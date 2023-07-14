Home
Trending ETFs

MIEIX (Mutual Fund)

MIEIX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

16.4%

1 yr return

23.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.1%

Net Assets

$11.3 B

Holdings in Top 10

26.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$32.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.68%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 13.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MIEIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.40%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MFS Institutional International Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MFS
  • Inception Date
    Jan 31, 1996
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daniel Ling

Fund Description

MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund’s investment adviser) normally invests at least 80% of the fund’s net assets in equity securities.

Equity securities include common stocks and other securities that represent an ownership interest (or right to acquire an ownership interest) in a company or other issuer.

MFS normally invests the fund’s assets primarily in foreign securities, including emerging market securities.

In selecting investments for the fund, MFS is not constrained by any particular investment style. MFS may invest the fund’s assets in the stocks of companies it believes to have above average earnings growth potential compared to other companies (growth companies), in the stocks of companies it believes are undervalued compared to their perceived worth (value companies), or in a combination of growth and value companies.

MFS may invest the fund’s assets in securities of companies of any size.

MFS normally invests the fund’s assets across different industries, sectors, countries, and regions, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in issuers in a single industry, sector, country, or region.

MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual issuers. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate issuers may also be considered.

For purposes of the fund’s 80% policy, net assets include the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.

Read More

MIEIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MIEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.4% 2.1% 19.2% 6.92%
1 Yr 23.5% -20.6% 27.8% 5.63%
3 Yr 7.0%* -14.8% 25.3% 11.03%
5 Yr 5.1%* -9.9% 60.8% 5.62%
10 Yr 4.7%* -6.0% 9.9% 2.51%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MIEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.9% -43.6% 71.3% 23.78%
2021 4.5% -15.4% 9.4% 19.65%
2020 3.2% -10.4% 121.9% 37.56%
2019 5.6% -0.5% 8.5% 11.24%
2018 -2.5% -13.0% 0.0% 4.18%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MIEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.4% -16.4% 19.2% 6.92%
1 Yr 23.5% -27.2% 27.8% 5.63%
3 Yr 7.0%* -14.8% 25.3% 9.55%
5 Yr 5.4%* -9.9% 60.8% 6.50%
10 Yr 6.0%* -2.7% 10.2% 3.56%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MIEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.9% -43.6% 71.3% 23.78%
2021 4.5% -15.4% 9.4% 19.65%
2020 3.2% -10.4% 121.9% 37.56%
2019 5.6% -0.5% 8.5% 11.24%
2018 -2.2% -13.0% 0.0% 3.31%

NAV & Total Return History

MIEIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MIEIX Category Low Category High MIEIX % Rank
Net Assets 11.3 B 1.02 M 369 B 11.62%
Number of Holdings 83 1 10801 65.30%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.98 B 0 34.5 B 11.00%
Weighting of Top 10 26.75% 1.9% 101.9% 44.36%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MIEIX % Rank
Stocks 		98.80% 0.00% 122.60% 37.89%
Cash 		1.20% -65.15% 100.00% 58.25%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 66.85%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 78.00%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 64.03%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 67.75%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MIEIX % Rank
Healthcare 		17.80% 0.00% 21.01% 5.61%
Financial Services 		16.19% 0.00% 47.75% 71.51%
Industrials 		16.17% 5.17% 99.49% 27.48%
Consumer Defense 		14.34% 0.00% 32.29% 10.07%
Technology 		11.06% 0.00% 36.32% 56.12%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.38% 0.00% 36.36% 70.22%
Basic Materials 		8.16% 0.00% 23.86% 52.66%
Communication Services 		3.49% 0.00% 21.69% 87.05%
Energy 		2.39% 0.00% 16.89% 84.60%
Utilities 		1.02% 0.00% 13.68% 74.39%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 14.59% 91.80%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MIEIX % Rank
Non US 		96.57% 0.00% 125.24% 40.62%
US 		2.23% -7.78% 68.98% 41.89%

MIEIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MIEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.68% 0.02% 26.51% 74.42%
Management Fee 0.66% 0.00% 1.60% 50.21%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% N/A

Sales Fees

MIEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MIEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MIEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 13.00% 2.00% 247.00% 18.97%

MIEIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MIEIX Category Low Category High MIEIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.74% 0.00% 13.15% 84.45%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MIEIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MIEIX Category Low Category High MIEIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.40% -0.93% 6.38% 55.04%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MIEIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MIEIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel Ling

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2009

12.67

12.7%

Mr. Ling, Investment Officer, has been portfolio manager of the MFS since October 2009. From 2006-2009, Mr. Ling was a global equity research analyst at MFS. Prior to joining MFS, Mr. Ling was an Investment Manager for Lion Capital Management in Singapore. Mr. Ling, who is based in Singapore, has a BA from Nanyang Technological University.

Filipe Benzinho

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2016

6.08

6.1%

Filipe M.G. Benzinho is a Investment officer of MFS since 2009 and portfolio manager of MFS since 2016. He began his investment career in 2009 and has an undergraduate degree from Instituto Superior de Ciencias do Trabalho e da Empresa and an MBA from Harvard Business School. Filipe M.G. Benzinho is a Portfolio Manager for Massachusetts Financial Services Company.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

