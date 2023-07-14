Home
Trending ETFs

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund. Inc. Global Insight Portfolio

mutual fund
MIGPX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$10.38 -0.12 -1.14%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (MIGIX) Primary Other (MIGLX) A (MIGPX) C (MSPTX) Other (MGZZX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund. Inc. Global Insight Portfolio

MIGPX | Fund

$10.38

$115 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.36%

Vitals

YTD Return

40.7%

1 yr return

25.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-25.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-9.2%

Net Assets

$115 M

Holdings in Top 10

53.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.36%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.25%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 112.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MIGPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 40.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -25.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -8.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.41%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund. Inc. Global Insight Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Morgan Stanley
  • Inception Date
    Dec 28, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Dennis Lynch

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing primarily in established and emerging companies located throughout the world, with capitalizations within the range of companies included in the MSCI All Country World Index.
The Adviser emphasizes a bottom-up stock selection process, seeking attractive investments on an individual company basis. In selecting securities for investment, the Adviser typically invests in unique companies it believes have sustainable competitive advantages with above average business visibility, the ability to deploy capital at high rates of return, strong balance sheets and an attractive risk/reward.
The Adviser actively integrates sustainability into the investment process by using environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors as a lens for additional fundamental research, which can contribute to investment decision-making. The Adviser seeks to understand how environmental and social initiatives within companies can create value by strengthening durable competitive advantages, creating growth opportunities, driving profitability and/or aligning with secular growth trends. The Adviser generally engages with company management teams to discuss their ESG practices, with the aim of identifying how sustainability themes present opportunities and risks that can be material to the value of the security over the long-term. Other aspects of the investment process include a proprietary, systematic evaluation of governance policies, specifically focusing on compensation alignment on long-term value creation. Although consideration of ESG factors is incorporated into the investment process, it is only one of many tools the Adviser utilizes to make investment decisions.
The Fund may invest in foreign securities, which may include emerging market securities. Under normal market conditions, the Fund typically invests at least 40% of its total assets in the securities of issuers located outside of the United States, unless the Adviser determines, in its sole discretion, that conditions are not favorable. If the Adviser determines that conditions are not favorable, the Fund may invest under 40% of its total assets in the securities of issuers located outside the United States, provided that the Fund will not invest less than 30% of its total assets in such securities except for temporary defensive purposes. In addition, under normal market conditions, the Fund invests in the securities of issuers from at least three different countries, which may include the United States.
The Fund may invest in equity securities. The Fund may also invest in privately placed and restricted securities.
Read More

MIGPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MIGPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 40.7% -35.6% 29.2% 98.10%
1 Yr 25.5% 17.3% 252.4% 1.70%
3 Yr -25.5%* -3.5% 34.6% 1.22%
5 Yr -9.2%* 0.1% 32.7% 1.07%
10 Yr -1.6%* -6.9% 18.3% 1.30%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MIGPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -57.9% -24.3% 957.1% 1.30%
2021 -27.1% -38.3% 47.1% 16.43%
2020 23.4% -54.2% 0.6% 14.40%
2019 6.4% -76.0% 54.1% 13.47%
2018 -2.1% -26.1% 47.8% 86.76%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MIGPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 40.7% -35.6% 29.2% 98.21%
1 Yr 25.5% 11.4% 252.4% 3.07%
3 Yr -25.5%* -3.5% 34.6% 1.46%
5 Yr -8.8%* 0.1% 32.7% 1.34%
10 Yr 2.2%* -6.9% 18.3% 1.48%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MIGPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -57.9% -24.3% 957.1% 1.30%
2021 -27.1% -33.1% 47.1% 16.56%
2020 23.4% -44.4% 1.8% 11.57%
2019 6.4% -6.5% 54.1% 2.20%
2018 -1.2% -14.4% 47.8% 84.05%

