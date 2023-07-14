Home
Vitals

YTD Return

10.0%

1 yr return

6.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

14.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.1%

Net Assets

$236 M

Holdings in Top 10

11.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$21.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.68%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 61.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MAISX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 14.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.27%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Victory Integrity Small/Mid-Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Victory Capital
  • Inception Date
    Jul 01, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Adam Friedman

Fund Description

The Adviser pursues the Fund’s investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s assets in equity securities of small- to mid-capitalization companies. Small- to mid-capitalization companies are those companies with market capitalizations at the time of purchase within the range of companies included in the Russell 2500® Index ($14.1 million to $18.3 billion as of September 30, 2022). The size of companies in the index changes with market conditions and the composition of the index.When selecting securities for a Fund, the Adviser seeks out companies that appear to be undervalued according to certain financial measurements of their intrinsic net worth or business prospects. The Adviser employs a value-oriented approach that focuses on securities that offer value with improving investor sentiment.The Fund may invest up to 25% of its assets in foreign securities, including depositary receipts such as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”).From time to time, the Fund may focus its investments in companies in one or more economic sectors, including the financials and industrials sectors.
Read More

MAISX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MAISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.0% -10.8% 26.2% 18.02%
1 Yr 6.2% -29.4% 26.4% 51.30%
3 Yr 14.9%* -14.4% 93.1% 20.16%
5 Yr 3.1%* -14.9% 42.0% 24.45%
10 Yr 4.9%* -8.0% 20.5% 17.10%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MAISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.4% -41.6% 42.6% 68.42%
2021 11.7% -23.5% 23.2% 28.76%
2020 1.1% -8.6% 93.7% 32.26%
2019 5.6% -2.6% 7.5% 39.17%
2018 -4.7% -8.8% 3.8% 56.13%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MAISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.0% -19.1% 22.1% 16.71%
1 Yr 6.2% -29.4% 36.6% 46.23%
3 Yr 14.9%* -14.4% 93.1% 17.55%
5 Yr 4.0%* -13.5% 42.0% 23.94%
10 Yr 6.4%* -3.7% 21.6% 25.00%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MAISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.4% -41.6% 42.6% 68.42%
2021 11.7% -23.5% 23.2% 28.76%
2020 1.1% -8.6% 93.7% 32.26%
2019 5.6% -2.6% 7.5% 39.17%
2018 -3.9% -7.6% 3.8% 56.98%

NAV & Total Return History

MAISX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MAISX Category Low Category High MAISX % Rank
Net Assets 236 M 504 K 30.4 B 76.23%
Number of Holdings 128 9 2354 26.68%
Net Assets in Top 10 28 M 129 K 9.16 B 83.68%
Weighting of Top 10 11.51% 5.3% 99.9% 88.34%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. ON Semiconductor Corp 1.52%
  2. Devon Energy Corp 1.35%
  3. Voya Financial Inc 1.30%
  4. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc 1.29%
  5. Comerica Inc 1.28%
  6. Brunswick Corp 1.25%
  7. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc A 1.24%
  8. Hancock Whitney Corp 1.21%
  9. Western Alliance Bancorp 1.20%
  10. Nuance Communications Inc 1.19%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MAISX % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 85.69% 100.65% 5.44%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.42% 4.66%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 5.56% 5.70%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 3.11%
Cash 		0.00% -0.65% 14.30% 87.82%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.65% 5.96%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MAISX % Rank
Industrials 		21.35% 0.00% 29.02% 8.29%
Financial Services 		19.54% 0.00% 60.11% 32.64%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.39% 0.00% 29.62% 56.48%
Real Estate 		9.93% 0.00% 40.74% 22.54%
Basic Materials 		9.00% 0.00% 23.88% 9.84%
Technology 		8.67% 0.00% 30.07% 60.88%
Energy 		7.25% 0.00% 29.17% 50.26%
Healthcare 		4.65% 0.00% 32.47% 91.19%
Consumer Defense 		3.73% 0.00% 33.79% 80.05%
Utilities 		3.32% 0.00% 24.69% 75.13%
Communication Services 		2.16% 0.00% 19.80% 54.66%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MAISX % Rank
US 		98.54% 55.79% 100.30% 13.73%
Non US 		1.46% 0.00% 36.04% 74.87%

MAISX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MAISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.68% 0.01% 16.27% 14.32%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 1.20% 86.05%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 31.55%
Administrative Fee 0.08% 0.01% 0.40% 34.95%

Sales Fees

MAISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 0.00% 5.75% 4.26%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MAISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MAISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 61.00% 0.00% 227.00% 65.81%

MAISX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MAISX Category Low Category High MAISX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.78% 0.00% 8.88% 18.56%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MAISX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MAISX Category Low Category High MAISX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.27% -1.84% 4.73% 81.77%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MAISX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MAISX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Adam Friedman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2011

10.92

10.9%

Adam is a member of our value equity management team, serving as a Senior Portfolio Manager for all value strategies and is lead portfolio manager for the Mid Cap Value Equity strategy. Adam has sector responsibilities focused on the technology and consumer cyclicals sectors. He has been featured in The New York Times and the Wall Street Journal and has appeared as a guest on CNBC, CNNfn TV, Bloomberg TV and Bloomberg Radio. After completing his undergraduate studies at the University of Maryland, Adam earned his MBA from Case Western.

Daniel Bandi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2011

10.92

10.9%

Dan is a CFA charterholder and serves as CIO for all of Integrity Asset Management’s value equity strategies, and is lead portfolio manager for the Small Cap Value Equity strategy and the Small/Mid Cap Value Equity strategy. Dan has sector responsibilities focused on the financials and industrials sectors. Dan and his team have been featured in The New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, the Financial Times and Investor's Business Daily and have appeared as guests on CNBC, CNNfn TV, Bloomberg TV and others. Dan graduated from the University of Pittsburgh and earned an MBA from Texas A&M University - Commerce. Dan is a member and past President of the CFA Society of Cleveland.

Joe Gilbert

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2011

10.92

10.9%

Gelbert has been with Integrity for five years and is currently responsible for participating in security selection. Prior to joining Integrity, he was employed by National City Investment Co. Gelbert holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Joe earned both his undergraduate degree and his MBA from the University of Maryland.

J. Bryan Tinsley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2011

10.92

10.9%

Tinsley is a portfolio manager with Integrity. Prior to joining Integrity, he was employed by National City Investment Co. as a senior equity analyst. Bryan is a graduate of Transylvania University and earned his MBA from Case Western Reserve University. Mr. Tinsley is a CFA charterholder

Daniel DeMonica

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2011

10.92

10.9%

Daniel J. DeMonica, CFA—Mr. DeMonica is Senior Portfolio Manager and is a Principal of advisor Integrity Asset Management, LLC. Mr. DeMonica has been with the Advisor since shortly after its formation in 2003. Prior to joining the Advisor, Mr. DeMonica was a Portfolio Manager and Security Analyst for National City Investment Management Co. from 1997 to 2003. Mr. DeMonica earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Finance from Indiana University in 1994, and an MBA in Finance from Case Western University in 2000.

Michael Wayton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2018

3.58

3.6%

Michael P. Wayton is a Portfolio Manager of Integrity and has been with the Adviser since 2014. From 2013-2014, Mr. Wayton was a Portfolio Manager of Integrity Asset Management, LLC. Mr. Wayton is currently a member of the CFA Society of Cleveland. He graduated from Ohio State University with a B.S.B.A. in Finance and is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.59 8.57 10.92

