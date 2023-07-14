Home
Trending ETFs

MIDRX (Mutual Fund)

MIDRX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

9.6%

1 yr return

8.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.8%

Net Assets

$6.77 B

Holdings in Top 10

11.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$29.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.53%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 11.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MIDRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.42%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MFS International New Discovery Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MFS
  • Inception Date
    Oct 31, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Peter Fruzzetti

Fund Description

MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund's investment adviser) normally invests the fund’s assets primarily in foreign equity securities, including emerging market equity securities. Equity securities include common stocks and other securities that represent an ownership interest (or right to acquire an ownership interest) in a company or other issuer.

MFS focuses on investing the fund’s assets in the stocks of companies it believes to have above average earnings growth potential compared to other companies (growth companies). 

While MFS may invest the fund’s assets in securities of companies of any size, MFS primarily invests in securities of companies with small to medium capitalizations.

MFS normally invests the fund's assets across different industries, sectors, countries, and regions, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in issuers in a single industry, sector, country, or region.

MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual issuers. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate issuers may also be considered.

Read More

MIDRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MIDRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.6% -8.9% 20.7% 48.57%
1 Yr 8.7% -9.3% 33.0% 67.14%
3 Yr -1.3%* -19.4% 4.3% 44.62%
5 Yr -2.8%* -12.7% 5.4% 41.32%
10 Yr 1.6%* -10.3% 5.5% 37.93%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MIDRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.3% -46.4% -21.4% 6.62%
2021 -0.2% -16.7% 7.9% 61.54%
2020 1.7% -0.5% 17.6% 90.00%
2019 4.5% 2.3% 9.5% 78.40%
2018 -3.5% -13.3% -0.7% 15.13%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MIDRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.6% -27.1% 20.7% 48.57%
1 Yr 8.7% -48.7% 33.0% 67.14%
3 Yr -1.3%* -14.2% 4.3% 45.38%
5 Yr -1.6%* -12.7% 5.5% 40.00%
10 Yr 2.9%* -5.2% 6.6% 51.76%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MIDRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.3% -46.4% -21.4% 6.62%
2021 -0.2% -16.7% 7.9% 62.31%
2020 1.7% -0.5% 17.6% 90.00%
2019 4.5% 2.3% 9.5% 78.40%
2018 -2.3% -13.2% -0.6% 15.97%

NAV & Total Return History

MIDRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MIDRX Category Low Category High MIDRX % Rank
Net Assets 6.77 B 1.79 M 7.44 B 3.57%
Number of Holdings 398 30 1618 4.29%
Net Assets in Top 10 802 M 398 K 1.22 B 15.00%
Weighting of Top 10 11.76% 5.3% 48.4% 93.57%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. OBIC Co Ltd 2.84%
  2. OBIC Co Ltd 2.84%
  3. OBIC Co Ltd 2.79%
  4. OBIC Co Ltd 2.79%
  5. OBIC Co Ltd 2.79%
  6. OBIC Co Ltd 2.79%
  7. OBIC Co Ltd 2.79%
  8. OBIC Co Ltd 2.79%
  9. OBIC Co Ltd 2.79%
  10. OBIC Co Ltd 2.79%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MIDRX % Rank
Stocks 		95.26% 82.89% 99.66% 75.00%
Cash 		4.74% 0.00% 17.11% 21.43%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.67% 24.29%
Other 		0.00% -0.34% 1.87% 32.86%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 22.86%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.13% 25.71%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MIDRX % Rank
Industrials 		19.68% 0.00% 40.13% 72.14%
Technology 		13.57% 6.70% 37.76% 57.86%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.09% 1.31% 28.28% 22.14%
Basic Materials 		12.50% 0.00% 18.70% 4.29%
Consumer Defense 		10.15% 1.61% 17.90% 7.86%
Financial Services 		8.43% 1.92% 22.28% 51.43%
Healthcare 		8.06% 1.74% 29.97% 70.00%
Communication Services 		6.15% 1.49% 23.23% 33.57%
Real Estate 		4.92% 0.00% 13.00% 32.14%
Utilities 		2.15% 0.00% 5.12% 20.00%
Energy 		1.28% 0.00% 9.29% 51.43%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MIDRX % Rank
Non US 		94.84% 71.19% 99.66% 46.43%
US 		0.42% 0.00% 23.33% 70.00%

MIDRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MIDRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.53% 0.01% 22.37% 36.92%
Management Fee 0.86% 0.00% 1.75% 26.43%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 63.93%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.05% 0.26% N/A

Sales Fees

MIDRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MIDRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MIDRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 11.00% 8.00% 316.00% 3.45%

MIDRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MIDRX Category Low Category High MIDRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.22% 0.00% 1.73% 37.86%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MIDRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MIDRX Category Low Category High MIDRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.42% -1.81% 1.51% 26.67%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MIDRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MIDRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Peter Fruzzetti

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2004

17.42

17.4%

Peter Fruzzetti is an investment officer of MFS Investment Management® (MFS®) and a portfolio manager of the firm's international small-cap portfolios. Peter joined MFS in 2000 as an equity research analyst. He was named portfolio manager in 2004. Prior to joining MFS he was an equity analyst with Fidelity Investments from 1993 to 1999. He is a graduate of Boston College.

José Luis García

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 17, 2007

14.63

14.6%

Jose Luis Garcia is an investment officer, equity portfolio manager and the director of equity - Latin America at MFS Investment Management® (MFS®). He manages or comanages several international equity portfolios for MFS, including Latin American and emerging markets portfolios, as well as oversees the analyst-led research international portfolios. He also contributes to the MFS global research platform as an equity research analyst focused on Latin American stocks. He is based in Mexico City. Jose Luis joined MFS in 2002. Previously,he was chief executive officer of Telefonica B2B in Mexico.

Robert Lau

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2008

13.84

13.8%

Robert W. Lau, CFA, is an investment officer and portfolio manager for MFS Investment Management® (MFS®). He is a member of the emerging market equity and international small-cap portfolio management teams. He is based in MFS' Singapore office. Robert joined the company in 2001 as a research analyst and was named portfolio manager in 2008. Previously, he was a portfolio manager for Goldman Sachs Asset Management from 1998 to 2001 and an equity analyst at JP Morgan Investment Management from 1996 to 1998. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and ho

Sandeep Mehta

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2020

2.25

2.3%

Sandeep Mehta - Investment Officer - Equity Portfolio Manager - As an Equity Portfolio Manager responsible for final buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction, risk and cash management. Participates in the research process and strategy discussions. - Joined MFS in 2008; previous positions include Research Analyst. - Previous experience includes 1 year as Equity Analyst at Henderson Global Investors; 2 years as Software Engineer at Etouch Systems; 3 years as Software Engineer at VeriSign Corp; 2 years as Associate Consultant at CITIL. - London Business School, Master of Business Administration - Institute of Technology BHU (India), Bachelor of Science

Lionel Gomez

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2021

1.17

1.2%

Lionel Gomez, CFA - Investment Officer - Equity Portfolio Manager - As an Equity Portfolio Manager, responsible for final buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction and risk and cash management. Participates in the research process and strategy discussions. - Joined MFS in 2013; previous positions include Equity Research Analyst. - Previous experience includes 3 years as Portfolio Manager at Nomura Asset Management; 4 years as Deputy Fund Manager at Deutsche Asset Management Asia. - University of Michigan, Business Engineering

Nicholas Spratt

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2021

0.75

0.8%

She is employed in the investment area of MFS since September 2017; Portfolio Manager responsible for Asian Equity Strategies at PAG prior to September 2017

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 28.52 5.42 0.17

