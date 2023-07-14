Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
8.4%
1 yr return
6.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.1%
Net Assets
$672 M
Holdings in Top 10
14.3%
Expense Ratio 1.26%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 55.94%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of small cap companies. The fund currently considers small cap companies to be those companies with market capitalizations that are equal to or less than the market capitalization of the largest company included in the Russell 2000® Index. As of November 30, 2021, the market capitalization of the largest company in the Russell 2000® Index was approximately $18 billion, and the weighted average and median market capitalizations of the Russell 2000® Index were approximately $4 billion and $1 billion, respectively. The fund normally allocates its assets among multiple investment strategies employed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc. (BNYM Investment Adviser) and its affiliates that invest primarily in equity securities issued by small cap companies. The fund is designed to provide exposure to various small cap equity portfolio managers and investment strategies and styles. The fund may invest up to 15% of its
assets in the equity securities of foreign issuers, including up to 10% of its assets in the equity securities of issuers located in emerging market countries.
BNYM Investment Adviser determines the investment strategies and sets the target allocations and ranges. The investment strategies and the fund's targets and ranges (expressed as a percentage of the fund's investable assets) for allocating its assets among the investment strategies as of the date of this prospectus were as follows:
|
Investment Strategy
|
Target
|
Range
|
Opportunistic Small Cap Strategy
|
40%
|
0% to 50%
|
Small Cap Value Strategy
|
30%
|
0% to 40%
|
Small Cap Growth Strategy
|
30%
|
0% to 40%
BNYM Investment Adviser has the discretion to change the investment strategies and the target allocations and ranges when BNYM Investment Adviser deems it appropriate.
The portion of the fund's assets allocated to the Opportunistic Small Cap Strategy normally is invested primarily in equity securities of small cap companies. In constructing this portion of the fund's portfolio, the portfolio managers use a disciplined investment process that relies, in general, on proprietary fundamental research and valuation. Generally, elements of the process include analysis of mid-cycle business prospects, estimation of the intrinsic value of the company and the identification of a revaluation catalyst. The portfolio managers responsible for the Opportunistic Small Cap Strategy select securities that are believed to have attractive reward to risk opportunities and may actively adjust this portion of the fund's portfolio to reflect new developments.
The portion of the fund's assets allocated to the Small Cap Value Strategy normally is invested primarily in equity securities of small cap value companies. In constructing this portion of the fund's portfolio, the portfolio managers employ a value-based investment style, which means that they seek to identify those companies with stocks trading at prices below what are believed to be their intrinsic value. The portfolio managers responsible for the Small Cap Value Strategy focus primarily on individual stock selection instead of trying to predict which industries or sectors will perform best. The stock selection process is designed to produce a diversified portfolio of companies that the portfolio managers believe are undervalued relative to expected business growth, with the presence of a catalyst (such as a corporate restructuring, change in management or spin-off) that will trigger a near-term or mid-term price increase.
The portion of the fund's assets allocated to the Small Cap Growth Strategy normally is invested primarily in equity securities of small cap companies with favorable growth prospects. In constructing this portion of the fund's portfolio, the portfolio managers employ a growth-oriented investment style, which means the portfolio managers seek to identify those small cap companies which are experiencing or are expected to experience rapid earnings or revenue growth. The portfolio managers responsible for the Small Cap Growth Strategy look for high quality companies, especially those with products or services that are believed to be leaders in their market niches. The portfolio managers focus on individual stock selection instead of trying to predict which industries or sectors will perform best. The portion of the fund's assets allocated to the Small Cap Growth Strategy does not have any limitations regarding portfolio turnover, and may have portfolio turnover rates significantly in excess of 100%.
