Trending ETFs

MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust

mutual fund
MITCX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$33.12 -0.03 -0.09%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (MITTX) Primary B (MITBX) C (MITCX) Inst (MITIX) Retirement (MIRTX) Retirement (MITDX) Retirement (MITGX) Retirement (MITHX) Retirement (MITJX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust

MITCX | Fund

$33.12

$6.54 B

0.13%

$0.04

1.45%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.0%

1 yr return

3.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.7%

Net Assets

$6.54 B

Holdings in Top 10

28.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$33.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.45%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 13.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust

MITCX | Fund

$33.12

$6.54 B

0.13%

$0.04

1.45%

MITCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.13%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust
  • Fund Family Name
    MFS
  • Inception Date
    Jul 01, 1996
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Edward (ted) Maloney

Fund Description

MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund’s investment adviser) normally invests the fund’s assets primarily in equity securities. Equity securities include common stocks and other securities that represent an ownership interest (or right to acquire an ownership interest) in a company or other issuer.

In selecting investments for the fund, MFS is not constrained by any particular investment style. MFS may invest the fund’s assets in the stocks of companies it believes to have above average earnings growth potential compared to other companies (growth companies), in the stocks of companies it believes are undervalued compared to their perceived worth (value companies), or in a combination of growth and value companies.

While MFS may invest the fund’s assets in securities of companies of any size, MFS primarily invests in securities of companies with large capitalizations.

MFS may invest the fund’s assets in foreign securities.

MFS normally invests the fund’s assets across different industries and sectors, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in issuers in a single industry or sector.

MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual issuers. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate issuers may also be considered.

Read More

MITCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MITCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.0% -14.3% 35.6% 75.51%
1 Yr 3.6% -55.6% 38.6% 85.12%
3 Yr 3.1%* -28.0% 93.5% 67.76%
5 Yr 0.7%* -30.5% 97.0% 64.11%
10 Yr 3.1%* -18.8% 37.4% 51.74%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MITCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.7% -64.5% 28.9% 69.88%
2021 7.5% -20.5% 152.6% 57.21%
2020 2.8% -13.9% 183.6% 69.49%
2019 5.0% -8.3% 8.9% 59.85%
2018 -3.7% -13.5% 12.6% 70.23%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MITCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.0% -20.5% 35.6% 68.17%
1 Yr 3.6% -55.6% 40.3% 76.58%
3 Yr 3.1%* -28.0% 93.5% 67.87%
5 Yr 3.2%* -29.9% 97.0% 53.73%
10 Yr 7.1%* -13.5% 37.4% 46.21%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MITCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.7% -64.5% 28.9% 69.95%
2021 7.5% -20.5% 152.6% 57.67%
2020 2.8% -13.9% 183.6% 69.41%
2019 5.0% -8.3% 8.9% 60.36%
2018 -1.2% -10.9% 12.6% 32.33%

NAV & Total Return History

MITCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MITCX Category Low Category High MITCX % Rank
Net Assets 6.54 B 177 K 1.21 T 20.81%
Number of Holdings 71 2 4154 66.09%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.87 B 288 K 270 B 23.78%
Weighting of Top 10 28.86% 1.8% 106.2% 63.53%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 5.99%
  2. Alphabet Inc Class A 4.86%
  3. Apple Inc 2.79%
  4. Johnson & Johnson 2.52%
  5. ConocoPhillips 2.23%
  6. JPMorgan Chase & Co 2.23%
  7. Visa Inc Class A 2.15%
  8. Bank of America Corp 2.12%
  9. Fidelity National Information Services Inc 2.11%
  10. Comcast Corp Class A 2.06%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MITCX % Rank
Stocks 		98.98% 0.00% 130.24% 49.36%
Cash 		1.02% -102.29% 100.00% 48.54%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 86.20%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 86.65%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 85.29%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 85.37%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MITCX % Rank
Technology 		20.79% 0.00% 48.94% 69.79%
Healthcare 		18.84% 0.00% 60.70% 10.96%
Financial Services 		15.08% 0.00% 55.59% 30.29%
Consumer Defense 		10.73% 0.00% 47.71% 11.57%
Communication Services 		10.00% 0.00% 27.94% 18.72%
Industrials 		8.21% 0.00% 29.90% 71.69%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.73% 0.00% 30.33% 88.51%
Real Estate 		3.97% 0.00% 31.91% 14.00%
Basic Materials 		2.49% 0.00% 25.70% 52.36%
Energy 		2.26% 0.00% 41.64% 75.19%
Utilities 		0.90% 0.00% 20.91% 78.23%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MITCX % Rank
US 		91.54% 0.00% 127.77% 75.84%
Non US 		7.44% 0.00% 32.38% 17.70%

MITCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MITCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.45% 0.01% 49.27% 17.47%
Management Fee 0.33% 0.00% 2.00% 30.60%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 97.89%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

MITCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 88.46%

Trading Fees

MITCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MITCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 13.00% 0.00% 496.00% 27.71%

MITCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MITCX Category Low Category High MITCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.13% 0.00% 24.20% 94.33%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MITCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MITCX Category Low Category High MITCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.13% -54.00% 6.06% 88.43%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MITCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MITCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Edward (ted) Maloney

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2012

10.17

10.2%

Edward (Ted) M. Maloney is an Investment Officer and the Director of U.S. Research at MFS Investment Management® (MFS®). He also serves as a portfolio manager on US Core Equity strategies. Ted joined MFS in 2005 and was named Director of US Research in 2011. He was named portfolio manager in 2012. Prior to joining MFS, he was an analyst and founding partner for Lyceum Capital, LP. He also spent two years as a research associate for Fidelity Management & Research Company. Ted is a graduate of Bowdoin College. He is an Executive Vice President and CIO at MFS.

Alison O'Neill

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2018

4.08

4.1%

Alison O'Neill - Co--Chief Investment Officer of Equity -- Americas - Equity Portfolio Manager - Serves on MFS Global Equity Management Team - As Co--Chief Investment Officer of Equity for the Americas and a Portfolio Manager, partners with the firm's other regional co-CIOs in the research management process and strategy discussions, including by developing investment policies and programs that achieve the investment objectives of MFS and its clients. - Joined MFS in 2005; previous positions include Director of Research - North America; Equity Research Analyst. - Previous experience includes 3 years as Investment Associate at Putnam Investments. - Additional MFS experience includes participation in MFS' Summer MBA Internship program in 2004. - Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Master of Business Administration - Harvard College, Artium Baccalaureus, cum laude

Jude Jason

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Jude M Jason - Investment Officer - Equity Portfolio Manager - As an Equity Portfolio Manager, responsible for final buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction and risk and cash management. Participates in the research process and strategy discussions. - Joined MFS in 2012 - Previous experience includes 2 years as Private Equity Associate at Lightyear Capital; 3 years as Investment Banking Analyst at Citigroup. - Harvard University, Master of Business Administration - Babson College, Bachelor of Science

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

