Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
10.2%
1 yr return
6.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
15.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.2%
Net Assets
$236 M
Holdings in Top 10
11.5%
Expense Ratio 0.94%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 61.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|MIRSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.2%
|-19.1%
|22.1%
|13.58%
|1 Yr
|6.3%
|-29.4%
|36.6%
|45.71%
|3 Yr
|15.1%*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|16.76%
|5 Yr
|4.1%*
|-13.5%
|42.1%
|22.54%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.7%
|21.6%
|43.98%
* Annualized
|MIRSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MIRSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|236 M
|504 K
|30.4 B
|77.00%
|Number of Holdings
|128
|9
|2354
|27.46%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|28 M
|129 K
|9.16 B
|84.46%
|Weighting of Top 10
|11.51%
|5.3%
|99.9%
|89.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MIRSX % Rank
|Stocks
|100.00%
|85.69%
|100.65%
|10.36%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.42%
|70.73%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.56%
|70.98%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|70.73%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-0.65%
|14.30%
|93.01%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.65%
|71.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MIRSX % Rank
|Industrials
|21.35%
|0.00%
|29.02%
|9.07%
|Financial Services
|19.54%
|0.00%
|60.11%
|33.42%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.39%
|0.00%
|29.62%
|57.51%
|Real Estate
|9.93%
|0.00%
|40.74%
|23.32%
|Basic Materials
|9.00%
|0.00%
|23.88%
|10.62%
|Technology
|8.67%
|0.00%
|30.07%
|61.66%
|Energy
|7.25%
|0.00%
|29.17%
|51.04%
|Healthcare
|4.65%
|0.00%
|32.47%
|91.97%
|Consumer Defense
|3.73%
|0.00%
|33.79%
|80.83%
|Utilities
|3.32%
|0.00%
|24.69%
|75.91%
|Communication Services
|2.16%
|0.00%
|19.80%
|55.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MIRSX % Rank
|US
|98.54%
|55.79%
|100.30%
|14.51%
|Non US
|1.46%
|0.00%
|36.04%
|75.65%
|MIRSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.94%
|0.01%
|16.27%
|56.76%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.00%
|1.20%
|87.60%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|17.48%
|Administrative Fee
|0.08%
|0.01%
|0.40%
|38.83%
|MIRSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|MIRSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MIRSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|61.00%
|0.00%
|227.00%
|68.38%
|MIRSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MIRSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.03%
|0.00%
|8.88%
|14.43%
|MIRSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|MIRSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MIRSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.72%
|-1.84%
|4.73%
|53.91%
|MIRSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 22, 2022
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2021
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2020
|$0.303
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2019
|$0.141
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.161
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2011
10.92
10.9%
Gelbert has been with Integrity for five years and is currently responsible for participating in security selection. Prior to joining Integrity, he was employed by National City Investment Co. Gelbert holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Joe earned both his undergraduate degree and his MBA from the University of Maryland.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2011
10.92
10.9%
Daniel J. DeMonica, CFA—Mr. DeMonica is Senior Portfolio Manager and is a Principal of advisor Integrity Asset Management, LLC. Mr. DeMonica has been with the Advisor since shortly after its formation in 2003. Prior to joining the Advisor, Mr. DeMonica was a Portfolio Manager and Security Analyst for National City Investment Management Co. from 1997 to 2003. Mr. DeMonica earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Finance from Indiana University in 1994, and an MBA in Finance from Case Western University in 2000.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2011
10.92
10.9%
Dan is a CFA charterholder and serves as CIO for all of Integrity Asset Management’s value equity strategies, and is lead portfolio manager for the Small Cap Value Equity strategy and the Small/Mid Cap Value Equity strategy. Dan has sector responsibilities focused on the financials and industrials sectors. Dan and his team have been featured in The New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, the Financial Times and Investor's Business Daily and have appeared as guests on CNBC, CNNfn TV, Bloomberg TV and others. Dan graduated from the University of Pittsburgh and earned an MBA from Texas A&M University - Commerce. Dan is a member and past President of the CFA Society of Cleveland.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2011
10.92
10.9%
Tinsley is a portfolio manager with Integrity. Prior to joining Integrity, he was employed by National City Investment Co. as a senior equity analyst. Bryan is a graduate of Transylvania University and earned his MBA from Case Western Reserve University. Mr. Tinsley is a CFA charterholder
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2011
10.92
10.9%
Adam is a member of our value equity management team, serving as a Senior Portfolio Manager for all value strategies and is lead portfolio manager for the Mid Cap Value Equity strategy. Adam has sector responsibilities focused on the technology and consumer cyclicals sectors. He has been featured in The New York Times and the Wall Street Journal and has appeared as a guest on CNBC, CNNfn TV, Bloomberg TV and Bloomberg Radio. After completing his undergraduate studies at the University of Maryland, Adam earned his MBA from Case Western.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2018
3.58
3.6%
Michael P. Wayton is a Portfolio Manager of Integrity and has been with the Adviser since 2014. From 2013-2014, Mr. Wayton was a Portfolio Manager of Integrity Asset Management, LLC. Mr. Wayton is currently a member of the CFA Society of Cleveland. He graduated from Ohio State University with a B.S.B.A. in Finance and is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.59
|8.52
|10.92