|Period
|MISCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.4%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|91.58%
|1 Yr
|6.9%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|74.29%
|3 Yr
|3.3%*
|-54.3%
|47.2%
|17.36%
|5 Yr
|-3.1%*
|-42.7%
|12.5%
|44.26%
|10 Yr
|2.3%*
|-23.2%
|11.9%
|28.35%
* Annualized
|Period
|MISCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.9%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|7.68%
|2021
|-1.4%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|37.76%
|2020
|9.0%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|47.49%
|2019
|5.0%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|49.72%
|2018
|-6.0%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|81.14%
|MISCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MISCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|672 M
|183 K
|28 B
|47.49%
|Number of Holdings
|254
|6
|1336
|10.70%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|97.7 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|56.02%
|Weighting of Top 10
|14.31%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|85.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MISCX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.76%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|60.70%
|Cash
|3.24%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|32.44%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|71.24%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|75.08%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|71.07%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|69.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MISCX % Rank
|Industrials
|18.10%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|38.96%
|Healthcare
|16.16%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|77.09%
|Technology
|15.95%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|90.97%
|Financial Services
|12.53%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|19.23%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.90%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|90.80%
|Energy
|7.64%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|5.52%
|Consumer Defense
|5.63%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|19.73%
|Real Estate
|5.04%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|19.23%
|Basic Materials
|4.16%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|21.24%
|Utilities
|3.95%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|2.17%
|Communication Services
|2.93%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|36.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MISCX % Rank
|US
|92.05%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|64.88%
|Non US
|4.71%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|33.11%
|MISCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.26%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|42.37%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|73.03%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.40%
|77.73%
|MISCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MISCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MISCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|55.94%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|50.97%
|MISCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MISCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|72.41%
|MISCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|MISCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MISCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.44%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|24.07%
|MISCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|May 11, 2012
|$0.013
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 07, 2011
|$0.265
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 20, 2012
9.78
9.8%
Jim is a member of Newton’s equity research team, primarily responsible for covering secular growth companies with an emphasis on the fintech, payments and software industries. Jim joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Jim was a senior portfolio manager of the Small and Mid-cap Opportunistic strategies at Mellon Investments Corporation and The Boston Company Asset Management (both BNY Mellon group companies). During his time at Mellon, Jim served as the team’s financial services, real estate, and business services analyst. Before joining BNY Mellon, Jim was a senior equity research analyst at State Street Global Advisors. Earlier in his career, Jim was an assistant portfolio manager and a senior research analyst at Harbor Capital Management. Jim started his career at John Hancock Advisors, where he received three years of detailed, income statement and balance-sheet analysis training from a former FDIC bank examiner. Jim has a BA in Economics and History from Colgate University, where he graduated magna cum laude, and a master’s degree in Finance from Boston College. He received his CFA designation in 1999 and is a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 20, 2012
9.78
9.8%
Ed is a member of Newton’s equity research team. In his current role, Ed is a senior portfolio manager on the small mid cap equity investment team and a portfolio manager on the Smart Cures Innovation strategy. Ed joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Ed was a senior portfolio manager and research analyst at Mellon Investments Corporation, The Boston Company Asset Management and Standish Mellon Asset Management (all BNY Mellon group companies). Ed has served in various roles across small cap, large cap, value, growth, international and domestic portfolios. In addition, he has covered multiple industries, with a focus on healthcare, for over 20 years. Ed began his investment career in 1989 at Standish, Ayer & Wood, a legacy firm Ed has a degree in Finance from Villanova University. He received his CFA designation in 1995 and is a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 20, 2012
9.78
9.8%
Stephanie is a member of Newton’s quantitative research team. In her current role, she is responsible for quantitative tools used in both the investment process and risk management of multiple portfolios across the firm. Stephanie joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Stephanie was a senior research analyst at Mellon Investments Corporation, The Boston Company Asset Management and Standish Mellon Asset Management (all BNY Mellon group companies). Previously at the firm, Stephanie held positions of increasing levels of responsibility within the fundamental research team. Stephanie began her investment career in 1991. She has spent her entire career with BNY Mellon. Stephanie has a BA from Washington University. She received her CFA designation in 1998 and is a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 02, 2013
