17.85%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 13.35%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MMFYX % Rank
Healthcare 		20.93% 0.00% 60.70% 5.63%
Financial Services 		19.28% 0.00% 55.59% 10.58%
Industrials 		14.56% 0.00% 29.90% 8.30%
Consumer Defense 		14.09% 0.00% 47.71% 4.34%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.65% 0.00% 30.33% 52.82%
Basic Materials 		6.60% 0.00% 25.70% 6.24%
Technology 		5.88% 0.00% 48.94% 97.95%
Utilities 		2.87% 0.00% 20.91% 36.99%
Real Estate 		2.29% 0.00% 31.91% 63.17%
Energy 		1.75% 0.00% 41.64% 79.07%
Communication Services 		1.10% 0.00% 27.94% 97.64%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MMFYX % Rank
US 		90.15% 0.00% 127.77% 79.59%
Non US 		8.51% 0.00% 32.38% 14.18%

MMFYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MMFYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.93% 0.01% 49.27% 40.38%
Management Fee 0.69% 0.00% 2.00% 78.12%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.20% 0.00% 0.85% 77.32%

Sales Fees

MMFYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MMFYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MMFYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 25.00% 0.00% 496.00% 49.11%

MMFYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MMFYX Category Low Category High MMFYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.27% 0.00% 24.20% 53.99%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MMFYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MMFYX Category Low Category High MMFYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.04% -54.00% 6.06% 30.11%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MMFYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

MMFYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Donald Kilbride

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 28, 2017

5.18

5.2%

Donald J. Kilbride Senior Managing Director, Partner, and Equity Portfolio Manager Don is a portfolio manager in Global Equity Portfolio Management on the Quality Equity team. He manages equity assets on behalf of our clients, drawing on research from Wellington Management’s global industry analysts, equity portfolio managers, and team analysts. Don currently manages Wellington's Dividend Growth and related approaches focusing on large-cap, quality companies with a value orientation. Prior to joining Wellington Management in 2002, Don was a senior investment analyst and director of Non-Technology Research at Greenberg-Summit Partners; his coverage area included energy, basic materials, financial services, aerospace/defense, and transportation (2001 – 2002). He also worked for six years as the director of US Equity Research at The Boston Company (1996 – 2001). Don received his MBA from the University of North Carolina’s Kenan-Flagler Business School (1991) and his BA from the College of the Holy Cross (1986).

John Linehan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 28, 2017

5.18

5.2%

John Linehan is the portfolio manager for the Equity Income Strategy and co-portfolio manager of the US Large-Cap Value Strategy for T. Rowe Price. In addition, he is the chief investment officer of Equity and a member of the firm's US Equity Steering, Equity Brokerage and Trading Control, and Counterparty Risk Committees. Mr. Linehan is Chairman of the Investment Advisory Committee at T. Rowe. He is a large-cap value portfolio manager in the U.S. Equity Division and also co-chair of the Investment Advisory Committee for the Institutional Large-Cap Value Strategy. From February 2010 to June 2014, Mr. Linehan was head of U.S. Equity and chairman of the U.S. Equity Steering Committee. He is a member of the firm's U.S. Equity Steering, Equity Brokerage and Trading Control, and Counterparty Risk Committees. He earned a B.A. from Amherst College and an M.B.A. from Stanford University, where he was the Henry Ford II Scholar, an Arjay Miller Scholar, and the winner of the Alexander A. Robichek Award in finance. Mr. Linehan is a CFA® charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

