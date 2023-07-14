Home
Trending ETFs

MFS International Large Cap Value Fund

mutual fund
MKVHX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.3 -0.07 -0.52%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (MKVIX) Primary Retirement (MKVEX) Retirement (MKVFX) A (MKVBX) C (MKVCX) Retirement (MKVDX) Retirement (MKVGX) Retirement (MKVHX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MFS International Large Cap Value Fund

MKVHX | Fund

$13.30

$5.75 B

1.68%

$0.22

0.78%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.0%

1 yr return

21.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$5.75 B

Holdings in Top 10

26.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.78%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MKVHX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.74%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MFS International Large Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MFS
  • Inception Date
    Jun 30, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Shindler

Fund Description

MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund’s investment adviser) normally invests at least 80% of the fund’s net assets in issuers with large market capitalizations. MFS generally defines large market capitalization issuers as issuers with market capitalizations of at least $5 billion at the time of purchase.

MFS normally invests the fund’s assets primarily in foreign equity securities, including emerging market equity securities. Equity securities include common stocks and other securities that represent an ownership interest (or right to acquire an ownership interest) in a company or other issuer.

MFS focuses on investing the fund’s assets in the stocks of companies it believes are undervalued compared to their perceived worth (value companies).

MFS normally invests the fund’s assets across different industries, sectors, countries, and regions, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in issuers in a single industry, sector, country, or region.

MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual issuers. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate issuers may also be considered.

For purposes of the fund’s 80% policy, net assets include the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.

Read More

MKVHX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MKVHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.0% -0.2% 22.0% 43.58%
1 Yr 21.4% -23.7% 32.5% 36.20%
3 Yr N/A* -4.8% 20.2% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -11.2% 9.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -5.5% 9.8% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MKVHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.4% -27.8% 166.1% 36.25%
2021 5.1% -42.2% 28.2% 23.85%
2020 N/A -7.3% 5.5% N/A
2019 N/A 1.1% 7.1% N/A
2018 N/A -8.1% -1.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MKVHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.0% -9.7% 22.0% 42.99%
1 Yr 21.4% -23.7% 56.0% 34.32%
3 Yr N/A* -4.8% 22.0% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -11.2% 12.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -5.5% 13.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MKVHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.4% -27.8% 166.1% 36.25%
2021 5.1% -42.2% 28.2% 23.85%
2020 N/A -7.3% 5.5% N/A
2019 N/A 1.1% 7.1% N/A
2018 N/A -8.1% -1.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

MKVHX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MKVHX Category Low Category High MKVHX % Rank
Net Assets 5.75 B 2.2 M 44.7 B 10.91%
Number of Holdings 95 2 3900 52.65%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.51 B 530 K 13.7 B 8.24%
Weighting of Top 10 26.41% 7.3% 99.9% 46.69%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. UBS Group AG 2.99%
  2. UBS Group AG 2.99%
  3. UBS Group AG 2.99%
  4. UBS Group AG 2.99%
  5. UBS Group AG 2.99%
  6. UBS Group AG 2.99%
  7. UBS Group AG 2.99%
  8. UBS Group AG 2.99%
  9. UBS Group AG 2.99%
  10. UBS Group AG 2.99%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MKVHX % Rank
Stocks 		99.91% 75.03% 100.46% 10.29%
Cash 		0.09% -31.92% 11.89% 87.06%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.34% 74.12%
Other 		0.00% -2.35% 6.11% 79.12%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 72.94%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 31.71% 74.41%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MKVHX % Rank
Financial Services 		27.62% 0.00% 42.76% 14.84%
Industrials 		16.47% 1.03% 36.79% 28.49%
Consumer Defense 		11.57% 0.00% 31.84% 18.99%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.95% 0.00% 27.46% 64.69%
Technology 		7.68% 0.00% 24.16% 36.50%
Basic Materials 		6.71% 0.00% 30.76% 67.95%
Communication Services 		6.33% 0.00% 23.78% 60.83%
Utilities 		5.34% 0.00% 27.46% 24.04%
Healthcare 		5.30% 0.00% 23.28% 89.91%
Energy 		5.03% 0.00% 26.59% 73.59%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 17.64% 95.25%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MKVHX % Rank
Non US 		98.50% 71.47% 100.46% 18.82%
US 		1.41% 0.00% 15.02% 48.82%

MKVHX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MKVHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.78% 0.01% 21.16% 76.42%
Management Fee 0.73% 0.00% 1.25% 56.80%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.47% N/A

Sales Fees

MKVHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

MKVHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MKVHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 158.16% N/A

MKVHX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MKVHX Category Low Category High MKVHX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.68% 0.00% 8.48% 88.50%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MKVHX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MKVHX Category Low Category High MKVHX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.74% 0.18% 7.85% 37.69%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MKVHX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MKVHX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Shindler

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2020

1.92

1.9%

David S. Shindler - Co--Chief Investment Officer of Equity -- Europe - Equity Portfolio Manager - As Co--Chief Investment Officer of Equity for Europe and a Portfolio Manager, partners with the firm's other regional co-CIOs in the research management process and strategy discussions, including by developing investment policies and programs that achieve the investment objectives of MFS and its clients. - Joined MFS in 2006; previous positions include Director of Research - Europe; Portfolio Manager - Canadian Equity Value strategy; Director of Research - Canada; Equity Research Analyst. - Previous experience includes 3 years as Consultant at The Bridgespan Group; 2 years as Associate Consultant at Bain & Company. - Additional MFS experience includes participation in MFS' Summer MBA Internship program in 2005. - Dartmouth College, Master of Business Administration - University of Cambridge, MA (Cantab)

Steven Gorham

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2020

1.92

1.9%

Steven R. Gorham, CFA, is an investment officer of MFS Investment Management® (MFS®) and a portfolio manager of the value and global balanced portfolios of our mutual funds, variable annuities, and institutional investment products. Steve joined MFS in 1989 as a teleservices representative and became a member of the Financial Advisor Division sales desk in 1991. In 1992 he joined the Equity Research Department, and he became a research analyst in 1993 and an investment officer in 1996. He was named portfolio manager in 2000.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.2 29.68 7.6 0.54

