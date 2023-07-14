Home
Trending ETFs

MIEKX (Mutual Fund)

MIEKX (Mutual Fund)

MFS International Equity Fund Summary of Key Information

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$32.75 -0.01 -0.03%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(MIEKX) Primary (MIEJX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MFS International Equity Fund Summary of Key Information

MIEKX | Fund

$32.75

$10.5 B

0.00%

0.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$10.5 B

Holdings in Top 10

25.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$32.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

MIEKX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MFS International Equity Fund Summary of Key Information
  • Fund Family Name
    MFS Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund’s investment adviser) normally invests at least 80% of the fund’s net assets in equity securities.

Equity securities include common stocks and other securities that represent an ownership interest (or right to acquire an ownership interest) in a company or other issuer.

MFS normally invests the fund’s assets primarily in foreign securities, including emerging market securities.

In selecting investments for the fund, MFS is not constrained by any particular investment style. MFS may invest the fund’s assets in the stocks of companies it believes to have above average earnings growth potential compared to other companies (growth companies), in the stocks of companies it believes are undervalued compared to their perceived worth (value companies), or in a combination of growth and value companies.

MFS may invest the fund’s assets in securities of companies of any size.

MFS normally invests the fund’s assets across different industries, sectors, countries, and regions, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in issuers in a single industry, sector, country, or region.

MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual issuers. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate issuers may also be considered.

For purposes of the fund’s 80% policy, net assets include the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.

Read More

MIEKX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MIEKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MIEKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MIEKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MIEKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

MIEKX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MIEKX Category Low Category High MIEKX % Rank
Net Assets 10.5 B N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 79 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 2.72 B N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 25.84% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Nestle SA 3.64%
  2. Roche Holding AG 2.97%
  3. Schneider Electric SE 2.94%
  4. Air Liquide SA 2.68%
  5. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE 2.51%
  6. Novo Nordisk A/S 2.47%
  7. AIA Group Ltd. 2.41%
  8. UBS Group AG 2.13%
  9. Hitachi Ltd. 2.09%
  10. Merck KGaA 2.01%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MIEKX % Rank
Stocks 		98.90% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		1.46% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MIEKX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MIEKX % Rank
Non US 		92.99% N/A N/A N/A
US 		5.92% N/A N/A N/A

MIEKX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MIEKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

MIEKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

MIEKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MIEKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

MIEKX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MIEKX Category Low Category High MIEKX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MIEKX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MIEKX Category Low Category High MIEKX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MIEKX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

MIEKX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

