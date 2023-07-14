Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
4.9%
1 yr return
-4.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.8%
Net Assets
$711 M
Holdings in Top 10
35.1%
Expense Ratio 0.73%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 25.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|MFVZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.9%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|94.42%
|1 Yr
|-4.6%
|-34.9%
|38.6%
|95.04%
|3 Yr
|0.7%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|81.53%
|5 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-30.5%
|97.2%
|77.48%
|10 Yr
|-3.3%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|94.34%
* Annualized
|Period
|MFVZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.1%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|19.04%
|2021
|4.7%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|77.21%
|2020
|0.6%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|90.80%
|2019
|4.3%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|76.67%
|2018
|-2.4%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|39.13%
|Period
|MFVZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.9%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|85.07%
|1 Yr
|-4.6%
|-34.9%
|40.3%
|93.62%
|3 Yr
|0.7%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|82.05%
|5 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-29.8%
|97.2%
|80.64%
|10 Yr
|4.8%*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|69.68%
* Annualized
|Period
|MFVZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.1%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|19.12%
|2021
|4.7%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|77.21%
|2020
|0.6%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|90.72%
|2019
|4.3%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|76.67%
|2018
|-2.4%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|64.22%
|MFVZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MFVZX % Rank
|Net Assets
|711 M
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|56.96%
|Number of Holdings
|70
|2
|4154
|66.39%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|260 M
|288 K
|270 B
|56.56%
|Weighting of Top 10
|35.08%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|34.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MFVZX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.66%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|57.39%
|Cash
|1.10%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|46.44%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.13%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|1.88%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.10%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|7.13%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|12.98%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|8.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MFVZX % Rank
|Healthcare
|20.93%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|5.40%
|Financial Services
|19.28%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|10.35%
|Industrials
|14.56%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|8.07%
|Consumer Defense
|14.09%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|4.11%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.65%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|52.59%
|Basic Materials
|6.60%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|6.01%
|Technology
|5.88%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|97.72%
|Utilities
|2.87%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|36.30%
|Real Estate
|2.29%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|62.94%
|Energy
|1.75%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|78.84%
|Communication Services
|1.10%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|97.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MFVZX % Rank
|US
|90.15%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|79.37%
|Non US
|8.51%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|13.95%
|MFVZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.73%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|55.63%
|Management Fee
|0.69%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|77.89%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|32.17%
|MFVZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MFVZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MFVZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|25.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|48.85%
|MFVZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MFVZX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.47%
|0.00%
|24.06%
|50.56%
|MFVZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|MFVZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MFVZX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.25%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|16.78%
|MFVZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 17, 2019
|$1.639
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2018
|$0.281
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$0.507
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2016
|$0.268
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2015
|$0.361
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2014
|$0.466
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2013
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2012
|$0.189
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2011
|$0.163
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 28, 2017
5.18
5.2%
Donald J. Kilbride Senior Managing Director, Partner, and Equity Portfolio Manager Don is a portfolio manager in Global Equity Portfolio Management on the Quality Equity team. He manages equity assets on behalf of our clients, drawing on research from Wellington Management’s global industry analysts, equity portfolio managers, and team analysts. Don currently manages Wellington's Dividend Growth and related approaches focusing on large-cap, quality companies with a value orientation. Prior to joining Wellington Management in 2002, Don was a senior investment analyst and director of Non-Technology Research at Greenberg-Summit Partners; his coverage area included energy, basic materials, financial services, aerospace/defense, and transportation (2001 – 2002). He also worked for six years as the director of US Equity Research at The Boston Company (1996 – 2001). Don received his MBA from the University of North Carolina’s Kenan-Flagler Business School (1991) and his BA from the College of the Holy Cross (1986).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 28, 2017
5.18
5.2%
John Linehan is the portfolio manager for the Equity Income Strategy and co-portfolio manager of the US Large-Cap Value Strategy for T. Rowe Price. In addition, he is the chief investment officer of Equity and a member of the firm's US Equity Steering, Equity Brokerage and Trading Control, and Counterparty Risk Committees. Mr. Linehan is Chairman of the Investment Advisory Committee at T. Rowe. He is a large-cap value portfolio manager in the U.S. Equity Division and also co-chair of the Investment Advisory Committee for the Institutional Large-Cap Value Strategy. From February 2010 to June 2014, Mr. Linehan was head of U.S. Equity and chairman of the U.S. Equity Steering Committee. He is a member of the firm's U.S. Equity Steering, Equity Brokerage and Trading Control, and Counterparty Risk Committees. He earned a B.A. from Amherst College and an M.B.A. from Stanford University, where he was the Henry Ford II Scholar, an Arjay Miller Scholar, and the winner of the Alexander A. Robichek Award in finance. Mr. Linehan is a CFA® charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...