Trending ETFs

MFS Municipal Intermediate Fund

mutual fund
MIUIX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$9.1 +0.01 +0.11%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
Inst (MIUIX) Primary Retirement (MIURX) A (MIUAX) C (MIUCX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MFS Municipal Intermediate Fund

MIUIX | Fund

$9.10

$78.1 M

3.22%

$0.29

0.72%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.9%

1 yr return

-1.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$78.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

15.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.72%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MIUIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.70%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MFS Municipal Intermediate Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MFS
  • Inception Date
    May 18, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jason Kosty

Fund Description

The fund invests, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets in municipal instruments, the interest on which is exempt from federal income tax. Interest from the fund’s investments may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax.

MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund’s investment adviser) normally invests the fund’s assets primarily in municipal instruments.

MFS primarily invests the fund’s assets in investment grade quality debt instruments, but may also invest in below investment grade quality debt instruments.

The fund’s dollar-weighted average effective maturity will normally range between three and ten years.

MFS may invest 25% or more of the fund’s total assets in municipal instruments that finance similar projects, such as those relating to education, healthcare, housing, utilities, water, or sewers.

MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in issuers in a single state, territory, or possession, or a small number of states, territories, or possessions.

While MFS may use derivatives for any investment purpose, to the extent MFS uses derivatives, MFS expects to use derivatives primarily to increase or decrease exposure to a particular market, segment of the market, or security, to increase or decrease interest rate exposure, or as alternatives to direct investments. Derivatives include futures, forward contracts, options, inverse floating rate instruments, and swaps.

MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual instruments and their issuers. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate instruments may also be considered. In structuring the fund, MFS also considers top-down factors.

For purposes of the fund’s 80% policy, net assets include the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.

Read More

MIUIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MIUIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.9% -60.4% 31.9% 50.93%
1 Yr -1.6% -45.4% 15.3% 65.70%
3 Yr N/A* -20.5% 51.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -11.5% 29.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MIUIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.3% -76.8% 4.7% 33.61%
2021 N/A -69.5% 12.4% N/A
2020 N/A -66.1% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -57.4% 18.9% N/A
2018 N/A -30.0% 2.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MIUIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.9% -60.4% 31.9% 50.23%
1 Yr -1.6% -45.4% 15.1% 62.97%
3 Yr N/A* -20.5% 51.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -11.5% 29.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MIUIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.3% -76.8% 4.7% 33.49%
2021 N/A -69.5% 12.4% N/A
2020 N/A -66.1% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -57.4% 18.9% N/A
2018 N/A -30.0% 2.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

MIUIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MIUIX Category Low Category High MIUIX % Rank
Net Assets 78.1 M 1.16 M 73.9 B 89.83%
Number of Holdings 352 1 14000 36.28%
Net Assets in Top 10 13.8 M -317 M 8.64 B 84.20%
Weighting of Top 10 15.53% 2.4% 101.7% 56.85%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. 10 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 3.89%
  2. 10 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 3.89%
  3. 10 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 3.89%
  4. 10 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 3.89%
  5. 10 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 3.89%
  6. 10 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 3.89%
  7. 10 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 3.89%
  8. 10 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 3.89%
  9. 10 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 3.89%
  10. 10 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 3.89%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MIUIX % Rank
Bonds 		90.45% 65.51% 150.86% 94.91%
Cash 		9.55% -50.86% 33.96% 4.63%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 12.20%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 9.49%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 10.59%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 9.66%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MIUIX % Rank
Municipal 		83.08% 44.39% 100.00% 98.55%
Cash & Equivalents 		12.93% 0.00% 33.95% 2.26%
Government 		3.74% 0.00% 52.02% 0.35%
Corporate 		0.24% 0.00% 9.99% 8.04%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 9.43%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 11.17%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MIUIX % Rank
US 		85.00% 37.86% 142.23% 95.54%
Non US 		5.45% 0.00% 62.14% 10.53%

MIUIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MIUIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.72% 0.02% 6.50% 46.31%
Management Fee 0.35% 0.00% 1.10% 25.80%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.44% N/A

Sales Fees

MIUIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MIUIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MIUIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 283.00% N/A

MIUIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MIUIX Category Low Category High MIUIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.22% 0.00% 4.45% 42.68%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MIUIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MIUIX Category Low Category High MIUIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.70% -0.53% 5.33% 63.52%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MIUIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MIUIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jason Kosty

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 18, 2021

1.04

1.0%

Mr. Kosty, Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager of MFS Investment Management, has been employed in the investment area of MFS since 2003.

Geoffrey Schechter

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 18, 2021

1.04

1.0%

Geoffrey L. Schechter, CFA, CPA, is an investment officer at MFS Investment Management® (MFS®) and a portfolio manager of the firm's government securities and municipal bond portfolios. Geoff joined MFS as an investment officer in 1993 after working as a municipal credit analyst with a major insurance company. He was named portfolio manager in 1993. Geoff is a graduate of the University of Texas and has an MBA degree from Boston University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Certified Public Accountant (CPA) designations. Our portfolio managers are supported by our entire team of investment professionals in nine worldwide offices. The team employs a proprietary investment process to build better insights for our clients. The core principles of our approach are integrated research, global collaboration and active risk management.

Megan Poplowski

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2022

0.25

0.3%

Employed in the investment area of MFS since 2015

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.23 1.58

