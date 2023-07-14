Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
9.8%
1 yr return
8.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.6%
Net Assets
$6.77 B
Holdings in Top 10
11.8%
Expense Ratio 1.03%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 11.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund's investment adviser) normally invests the fund’s assets primarily in foreign equity securities, including emerging market equity securities. Equity securities include common stocks and other securities that represent an ownership interest (or right to acquire an ownership interest) in a company or other issuer.
MFS focuses on investing the fund’s assets in the stocks of companies it believes to have above average earnings growth potential compared to other companies (growth companies).
While MFS may invest the fund’s assets in securities of companies of any size, MFS primarily invests in securities of companies with small to medium capitalizations.
MFS normally invests the fund's assets across different industries, sectors, countries, and regions, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in issuers in a single industry, sector, country, or region.
MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual issuers. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate issuers may also be considered.
|Period
|MIDJX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.8%
|-8.9%
|20.7%
|40.71%
|1 Yr
|8.8%
|-9.3%
|33.0%
|62.86%
|3 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-19.4%
|4.3%
|41.54%
|5 Yr
|-2.6%*
|-12.7%
|5.4%
|39.67%
|10 Yr
|1.6%*
|-10.3%
|5.5%
|33.33%
* Annualized
|Period
|MIDJX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.2%
|-46.4%
|-21.4%
|5.15%
|2021
|-0.1%
|-16.7%
|7.9%
|57.69%
|2020
|1.8%
|-0.5%
|17.6%
|87.69%
|2019
|4.5%
|2.3%
|9.5%
|76.80%
|2018
|-3.5%
|-13.3%
|-0.7%
|14.29%
|Period
|MIDJX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.8%
|-27.1%
|20.7%
|40.71%
|1 Yr
|8.8%
|-48.7%
|33.0%
|62.86%
|3 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-14.2%
|4.3%
|42.31%
|5 Yr
|-1.3%*
|-12.7%
|5.5%
|36.67%
|10 Yr
|3.3%*
|-5.2%
|6.6%
|45.88%
* Annualized
|Period
|MIDJX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.2%
|-46.4%
|-21.4%
|5.15%
|2021
|-0.1%
|-16.7%
|7.9%
|58.46%
|2020
|1.8%
|-0.5%
|17.6%
|87.69%
|2019
|4.5%
|2.3%
|9.5%
|76.80%
|2018
|-2.2%
|-13.2%
|-0.6%
|12.61%
|MIDJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MIDJX % Rank
|Net Assets
|6.77 B
|1.79 M
|7.44 B
|5.00%
|Number of Holdings
|398
|30
|1618
|5.71%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|802 M
|398 K
|1.22 B
|16.43%
|Weighting of Top 10
|11.76%
|5.3%
|48.4%
|95.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MIDJX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.26%
|82.89%
|99.66%
|76.43%
|Cash
|4.74%
|0.00%
|17.11%
|22.86%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.67%
|25.71%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.34%
|1.87%
|34.29%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.29%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.13%
|27.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MIDJX % Rank
|Industrials
|19.68%
|0.00%
|40.13%
|73.57%
|Technology
|13.57%
|6.70%
|37.76%
|59.29%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.09%
|1.31%
|28.28%
|23.57%
|Basic Materials
|12.50%
|0.00%
|18.70%
|5.71%
|Consumer Defense
|10.15%
|1.61%
|17.90%
|9.29%
|Financial Services
|8.43%
|1.92%
|22.28%
|52.86%
|Healthcare
|8.06%
|1.74%
|29.97%
|71.43%
|Communication Services
|6.15%
|1.49%
|23.23%
|35.00%
|Real Estate
|4.92%
|0.00%
|13.00%
|33.57%
|Utilities
|2.15%
|0.00%
|5.12%
|21.43%
|Energy
|1.28%
|0.00%
|9.29%
|52.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MIDJX % Rank
|Non US
|94.84%
|71.19%
|99.66%
|47.86%
|US
|0.42%
|0.00%
|23.33%
|71.43%
|MIDJX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.03%
|0.01%
|22.37%
|87.69%
|Management Fee
|0.86%
|0.00%
|1.75%
|27.86%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|2.53%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.05%
|0.26%
|N/A
|MIDJX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|MIDJX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MIDJX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|11.00%
|8.00%
|316.00%
|5.17%
|MIDJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MIDJX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.72%
|0.00%
|1.73%
|39.29%
|MIDJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|MIDJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MIDJX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.85%
|-1.81%
|1.51%
|10.37%
|MIDJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 10, 2019
|$0.958
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2018
|$0.288
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2017
|$0.365
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2016
|$0.441
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2015
|$0.319
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2014
|$0.380
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2013
|$0.360
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2012
|$0.317
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2011
|$0.295
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2010
|$0.249
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2009
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2004
17.42
17.4%
Peter Fruzzetti is an investment officer of MFS Investment Management® (MFS®) and a portfolio manager of the firm's international small-cap portfolios. Peter joined MFS in 2000 as an equity research analyst. He was named portfolio manager in 2004. Prior to joining MFS he was an equity analyst with Fidelity Investments from 1993 to 1999. He is a graduate of Boston College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 17, 2007
14.63
14.6%
Jose Luis Garcia is an investment officer, equity portfolio manager and the director of equity - Latin America at MFS Investment Management® (MFS®). He manages or comanages several international equity portfolios for MFS, including Latin American and emerging markets portfolios, as well as oversees the analyst-led research international portfolios. He also contributes to the MFS global research platform as an equity research analyst focused on Latin American stocks. He is based in Mexico City. Jose Luis joined MFS in 2002. Previously,he was chief executive officer of Telefonica B2B in Mexico.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2008
13.84
13.8%
Robert W. Lau, CFA, is an investment officer and portfolio manager for MFS Investment Management® (MFS®). He is a member of the emerging market equity and international small-cap portfolio management teams. He is based in MFS' Singapore office. Robert joined the company in 2001 as a research analyst and was named portfolio manager in 2008. Previously, he was a portfolio manager for Goldman Sachs Asset Management from 1998 to 2001 and an equity analyst at JP Morgan Investment Management from 1996 to 1998. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and ho
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2020
2.25
2.3%
Sandeep Mehta - Investment Officer - Equity Portfolio Manager - As an Equity Portfolio Manager responsible for final buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction, risk and cash management. Participates in the research process and strategy discussions. - Joined MFS in 2008; previous positions include Research Analyst. - Previous experience includes 1 year as Equity Analyst at Henderson Global Investors; 2 years as Software Engineer at Etouch Systems; 3 years as Software Engineer at VeriSign Corp; 2 years as Associate Consultant at CITIL. - London Business School, Master of Business Administration - Institute of Technology BHU (India), Bachelor of Science
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2021
1.17
1.2%
Lionel Gomez, CFA - Investment Officer - Equity Portfolio Manager - As an Equity Portfolio Manager, responsible for final buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction and risk and cash management. Participates in the research process and strategy discussions. - Joined MFS in 2013; previous positions include Equity Research Analyst. - Previous experience includes 3 years as Portfolio Manager at Nomura Asset Management; 4 years as Deputy Fund Manager at Deutsche Asset Management Asia. - University of Michigan, Business Engineering
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 01, 2021
0.75
0.8%
She is employed in the investment area of MFS since September 2017; Portfolio Manager responsible for Asian Equity Strategies at PAG prior to September 2017
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.17
|28.52
|5.42
|0.17
