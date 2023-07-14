Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

BlackRock Equity Dividend Fund

mutual fund
MKDVX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$19.58 -0.09 -0.46%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (MADVX) Primary A (MDDVX) C (MCDVX) Retirement (MRDVX) S (MSDVX) Retirement (MKDVX)
MKDVX (Mutual Fund)

BlackRock Equity Dividend Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$19.58 -0.09 -0.46%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (MADVX) Primary A (MDDVX) C (MCDVX) Retirement (MRDVX) S (MSDVX) Retirement (MKDVX)
MKDVX (Mutual Fund)

BlackRock Equity Dividend Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$19.58 -0.09 -0.46%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (MADVX) Primary A (MDDVX) C (MCDVX) Retirement (MRDVX) S (MSDVX) Retirement (MKDVX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BlackRock Equity Dividend Fund

MKDVX | Fund

$19.58

$21.5 B

1.96%

$0.38

0.59%

Vitals

YTD Return

7.2%

1 yr return

6.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.4%

Net Assets

$21.5 B

Holdings in Top 10

27.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.59%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 45.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BlackRock Equity Dividend Fund

MKDVX | Fund

$19.58

$21.5 B

1.96%

$0.38

0.59%

MKDVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.02%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BlackRock Equity Dividend Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    BlackRock
  • Inception Date
    Mar 28, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Tony DeSpirito

Fund Description

MKDVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MKDVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.2% -13.6% 215.2% 23.74%
1 Yr 6.6% -58.6% 197.5% 32.56%
3 Yr 2.8%* -23.3% 64.1% 78.19%
5 Yr -3.4%* -15.4% 29.3% 84.31%
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 13.3% 50.93%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MKDVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.7% -65.1% 22.3% 76.93%
2021 3.4% -25.3% 25.5% 85.94%
2020 -1.0% -8.4% 56.7% 71.68%
2019 2.8% -9.2% 10.4% 88.62%
2018 -3.9% -9.4% 3.1% 62.76%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MKDVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.2% -13.6% 215.2% 22.19%
1 Yr 6.6% -58.6% 197.5% 29.78%
3 Yr 2.8%* -23.3% 64.1% 78.55%
5 Yr -1.0%* -15.2% 31.9% 74.31%
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% 47.40%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MKDVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.7% -65.1% 22.3% 76.93%
2021 3.4% -25.3% 25.5% 85.94%
2020 -1.0% -8.4% 56.7% 71.59%
2019 2.8% -9.2% 10.4% 88.71%
2018 -1.4% -8.9% 3.3% 16.95%

NAV & Total Return History

MKDVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MKDVX Category Low Category High MKDVX % Rank
Net Assets 21.5 B 1 M 151 B 6.01%
Number of Holdings 103 2 1727 31.20%
Net Assets in Top 10 5.97 B 2.1 K 32.3 B 5.58%
Weighting of Top 10 27.28% 5.0% 99.2% 48.59%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BlackRock Liquidity T-Fund Instl 4.99%
  2. Wells Fargo & Co 3.14%
  3. Anthem Inc 2.98%
  4. Citigroup Inc 2.60%
  5. Cisco Systems Inc 2.47%
  6. American International Group Inc 2.43%
  7. BAE Systems PLC 2.38%
  8. BAE Systems PLC 2.38%
  9. BAE Systems PLC 2.38%
  10. BAE Systems PLC 2.38%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MKDVX % Rank
Stocks 		94.69% 28.02% 125.26% 87.85%
Cash 		5.30% -88.20% 71.98% 9.52%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 78.82%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 76.27%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 76.83%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 78.08%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MKDVX % Rank
Healthcare 		23.44% 0.00% 30.08% 6.35%
Financial Services 		23.42% 0.00% 58.05% 15.43%
Technology 		13.58% 0.00% 54.02% 25.17%
Energy 		8.22% 0.00% 54.00% 40.51%
Consumer Defense 		7.89% 0.00% 34.10% 57.92%
Industrials 		7.27% 0.00% 42.76% 88.28%
Communication Services 		6.56% 0.00% 26.58% 37.21%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.89% 0.00% 22.74% 70.13%
Utilities 		3.15% 0.00% 27.04% 69.72%
Basic Materials 		1.57% 0.00% 21.69% 84.16%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 90.54% 96.29%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MKDVX % Rank
US 		73.39% 24.51% 121.23% 97.13%
Non US 		21.30% 0.00% 41.42% 2.05%

MKDVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MKDVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.59% 0.04% 45.41% 81.36%
Management Fee 0.56% 0.00% 1.50% 50.29%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

MKDVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MKDVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MKDVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 45.00% 0.00% 488.00% 60.70%

MKDVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MKDVX Category Low Category High MKDVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.96% 0.00% 41.90% 38.13%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MKDVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MKDVX Category Low Category High MKDVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.02% -1.51% 4.28% 14.41%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MKDVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MKDVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Tony DeSpirito

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 04, 2014

7.83

7.8%

Mr. DeSpirito has been a Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2014. Prior to joining BlackRock in August 2014, for the last 18 years Tony had been with Pzena Investment Management where he was Managing Principal, Portfolio Manager and a member of the firm’s Executive Committee. Prior to joining Pzena Investment Management in 1996, Mr. DeSpirito was an Associate in the Corporate Department at the Boston based law firm of Ropes & Gray LLP. At Ropes & Gray, he advised clients in the direct television, financial services, fitness, packaging films, retail, software, and wire and cable industries. Mr. DeSpirito earned a B.S. summa cum laude from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 1990 and a J.D. magna cum laude from Harvard Law School in 1993. "

David Zhao

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2017

4.75

4.8%

Jointly and primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund’s portfolio including setting the Fund’s overall investment strategy and overseeing the management of the Fund

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.95 16.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×