9.08
9.1%
Todd is a member of Newton’s equity research team. In his current role, Todd is a senior portfolio manager on the US small mid cap team. He has worked on these strategies since inception and he currently covers the commodities, capital goods and consumer sectors. Todd joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Todd was a senior portfolio manager and research analyst at Mellon Investments Corporation, The Boston Company Asset Management and Standish Mellon Asset Management (all BNY Mellon group companies). Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Todd served as a portfolio manager and analyst at Fleet Investment Advisors. Todd has a BS from the State University of New York at Oswego and an MBA from the Rochester Institute of Technology. He received his CFA designation in 1995 and is a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 02, 2013
9.08
9.1%
Rob is a member of Newton’s equity research team and is a senior portfolio manager on the small mid cap equity team and the lead portfolio manager for the Mobility Innovation strategy. In addition to portfolio management duties, he is responsible for research coverage of the information technology sector. Rob joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Rob was a senior portfolio manager at Mellon Investments Corporation and The Boston Company Asset Management (both BNY Mellon group companies). Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Rob worked at Bricoleur Capital leading technology investing for its long/short hedge fund. Rob began his career at Prudential and its subsidiary Jennison Associates, where he helped launch a US small-cap fund and served as an analyst and portfolio manager for global small-cap equities. Rob has a BS with honors in Finance from Boston College. He holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 09, 2017
5.23
5.2%
John is Newton’s chief investment officer and head of equity. John is responsible for overseeing all equity strategies. He is also lead portfolio manager for the US Small, Mid and Large Cap Growth Equity strategies. John joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, John was chief investment officer at Mellon Investments Incorporation. Earlier roles included head of equity, active equity chief investment officer, and senior portfolio manager at Mellon and The Boston Company Asset Management (both BNY Mellon group companies). Prior to joining BNY Mellon, John served as president and chair of the investment committee at Seaward Management. Before Seaward Management, John was the founder and chief investment officer of JP3 Capital Management LLC. Prior to JP3, he spent 15 years at Fidelity Investments in various portfolio manager and research roles. John has a BS and an MS in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Michigan and an MBA from the University of Chicago.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 20, 2019
3.2
3.2%
Patrick is head of small cap equities team and the lead portfolio manager for US Opportunistic Equity strategies and head of the small mid cap equity research team. Patrick joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Patrick was a senior portfolio manager at Mellon Investments Corporation (a BNY Mellon group company). Earlier in his career, Patrick was a portfolio manager at Wellington. There, he co-managed the firm’s global all-cap impact investing strategy. Prior to Wellington, Patrick was an equity analyst with Alydar Capital, CR Intrinsic Investors and Schroders. He also spent four years with The Boston Company Asset Management, a BNY Mellon group company, on the Opportunistic Equity team. Patrick has a BA from Bowdoin College and an MBA from Babson College’s Franklin W. Olin Graduate School of Business. He received his CFA designation in 2001 and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Boston. Patrick holds the Chartered Market Technician designation and is a member of the CMT Association.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 22, 2021
0.69
0.7%
Miki is a member of Newton’s equity opportunities team. In her current role, she is a portfolio manager on the growth funds. Miki joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Miki was a senior research analyst at Mellon Investments Corporation and The Boston Company Asset Management (both BNY Mellon group companies). Previously, she was a research analyst with a focus on healthcare. Over her 14 years at the firm, she covered the consumer staples, consumer discretionary and healthcare sectors across EM, EAFE and the US. Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Miki worked at Leerink Swann & Co., a healthcare investment bank, advising venture capital and private equity firms as well as pharmaceutical, biotech and medical-device companies on strategic growth opportunities.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 22, 2021
0.69
0.7%
Andrew is a member of Newton’s small cap equities team. In his current role, Andrew is a senior portfolio manager. He is primarily responsible for research coverage of the non-US energy, materials and industrials sectors. Andrew joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Andrew was a senior portfolio manager and senior research analyst at Mellon Investments Corporation and The Boston Company Asset Management (both BNY Mellon group companies). Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Andrew worked at BlackRock Inc., where he co-managed the Small Cap Growth and Mid Cap Growth funds and conducted research on industrial, energy, materials and consumer stocks. Previously, he served in analyst roles at Schroders Investment Management and Delphi Management. Andrew has a BA in Economics and Communications from Wake Forest University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 22, 2021
0.69
0.7%
Alicia Levine is the fund's primary portfolio manager responsible for investment allocation decisions, a position she has held since September 2021. Ms. Levine is Head of Equities, Capital Markets Advisory and Vice Chair for BNY Mellon Wealth Management, an affiliate of BNYM Investment Adviser. She also is an employee of BNYM Investment Adviser and manages the fund in her capacity as an employee of BNYM Investment Adviser.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.03
|5.25
