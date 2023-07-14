To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of small cap companies. The fund currently considers small cap companies to be those companies with market capitalizations that are equal to or less than the market capitalization of the largest company included in the Russell 2000® Index. As of November 30, 2021, the market capitalization of the largest company in the Russell 2000® Index was approximately $18 billion, and the weighted average and median market capitalizations of the Russell 2000® Index were approximately $4 billion and $1 billion, respectively. The fund normally allocates its assets among multiple investment strategies employed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc. (BNYM Investment Adviser) and its affiliates that invest primarily in equity securities issued by small cap companies. The fund is designed to provide exposure to various small cap equity portfolio managers and investment strategies and styles. The fund may invest up to 15% of its

assets in the equity securities of foreign issuers, including up to 10% of its assets in the equity securities of issuers located in emerging market countries.

BNYM Investment Adviser determines the investment strategies and sets the target allocations and ranges. The investment strategies and the fund's targets and ranges (expressed as a percentage of the fund's investable assets) for allocating its assets among the investment strategies as of the date of this prospectus were as follows:

Investment Strategy Target Range Opportunistic Small Cap Strategy 40% 0% to 50% Small Cap Value Strategy 30% 0% to 40% Small Cap Growth Strategy 30% 0% to 40%

BNYM Investment Adviser has the discretion to change the investment strategies and the target allocations and ranges when BNYM Investment Adviser deems it appropriate.

The portion of the fund's assets allocated to the Opportunistic Small Cap Strategy normally is invested primarily in equity securities of small cap companies. In constructing this portion of the fund's portfolio, the portfolio managers use a disciplined investment process that relies, in general, on proprietary fundamental research and valuation. Generally, elements of the process include analysis of mid-cycle business prospects, estimation of the intrinsic value of the company and the identification of a revaluation catalyst. The portfolio managers responsible for the Opportunistic Small Cap Strategy select securities that are believed to have attractive reward to risk opportunities and may actively adjust this portion of the fund's portfolio to reflect new developments.

The portion of the fund's assets allocated to the Small Cap Value Strategy normally is invested primarily in equity securities of small cap value companies. In constructing this portion of the fund's portfolio, the portfolio managers employ a value-based investment style, which means that they seek to identify those companies with stocks trading at prices below what are believed to be their intrinsic value. The portfolio managers responsible for the Small Cap Value Strategy focus primarily on individual stock selection instead of trying to predict which industries or sectors will perform best. The stock selection process is designed to produce a diversified portfolio of companies that the portfolio managers believe are undervalued relative to expected business growth, with the presence of a catalyst (such as a corporate restructuring, change in management or spin-off) that will trigger a near-term or mid-term price increase.

The portion of the fund's assets allocated to the Small Cap Growth Strategy normally is invested primarily in equity securities of small cap companies with favorable growth prospects. In constructing this portion of the fund's portfolio, the portfolio managers employ a growth-oriented investment style, which means the portfolio managers seek to identify those small cap companies which are experiencing or are expected to experience rapid earnings or revenue growth. The portfolio managers responsible for the Small Cap Growth Strategy look for high quality companies, especially those with products or services that are believed to be leaders in their market niches. The portfolio managers focus on individual stock selection instead of trying to predict which industries or sectors will perform best. The portion of the fund's assets allocated to the Small Cap Growth Strategy does not have any limitations regarding portfolio turnover, and may have portfolio turnover rates significantly in excess of 100%.