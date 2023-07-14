Benjamin Ram has been a Vice President and portfolio manager of OppenheimerFunds, Inc since May 2009. Prior to joining OppenheimerFunds, Inc, Mr. Ram was sector manager for financial investments and a co-portfolio manager for mid-cap portfolios with the RS Core Equity Team of RS Investment Management Co. LLC from October 2006 to May 2009. He served as Portfolio Manager Mid Cap Strategies, Sector Manager Financials at The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America from January 2006 to October 2006 when Guardian Life Insurance acquired an interest in RS Investment Management Co. LLC. He was a financial analyst, from 2003 to 2005, and co-portfolio manager, from 2005 to 2006, at Mercantile Capital Advisers, Inc. Mr. Ram was a bank analyst at Legg Mason Securities from 2000 to 2003 and was a senior financial analyst at the CitiFinancial division of Citigroup, Inc. from 1997 to 2000. Mr. Ram is a portfolio manager and officer of other portfolios in the OppenheimerFunds complex. Ben holds an M.B.A. from John Hopkins University and a B.A. in economics from the University of Maryland.