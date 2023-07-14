Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
0.9%
1 yr return
-1.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$78.1 M
Holdings in Top 10
15.5%
Expense Ratio 1.82%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The fund invests, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets in municipal instruments, the interest on which is exempt from federal income tax. Interest from the fund’s investments may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax.
MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund’s investment adviser) normally invests the fund’s assets primarily in municipal instruments.
MFS primarily invests the fund’s assets in investment grade quality debt instruments, but may also invest in below investment grade quality debt instruments.
The fund’s dollar-weighted average effective maturity will normally range between three and ten years.
MFS may invest 25% or more of the fund’s total assets in municipal instruments that finance similar projects, such as those relating to education, healthcare, housing, utilities, water, or sewers.
MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in issuers in a single state, territory, or possession, or a small number of states, territories, or possessions.
While MFS may use derivatives for any investment purpose, to the extent MFS uses derivatives, MFS expects to use derivatives primarily to increase or decrease exposure to a particular market, segment of the market, or security, to increase or decrease interest rate exposure, or as alternatives to direct investments. Derivatives include futures, forward contracts, options, inverse floating rate instruments, and swaps.
MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual instruments and their issuers. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate instruments may also be considered. In structuring the fund, MFS also considers top-down factors.
For purposes of the fund’s 80% policy, net assets include the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.
|Period
|MIUCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.9%
|-60.4%
|31.9%
|50.87%
|1 Yr
|-1.6%
|-45.4%
|15.3%
|65.87%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-20.5%
|51.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.5%
|29.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MIUCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.3%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|33.73%
|2021
|N/A
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|N/A
|MIUCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MIUCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|78.1 M
|1.16 M
|73.9 B
|90.02%
|Number of Holdings
|352
|1
|14000
|36.52%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|13.8 M
|-317 M
|8.64 B
|84.38%
|Weighting of Top 10
|15.53%
|2.4%
|101.7%
|57.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MIUCX % Rank
|Bonds
|90.45%
|65.51%
|150.86%
|95.09%
|Cash
|9.55%
|-50.86%
|33.96%
|4.80%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|4.63%
|78.61%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-1.79%
|0.04%
|77.95%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.03%
|30.01%
|77.84%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|77.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MIUCX % Rank
|Municipal
|83.08%
|44.39%
|100.00%
|98.73%
|Cash & Equivalents
|12.93%
|0.00%
|33.95%
|2.43%
|Government
|3.74%
|0.00%
|52.02%
|0.52%
|Corporate
|0.24%
|0.00%
|9.99%
|8.51%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.41%
|77.89%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.93%
|78.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MIUCX % Rank
|US
|85.00%
|37.86%
|142.23%
|95.72%
|Non US
|5.45%
|0.00%
|62.14%
|10.71%
|MIUCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.82%
|0.02%
|6.50%
|2.29%
|Management Fee
|0.35%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|30.49%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|95.69%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.44%
|N/A
|MIUCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|0.25%
|5.00%
|78.57%
|MIUCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MIUCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|283.00%
|N/A
|MIUCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MIUCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.24%
|0.00%
|4.45%
|78.23%
|MIUCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|MIUCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MIUCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.36%
|-0.53%
|5.33%
|97.02%
|MIUCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2022
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2022
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2022
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2022
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 18, 2021
1.04
1.0%
Mr. Kosty, Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager of MFS Investment Management, has been employed in the investment area of MFS since 2003.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 18, 2021
1.04
1.0%
Geoffrey L. Schechter, CFA, CPA, is an investment officer at MFS Investment Management® (MFS®) and a portfolio manager of the firm's government securities and municipal bond portfolios. Geoff joined MFS as an investment officer in 1993 after working as a municipal credit analyst with a major insurance company. He was named portfolio manager in 1993. Geoff is a graduate of the University of Texas and has an MBA degree from Boston University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Certified Public Accountant (CPA) designations. Our portfolio managers are supported by our entire team of investment professionals in nine worldwide offices. The team employs a proprietary investment process to build better insights for our clients. The core principles of our approach are integrated research, global collaboration and active risk management.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2022
0.25
0.3%
Employed in the investment area of MFS since 2015
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.05
|7.21
|1.58
