Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
15.2%
1 yr return
4.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.3%
Net Assets
$24.5 B
Holdings in Top 10
32.6%
Expense Ratio 0.72%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 7.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund’s investment adviser) normally invests the fund’s assets primarily in foreign equity securities, including emerging market equity securities. Equity securities include common stocks and other securities that represent an ownership interest (or right to acquire an ownership interest) in a company or other issuer.
MFS focuses on investing the fund’s assets in the stocks of companies that it believes are undervalued compared to their intrinsic value. MFS evaluates the intrinsic value of a company by considering the full context of how the company’s cash flows are generated. MFS focuses on companies it believes have intrinsic value greater than the perceived value by the marketplace and seeks to invest in companies that exhibit characteristics such as cash flow in excess of capital expenditures, conservative balance sheets, sustainable competitive advantages, high returns on capital, and/or the ability to weather economic downturns. These companies may have stock prices that are higher relative to their earnings, dividends, assets, or other financial measures than companies generally considered value companies under a traditional value investment strategy.
MFS may invest the fund’s assets in securities of companies of any size.
MFS normally invests the fund’s assets across different industries, sectors, countries, and regions, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in issuers in a single industry, sector, country, or region.
While MFS may use derivatives for any investment purpose, to the extent MFS uses derivatives, MFS expects to use derivatives primarily to increase or decrease currency exposure. Derivatives include futures, forward contracts, options, and swaps.
MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual issuers. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate issuers may also be considered.
|Period
|MINHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.2%
|-15.6%
|24.4%
|40.83%
|1 Yr
|4.3%
|-15.2%
|26.9%
|93.58%
|3 Yr
|-4.7%*
|-27.5%
|9.4%
|82.72%
|5 Yr
|-1.3%*
|-10.2%
|35.2%
|69.03%
|10 Yr
|2.7%*
|-3.8%
|9.4%
|41.74%
* Annualized
|Period
|MINHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-32.9%
|-49.5%
|-11.5%
|79.81%
|2021
|1.3%
|-11.8%
|9.8%
|41.69%
|2020
|4.4%
|-1.7%
|22.8%
|79.90%
|2019
|4.8%
|-1.0%
|9.7%
|86.59%
|2018
|-2.7%
|-7.5%
|11.0%
|23.39%
|Period
|MINHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.2%
|-35.3%
|24.4%
|40.83%
|1 Yr
|4.3%
|-46.8%
|26.9%
|89.91%
|3 Yr
|-4.7%*
|-27.5%
|13.1%
|83.17%
|5 Yr
|-0.4%*
|-10.2%
|35.2%
|64.47%
|10 Yr
|4.6%*
|-3.1%
|9.9%
|32.90%
* Annualized
|Period
|MINHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-32.9%
|-49.5%
|-11.5%
|79.81%
|2021
|1.3%
|-11.8%
|9.8%
|41.69%
|2020
|4.4%
|-1.7%
|22.8%
|79.90%
|2019
|4.8%
|-1.0%
|9.7%
|86.87%
|2018
|-1.9%
|-7.5%
|11.0%
|8.19%
|MINHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MINHX % Rank
|Net Assets
|24.5 B
|167 K
|150 B
|6.88%
|Number of Holdings
|103
|5
|516
|25.12%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|8.23 B
|59.2 K
|33.4 B
|8.99%
|Weighting of Top 10
|32.58%
|10.3%
|99.1%
|48.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MINHX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.20%
|88.72%
|101.51%
|77.65%
|Cash
|4.81%
|-1.51%
|11.28%
|24.42%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|82.49%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|3.64%
|84.33%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.45%
|79.95%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|80.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MINHX % Rank
|Consumer Defense
|25.77%
|0.00%
|28.66%
|2.53%
|Technology
|24.25%
|1.51%
|38.21%
|11.75%
|Industrials
|22.14%
|0.68%
|31.28%
|12.21%
|Basic Materials
|12.54%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|7.14%
|Consumer Cyclical
|4.83%
|0.00%
|46.28%
|92.86%
|Financial Services
|4.70%
|0.00%
|38.62%
|94.24%
|Healthcare
|4.11%
|1.36%
|29.58%
|96.54%
|Real Estate
|1.67%
|0.00%
|17.78%
|15.21%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.97%
|88.71%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.97%
|95.16%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.13%
|98.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MINHX % Rank
|Non US
|82.05%
|70.50%
|101.51%
|90.55%
|US
|13.15%
|0.00%
|25.68%
|13.36%
|MINHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.72%
|0.01%
|37.19%
|82.94%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|26.15%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|15.21%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.80%
|N/A
|MINHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MINHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MINHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|7.00%
|7.00%
|330.00%
|2.60%
|MINHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MINHX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.01%
|0.00%
|6.96%
|85.06%
|MINHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|MINHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MINHX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.88%
|-1.69%
|3.16%
|15.31%
|MINHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 12, 2019
|$1.881
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2018
|$0.630
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2017
|$0.727
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2016
|$0.633
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2015
|$0.535
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2014
|$0.769
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.047
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 12, 2013
|$0.613
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2012
|$0.514
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2011
|$0.413
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2010
|$0.313
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2009
|$0.227
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2008
|$0.590
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 20, 2008
13.53
13.5%
Benjamin Stone, IIMR *Investment Officer *Equity Portfolio Manager *As an Equity Portfolio Manager, responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction, risk control and cash management. Participates in the research process and strategy discussions. *Joined MFS in 2005; previous positions include Equity Research Analyst. *Previous experience includes 9 years as Research Analyst at Schroders Investment Management. *Affiliations include Institute of Investment Management and Research. *Durham University, BA, 2:1
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2020
2.33
2.3%
Philip Evans - Investment Officer - Equity Portfolio Manager - As an Equity Portfolio Manager, responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction, risk control and cash management. Participates in the research process and strategy discussions., As an Equity Research Analyst, responsible for identifying the most attractive investment opportunities in assigned universe. Works closely with portfolio managers to ensure ideas are properly positioned within portfolios. - Joined MFS in 2011 - Previous experience includes 3 years as Equity Analyst at Baillie Gifford & Co. - University of St. Andrews, Master of Arts, First Class
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|26.94
|7.45
|20.01
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...