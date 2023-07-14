Dividend Investing Ideas Center
YTD Return
12.7%
1 yr return
4.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.5%
Net Assets
$6.54 B
Holdings in Top 10
28.9%
Expense Ratio 0.45%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 13.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund’s investment adviser) normally invests the fund’s assets primarily in equity securities. Equity securities include common stocks and other securities that represent an ownership interest (or right to acquire an ownership interest) in a company or other issuer.
In selecting investments for the fund, MFS is not constrained by any particular investment style. MFS may invest the fund’s assets in the stocks of companies it believes to have above average earnings growth potential compared to other companies (growth companies), in the stocks of companies it believes are undervalued compared to their perceived worth (value companies), or in a combination of growth and value companies.
While MFS may invest the fund’s assets in securities of companies of any size, MFS primarily invests in securities of companies with large capitalizations.
MFS may invest the fund’s assets in foreign securities.
MFS normally invests the fund’s assets across different industries and sectors, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in issuers in a single industry or sector.
MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual issuers. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate issuers may also be considered.
|Period
|MITDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.7%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|72.27%
|1 Yr
|4.3%
|-34.9%
|38.6%
|82.95%
|3 Yr
|4.0%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|63.15%
|5 Yr
|1.5%*
|-30.5%
|97.2%
|57.59%
|10 Yr
|3.7%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|46.51%
* Annualized
|Period
|MITDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.2%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|66.31%
|2021
|8.0%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|51.09%
|2020
|3.0%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|65.94%
|2019
|5.2%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|53.00%
|2018
|-3.6%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|67.40%
|Period
|MITDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.7%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|65.23%
|1 Yr
|4.3%
|-34.9%
|40.3%
|74.10%
|3 Yr
|4.0%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|63.14%
|5 Yr
|4.0%*
|-29.8%
|97.2%
|46.01%
|10 Yr
|8.1%*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|32.52%
* Annualized
|Period
|MITDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.2%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|66.39%
|2021
|8.0%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|51.55%
|2020
|3.0%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|65.86%
|2019
|5.2%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|53.51%
|2018
|-1.0%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|23.59%
|MITDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MITDX % Rank
|Net Assets
|6.54 B
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|20.66%
|Number of Holdings
|71
|2
|4154
|65.94%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.87 B
|288 K
|270 B
|23.63%
|Weighting of Top 10
|28.86%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|63.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MITDX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.98%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|49.21%
|Cash
|1.02%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|48.39%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|33.01%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|33.76%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|30.03%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|30.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MITDX % Rank
|Technology
|20.79%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|69.63%
|Healthcare
|18.84%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|10.81%
|Financial Services
|15.08%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|30.14%
|Consumer Defense
|10.73%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|11.42%
|Communication Services
|10.00%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|18.57%
|Industrials
|8.21%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|71.00%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.73%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|88.36%
|Real Estate
|3.97%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|13.70%
|Basic Materials
|2.49%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|52.21%
|Energy
|2.26%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|75.04%
|Utilities
|0.90%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|78.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MITDX % Rank
|US
|91.54%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|75.69%
|Non US
|7.44%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|17.55%
|MITDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.45%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|76.70%
|Management Fee
|0.33%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|30.15%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|MITDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MITDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MITDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|13.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|26.82%
|MITDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MITDX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.51%
|0.00%
|24.06%
|63.09%
|MITDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|MITDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MITDX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.82%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|41.23%
|MITDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 17, 2019
|$2.168
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2013
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2012
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2011
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2011
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2010
|$0.154
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 11, 2010
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2009
|$0.226
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 12, 2009
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2008
|$0.247
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 14, 2008
|$0.223
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 14, 2007
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2006
|$0.232
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2006
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2005
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2012
10.17
10.2%
Edward (Ted) M. Maloney is an Investment Officer and the Director of U.S. Research at MFS Investment Management® (MFS®). He also serves as a portfolio manager on US Core Equity strategies. Ted joined MFS in 2005 and was named Director of US Research in 2011. He was named portfolio manager in 2012. Prior to joining MFS, he was an analyst and founding partner for Lyceum Capital, LP. He also spent two years as a research associate for Fidelity Management & Research Company. Ted is a graduate of Bowdoin College. He is an Executive Vice President and CIO at MFS.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2018
4.08
4.1%
Alison O'Neill - Co--Chief Investment Officer of Equity -- Americas - Equity Portfolio Manager - Serves on MFS Global Equity Management Team - As Co--Chief Investment Officer of Equity for the Americas and a Portfolio Manager, partners with the firm's other regional co-CIOs in the research management process and strategy discussions, including by developing investment policies and programs that achieve the investment objectives of MFS and its clients. - Joined MFS in 2005; previous positions include Director of Research - North America; Equity Research Analyst. - Previous experience includes 3 years as Investment Associate at Putnam Investments. - Additional MFS experience includes participation in MFS' Summer MBA Internship program in 2004. - Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Master of Business Administration - Harvard College, Artium Baccalaureus, cum laude
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2021
0.92
0.9%
Jude M Jason - Investment Officer - Equity Portfolio Manager - As an Equity Portfolio Manager, responsible for final buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction and risk and cash management. Participates in the research process and strategy discussions. - Joined MFS in 2012 - Previous experience includes 2 years as Private Equity Associate at Lightyear Capital; 3 years as Investment Banking Analyst at Citigroup. - Harvard University, Master of Business Administration - Babson College, Bachelor of Science
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
