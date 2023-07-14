Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund. Inc. Global Insight Portfolio

mutual fund
MGZZX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$10.9 -0.13 -1.18%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (MIGIX) Primary Other (MIGLX) A (MIGPX) C (MSPTX) Other (MGZZX)
MGZZX (Mutual Fund)

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund. Inc. Global Insight Portfolio

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$10.9 -0.13 -1.18%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (MIGIX) Primary Other (MIGLX) A (MIGPX) C (MSPTX) Other (MGZZX)
MGZZX (Mutual Fund)

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund. Inc. Global Insight Portfolio

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$10.9 -0.13 -1.18%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (MIGIX) Primary Other (MIGLX) A (MIGPX) C (MSPTX) Other (MGZZX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund. Inc. Global Insight Portfolio

MGZZX | Fund

$10.90

$115 M

0.00%

$0.00

17.00%

Vitals

YTD Return

40.8%

1 yr return

25.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$115 M

Holdings in Top 10

53.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 17.00%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 112.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund. Inc. Global Insight Portfolio

MGZZX | Fund

$10.90

$115 M

0.00%

$0.00

17.00%

MGZZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 40.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.62%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund. Inc. Global Insight Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Morgan Stanley
  • Inception Date
    Jun 14, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Alexander Norton

Fund Description

MGZZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MGZZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 40.8% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 25.9% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MGZZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -57.7% N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MGZZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 40.8% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 25.9% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MGZZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -57.7% N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

MGZZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MGZZX Category Low Category High MGZZX % Rank
Net Assets 115 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 57 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 89.9 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 53.51% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. MercadoLibre Inc 6.69%
  2. Adyen NV 6.36%
  3. Adyen NV 6.36%
  4. Adyen NV 6.36%
  5. Adyen NV 6.36%
  6. Adyen NV 6.36%
  7. Adyen NV 6.36%
  8. Adyen NV 6.36%
  9. Adyen NV 6.36%
  10. Adyen NV 6.36%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MGZZX % Rank
Stocks 		96.53% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		3.11% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.34% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.02% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MGZZX % Rank
Technology 		50.91% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		16.08% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		16.01% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		9.19% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		7.19% N/A N/A N/A
Utilities 		0.61% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MGZZX % Rank
US 		49.45% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		47.08% N/A N/A N/A

MGZZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MGZZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 17.00% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.80% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

MGZZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

MGZZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MGZZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 112.00% N/A N/A N/A

MGZZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MGZZX Category Low Category High MGZZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MGZZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MGZZX Category Low Category High MGZZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.62% N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MGZZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

MGZZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Alexander Norton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 28, 2010

11.43

11.4%

Alexander Norton is an investor for the Counterpoint Global team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2000 and has been with financial industry since 1995. Prior to joining the firm, Alex was an associate in equity derivative sales and later an associate in equity research at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. Previously, he was a bond broker with Cantor Fitzgerald. Alex received a B.A. in history from the University of Pennsylvania and an M.B.A. in finance from Columbia Business School.

Sandeep (Sam) Chainani

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 28, 2010

11.43

11.4%

Sam Chainani is an investor for the Counterpoint Global team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 1996 and has been with financial industry since 1996. Sam joined the team as an investor in 2000. Previously, he was a strategy specialist for our Inception and Discovery strategies. Sam received a B.S. in management with a concentration in finance from Binghamton University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Jason Yeung

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 28, 2010

11.43

11.4%

Jason Yeung is an investor for the Counterpoint Global team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2002 and has been with financial industry since 1997. Jason joined the team in 2004 as an investor. Previously, he was a member of the U.S. Research Group, working closely with the Counterpoint Global team. Prior to joining the firm, Jason was a senior research analyst at Ramius Capital Group. Previously, he was an equity research associate at Deutsche Bank. Jason received a B.A., Phi Beta Kappa, in international relations from Johns Hopkins University and an M. Phil. in international relations from the University of Cambridge. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Armistead Nash

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 28, 2010

11.43

11.4%

Armistead Nash is an investor for the Counterpoint Global team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2002 and has has been with financial industry since 2000. Armistead joined the team in 2004 as an investor. Previously, he was a member of the U.S. Research Group, working closely with the Counterpoint Global team. Prior to joining the firm, Armistead was an associate in investment product development at BlackRock Financial Management. Previously, he was a research analyst in high-yield research at KEA Capital. Armistead received a B.A. in history from the University of Virginia and an M.B.A. from the University of Virginia's Darden School of Business Administration.

Dennis Lynch

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 28, 2010

11.43

11.4%

Dennis is the Head of the Counterpoint Global team at Morgan Stanley Investment Management. He joined Morgan Stanley in 1998 and has been with financial industry since 1994. Prior to joining the firm, he worked as a sell-side analyst for J.P. Morgan Securities. Dennis received a B.A. in political science from Hamilton College and an M.B.A. with honors in finance from Columbia University.

David Cohen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 28, 2010

11.43

11.4%

Dave Cohen is an investor for the Counterpoint Global team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 1993 and has has been with financial industry since 1988. Dave joined the team as an investor in 1999. Prior to joining the firm, Dave was a senior fund accountant at Alliance Capital. Previously, he was a fund accountant at Natwest and Wall Street Trust. Dave received a B.S. summa cum laude in management from Pace University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×