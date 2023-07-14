Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
7.2%
1 yr return
6.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.4%
Net Assets
$21.5 B
Holdings in Top 10
27.3%
Expense Ratio 0.59%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 45.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|MKDVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.2%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|22.19%
|1 Yr
|6.6%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|29.78%
|3 Yr
|2.8%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|78.55%
|5 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-15.2%
|31.9%
|74.31%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|47.40%
* Annualized
|Period
|MKDVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.7%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|76.93%
|2021
|3.4%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|85.94%
|2020
|-1.0%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|71.59%
|2019
|2.8%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|88.71%
|2018
|-1.4%
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|16.95%
|MKDVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MKDVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|21.5 B
|1 M
|151 B
|6.01%
|Number of Holdings
|103
|2
|1727
|31.20%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|5.97 B
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|5.58%
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.28%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|48.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MKDVX % Rank
|Stocks
|94.69%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|87.85%
|Cash
|5.30%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|9.52%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|78.82%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|76.27%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|76.83%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|78.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MKDVX % Rank
|Healthcare
|23.44%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|6.35%
|Financial Services
|23.42%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|15.43%
|Technology
|13.58%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|25.17%
|Energy
|8.22%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|40.51%
|Consumer Defense
|7.89%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|57.92%
|Industrials
|7.27%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|88.28%
|Communication Services
|6.56%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|37.21%
|Consumer Cyclical
|4.89%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|70.13%
|Utilities
|3.15%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|69.72%
|Basic Materials
|1.57%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|84.16%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|96.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MKDVX % Rank
|US
|73.39%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|97.13%
|Non US
|21.30%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|2.05%
|MKDVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.59%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|81.36%
|Management Fee
|0.56%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|50.29%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|MKDVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MKDVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MKDVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|45.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|60.70%
|MKDVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MKDVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.96%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|38.13%
|MKDVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|MKDVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MKDVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.02%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|14.41%
|MKDVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 14, 2022
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2022
|$1.496
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 14, 2022
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2021
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2021
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 24, 2020
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 08, 2020
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 08, 2020
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2019
|$0.441
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 26, 2019
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 10, 2019
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 19, 2019
|$1.896
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 18, 2019
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 11, 2019
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 12, 2018
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 20, 2018
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 12, 2018
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 13, 2017
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 13, 2017
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 14, 2016
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 22, 2016
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 14, 2016
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 04, 2014
7.83
7.8%
Mr. DeSpirito has been a Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2014. Prior to joining BlackRock in August 2014, for the last 18 years Tony had been with Pzena Investment Management where he was Managing Principal, Portfolio Manager and a member of the firm’s Executive Committee. Prior to joining Pzena Investment Management in 1996, Mr. DeSpirito was an Associate in the Corporate Department at the Boston based law firm of Ropes & Gray LLP. At Ropes & Gray, he advised clients in the direct television, financial services, fitness, packaging films, retail, software, and wire and cable industries. Mr. DeSpirito earned a B.S. summa cum laude from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 1990 and a J.D. magna cum laude from Harvard Law School in 1993. "
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2017
4.75
4.8%
Jointly and primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund’s portfolio including setting the Fund’s overall investment strategy and overseeing the management of the Fund
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.95
|16.42
