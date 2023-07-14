Home
Trending ETFs

MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund

mutual fund
MINJX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$41.2 -0.09 -0.22%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (MGIAX) Primary B (MGIBX) C (MGICX) Inst (MINIX) Retirement (MINJX) Retirement (MINGX) Retirement (MINRX) Retirement (MINFX) Retirement (MINHX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund

MINJX | Fund

$41.20

$24.5 B

1.12%

$0.46

0.62%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.3%

1 yr return

4.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.2%

Net Assets

$24.5 B

Holdings in Top 10

32.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$41.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.62%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 7.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund

MINJX | Fund

$41.20

$24.5 B

1.12%

$0.46

0.62%

MINJX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.01%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MFS
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 2006
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Benjamin Stone

Fund Description

MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund’s investment adviser) normally invests the fund’s assets primarily in foreign equity securities, including emerging market equity securities. Equity securities include common stocks and other securities that represent an ownership interest (or right to acquire an ownership interest) in a company or other issuer.

MFS focuses on investing the fund’s assets in the stocks of companies that it believes are undervalued compared to their intrinsic value. MFS evaluates the intrinsic value of a company by considering the full context of how the company’s cash flows are generated. MFS focuses on companies it believes have intrinsic value greater than the perceived value by the marketplace and seeks to invest in companies that exhibit characteristics such as cash flow in excess of capital expenditures, conservative balance sheets, sustainable competitive advantages, high returns on capital, and/or the ability to weather economic downturns. These companies may have stock prices that are higher relative to their earnings, dividends, assets, or other financial measures than companies generally considered value companies under a traditional value investment strategy.

MFS may invest the fund’s assets in securities of companies of any size.

MFS normally invests the fund’s assets across different industries, sectors, countries, and regions, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in issuers in a single industry, sector, country, or region.

While MFS may use derivatives for any investment purpose, to the extent MFS uses derivatives, MFS expects to use derivatives primarily to increase or decrease currency exposure. Derivatives include futures, forward contracts, options, and swaps.

MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual issuers. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate issuers may also be considered.

Read More

MINJX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MINJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.3% -15.6% 24.4% 39.45%
1 Yr 4.3% -15.2% 26.9% 94.04%
3 Yr -4.7%* -27.5% 9.4% 82.47%
5 Yr -1.2%* -10.2% 35.2% 68.75%
10 Yr 2.7%* -3.8% 9.4% 41.32%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MINJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.9% -49.5% -11.5% 80.05%
2021 1.3% -11.8% 9.8% 41.45%
2020 4.5% -1.7% 22.8% 79.64%
2019 4.8% -1.0% 9.7% 86.87%
2018 -2.7% -7.5% 11.0% 22.51%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MINJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.3% -35.3% 24.4% 39.45%
1 Yr 4.3% -46.8% 26.9% 90.37%
3 Yr -4.7%* -27.5% 13.1% 82.92%
5 Yr -0.3%* -10.2% 35.2% 64.18%
10 Yr 4.7%* -3.1% 9.9% 31.60%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MINJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.9% -49.5% -11.5% 80.05%
2021 1.3% -11.8% 9.8% 41.45%
2020 4.5% -1.7% 22.8% 79.64%
2019 4.8% -1.0% 9.7% 87.15%
2018 -1.8% -7.5% 11.0% 7.89%

NAV & Total Return History

MINJX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MINJX Category Low Category High MINJX % Rank
Net Assets 24.5 B 167 K 150 B 6.19%
Number of Holdings 103 5 516 24.42%
Net Assets in Top 10 8.23 B 59.2 K 33.4 B 8.29%
Weighting of Top 10 32.58% 10.3% 99.1% 47.93%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Nestle SA 5.42%
  2. Nestle SA 5.42%
  3. Nestle SA 5.42%
  4. Nestle SA 5.42%
  5. Nestle SA 5.42%
  6. Nestle SA 5.42%
  7. Nestle SA 5.42%
  8. Nestle SA 5.42%
  9. Nestle SA 5.42%
  10. Nestle SA 5.42%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MINJX % Rank
Stocks 		95.20% 88.72% 101.51% 76.96%
Cash 		4.81% -1.51% 11.28% 23.73%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 81.11%
Other 		0.00% -0.02% 3.64% 82.95%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.45% 78.57%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 78.80%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MINJX % Rank
Consumer Defense 		25.77% 0.00% 28.66% 1.84%
Technology 		24.25% 1.51% 38.21% 11.06%
Industrials 		22.14% 0.68% 31.28% 11.52%
Basic Materials 		12.54% 0.00% 23.15% 6.45%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.83% 0.00% 46.28% 92.17%
Financial Services 		4.70% 0.00% 38.62% 93.55%
Healthcare 		4.11% 1.36% 29.58% 95.85%
Real Estate 		1.67% 0.00% 17.78% 14.52%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 19.97% 87.33%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 24.97% 94.01%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 41.13% 98.16%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MINJX % Rank
Non US 		82.05% 70.50% 101.51% 89.86%
US 		13.15% 0.00% 25.68% 12.67%

MINJX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MINJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.62% 0.01% 37.19% 88.08%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.50% 25.23%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 14.83%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.80% N/A

Sales Fees

MINJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MINJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MINJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 7.00% 7.00% 330.00% 1.82%

MINJX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MINJX Category Low Category High MINJX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.12% 0.00% 6.96% 83.91%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MINJX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MINJX Category Low Category High MINJX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.01% -1.69% 3.16% 10.67%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MINJX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MINJX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Benjamin Stone

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 20, 2008

13.53

13.5%

Benjamin Stone, IIMR *Investment Officer *Equity Portfolio Manager *As an Equity Portfolio Manager, responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction, risk control and cash management. Participates in the research process and strategy discussions. *Joined MFS in 2005; previous positions include Equity Research Analyst. *Previous experience includes 9 years as Research Analyst at Schroders Investment Management. *Affiliations include Institute of Investment Management and Research. *Durham University, BA, 2:1

Philip Evans

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2020

2.33

2.3%

Philip Evans - Investment Officer - Equity Portfolio Manager - As an Equity Portfolio Manager, responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction, risk control and cash management. Participates in the research process and strategy discussions., As an Equity Research Analyst, responsible for identifying the most attractive investment opportunities in assigned universe. Works closely with portfolio managers to ensure ideas are properly positioned within portfolios. - Joined MFS in 2011 - Previous experience includes 3 years as Equity Analyst at Baillie Gifford & Co. - University of St. Andrews, Master of Arts, First Class

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 26.94 7.45 20.01

