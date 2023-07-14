Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
13.0%
1 yr return
21.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$5.75 B
Holdings in Top 10
26.4%
Expense Ratio 0.79%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund’s investment adviser) normally invests at least 80% of the fund’s net assets in issuers with large market capitalizations. MFS generally defines large market capitalization issuers as issuers with market capitalizations of at least $5 billion at the time of purchase.
MFS normally invests the fund’s assets primarily in foreign equity securities, including emerging market equity securities. Equity securities include common stocks and other securities that represent an ownership interest (or right to acquire an ownership interest) in a company or other issuer.
MFS focuses on investing the fund’s assets in the stocks of companies it believes are undervalued compared to their perceived worth (value companies).
MFS normally invests the fund’s assets across different industries, sectors, countries, and regions, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in issuers in a single industry, sector, country, or region.
MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual issuers. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate issuers may also be considered.
For purposes of the fund’s 80% policy, net assets include the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.
|Period
|MKVIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.0%
|-0.2%
|22.0%
|44.48%
|1 Yr
|21.7%
|-23.7%
|32.5%
|31.45%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.8%
|20.2%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.2%
|9.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.5%
|9.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MKVIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.2%
|-27.8%
|166.1%
|34.44%
|2021
|5.1%
|-42.2%
|28.2%
|25.69%
|2020
|N/A
|-7.3%
|5.5%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|1.1%
|7.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-8.1%
|-1.1%
|N/A
|Period
|MKVIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.0%
|-9.7%
|22.0%
|43.88%
|1 Yr
|21.7%
|-23.7%
|56.0%
|30.47%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.8%
|22.0%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.2%
|12.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.5%
|13.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MKVIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.2%
|-27.8%
|166.1%
|34.44%
|2021
|5.1%
|-42.2%
|28.2%
|25.69%
|2020
|N/A
|-7.3%
|5.5%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|1.1%
|7.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-8.1%
|-1.1%
|N/A
|MKVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MKVIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|5.75 B
|2.2 M
|44.7 B
|11.21%
|Number of Holdings
|95
|2
|3900
|52.94%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.51 B
|530 K
|13.7 B
|8.53%
|Weighting of Top 10
|26.41%
|7.3%
|99.9%
|46.99%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MKVIX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.91%
|75.03%
|100.46%
|10.59%
|Cash
|0.09%
|-31.92%
|11.89%
|87.35%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.34%
|74.41%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.35%
|6.11%
|79.41%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.15%
|73.24%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.71%
|74.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MKVIX % Rank
|Financial Services
|27.62%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|15.13%
|Industrials
|16.47%
|1.03%
|36.79%
|28.78%
|Consumer Defense
|11.57%
|0.00%
|31.84%
|19.29%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.95%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|64.99%
|Technology
|7.68%
|0.00%
|24.16%
|36.80%
|Basic Materials
|6.71%
|0.00%
|30.76%
|68.25%
|Communication Services
|6.33%
|0.00%
|23.78%
|61.13%
|Utilities
|5.34%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|24.33%
|Healthcare
|5.30%
|0.00%
|23.28%
|90.21%
|Energy
|5.03%
|0.00%
|26.59%
|73.89%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.64%
|95.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MKVIX % Rank
|Non US
|98.50%
|71.47%
|100.46%
|19.12%
|US
|1.41%
|0.00%
|15.02%
|49.12%
|MKVIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.79%
|0.01%
|21.16%
|75.22%
|Management Fee
|0.73%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|57.10%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.47%
|N/A
|MKVIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|MKVIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MKVIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|2.00%
|158.16%
|N/A
|MKVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MKVIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.49%
|0.00%
|8.48%
|88.79%
|MKVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|MKVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MKVIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.82%
|0.18%
|7.85%
|33.13%
|MKVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2020
1.92
1.9%
Steven R. Gorham, CFA, is an investment officer of MFS Investment Management® (MFS®) and a portfolio manager of the value and global balanced portfolios of our mutual funds, variable annuities, and institutional investment products. Steve joined MFS in 1989 as a teleservices representative and became a member of the Financial Advisor Division sales desk in 1991. In 1992 he joined the Equity Research Department, and he became a research analyst in 1993 and an investment officer in 1996. He was named portfolio manager in 2000.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2020
1.92
1.9%
David S. Shindler - Co--Chief Investment Officer of Equity -- Europe - Equity Portfolio Manager - As Co--Chief Investment Officer of Equity for Europe and a Portfolio Manager, partners with the firm's other regional co-CIOs in the research management process and strategy discussions, including by developing investment policies and programs that achieve the investment objectives of MFS and its clients. - Joined MFS in 2006; previous positions include Director of Research - Europe; Portfolio Manager - Canadian Equity Value strategy; Director of Research - Canada; Equity Research Analyst. - Previous experience includes 3 years as Consultant at The Bridgespan Group; 2 years as Associate Consultant at Bain & Company. - Additional MFS experience includes participation in MFS' Summer MBA Internship program in 2005. - Dartmouth College, Master of Business Administration - University of Cambridge, MA (Cantab)
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.2
|29.68
|7.6
|0.54
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...