NAV & Total Return History

MIGPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MIGPX Category Low Category High MIGPX % Rank
Net Assets 115 M 199 K 133 B 51.43%
Number of Holdings 57 1 9075 59.47%
Net Assets in Top 10 89.9 M -18 M 37.6 B 39.76%
Weighting of Top 10 53.51% 9.1% 100.0% 10.07%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. MercadoLibre Inc 6.69%
  2. Adyen NV 6.36%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MIGPX % Rank
Stocks 		96.53% 61.84% 125.47% 98.13%
Cash 		3.11% -174.70% 23.12% 1.76%
Other 		0.34% -13.98% 19.14% 15.20%
Preferred Stocks 		0.02% -0.01% 5.28% 12.11%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 64.32%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 65.64%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MIGPX % Rank
Technology 		50.91% 0.00% 49.87% 8.37%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.08% 0.00% 40.94% 8.37%
Healthcare 		16.01% 0.00% 35.42% 43.28%
Communication Services 		9.19% 0.00% 57.66% 1.98%
Financial Services 		7.19% 0.00% 38.42% 89.98%
Utilities 		0.61% 0.00% 29.12% 90.53%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 39.48% 48.13%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 44.06% 95.59%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 21.15% 88.00%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 73.28% 89.87%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 38.60% 62.56%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MIGPX % Rank
US 		49.45% 0.13% 103.82% 85.13%
Non US 		47.08% 0.58% 99.46% 45.93%

MIGPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MIGPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.36% 0.01% 44.27% 34.55%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 1.82% 74.62%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 39.91%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% 50.81%

Sales Fees

MIGPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.25% 2.50% 5.75% 70.40%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MIGPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 52.63%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MIGPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 112.00% 0.00% 395.00% 82.68%

MIGPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MIGPX Category Low Category High MIGPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.26% 63.79%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MIGPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MIGPX Category Low Category High MIGPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.41% -4.27% 12.65% 98.18%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MIGPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MIGPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Dennis Lynch

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 28, 2010

11.43

11.4%

Dennis is the Head of the Counterpoint Global team at Morgan Stanley Investment Management. He joined Morgan Stanley in 1998 and has been with financial industry since 1994. Prior to joining the firm, he worked as a sell-side analyst for J.P. Morgan Securities. Dennis received a B.A. in political science from Hamilton College and an M.B.A. with honors in finance from Columbia University.

David Cohen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 28, 2010

11.43

11.4%

Dave Cohen is an investor for the Counterpoint Global team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 1993 and has has been with financial industry since 1988. Dave joined the team as an investor in 1999. Prior to joining the firm, Dave was a senior fund accountant at Alliance Capital. Previously, he was a fund accountant at Natwest and Wall Street Trust. Dave received a B.S. summa cum laude in management from Pace University.

Sandeep (Sam) Chainani

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 28, 2010

11.43

11.4%

Sam Chainani is an investor for the Counterpoint Global team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 1996 and has been with financial industry since 1996. Sam joined the team as an investor in 2000. Previously, he was a strategy specialist for our Inception and Discovery strategies. Sam received a B.S. in management with a concentration in finance from Binghamton University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Alexander Norton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 28, 2010

11.43

11.4%

Alexander Norton is an investor for the Counterpoint Global team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2000 and has been with financial industry since 1995. Prior to joining the firm, Alex was an associate in equity derivative sales and later an associate in equity research at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. Previously, he was a bond broker with Cantor Fitzgerald. Alex received a B.A. in history from the University of Pennsylvania and an M.B.A. in finance from Columbia Business School.

Jason Yeung

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 28, 2010

11.43

11.4%

Jason Yeung is an investor for the Counterpoint Global team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2002 and has been with financial industry since 1997. Jason joined the team in 2004 as an investor. Previously, he was a member of the U.S. Research Group, working closely with the Counterpoint Global team. Prior to joining the firm, Jason was a senior research analyst at Ramius Capital Group. Previously, he was an equity research associate at Deutsche Bank. Jason received a B.A., Phi Beta Kappa, in international relations from Johns Hopkins University and an M. Phil. in international relations from the University of Cambridge. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Armistead Nash

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 28, 2010

11.43

11.4%

Armistead Nash is an investor for the Counterpoint Global team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2002 and has has been with financial industry since 2000. Armistead joined the team in 2004 as an investor. Previously, he was a member of the U.S. Research Group, working closely with the Counterpoint Global team. Prior to joining the firm, Armistead was an associate in investment product development at BlackRock Financial Management. Previously, he was a research analyst in high-yield research at KEA Capital. Armistead received a B.A. in history from the University of Virginia and an M.B.A. from the University of Virginia's Darden School of Business Administration.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

