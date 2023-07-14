Under normal circumstances, the Matthews China Small Companies Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets, which include borrowings for investment purposes, in the common and preferred stocks of Small Companies (defined below) located in China. China includes its administrative and other districts, such as Hong Kong. A company or other issuer is considered to be “located” in a country or a region, and a security or instrument is deemed to be an Asian (or specific country) security or instrument, if it has substantial ties to that country or region. Matthews currently makes that determination based primarily on one or more of the following criteria: (A) with respect to a company or issuer, whether (i) it is organized under the laws of that country or any country in that region; (ii) it derives at least 50% of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed, or has at least 50% of its assets located, within that country or region; (iii) it has the primary trading markets for its securities in that country or region; (iv) it has its principal place of business in or is otherwise headquartered in that country or region; or (v) it is a governmental entity or an agency, instrumentality or a political subdivision of that country or any country in that region; and (B) with respect to an instrument or issue, whether (i) its issuer is headquartered or organized in that country or region; (ii) it is issued to finance a project with significant assets or operations in that country or region; (iii) it is principally secured or backed by assets located in that country or region; (iv) it is a component of or its issuer is included in a recognized securities index for the country or region; or (v) it is denominated in the currency of an Asian country and addresses at least one of the other above criteria. The term “located” and the associated criteria listed above have been defined in such a way that Matthews has latitude in determining whether an issuer should be included within a region or country. The Fund may also invest in depositary receipts, including American, European and Global Depositary Receipts.

The Fund seeks to invest in smaller companies capable of sustainable growth based on the fundamental characteristics of those companies, including balance sheet information; number of employees; size and stability of cash flow; management’s depth, adaptability and integrity; product lines; marketing strategies; corporate governance; and financial health. Matthews generally determines whether a company should be considered to be a small company based on its market capitalization (the number of the company’s shares outstanding times the market price per share for such securities). Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in any company that has a market capitalization no higher than the greater of $5 billion or the market capitalization of the largest company included in the Fund’s primary benchmark index (each, a “Small Company” and together, “Small Companies”). The largest company in the Fund’s primary benchmark, the MSCI China Small Cap Index, had a market capitalization of $4.39 billion on December 31, 2021. Companies in which the Fund invests typically operate in growth industries and possess the potential to expand their scope of business over time. A company may grow to a market capitalization that is higher than the greater of $5 billion or the market capitalization of the largest company included in the Fund’s primary benchmark after the Fund has purchased its securities; nevertheless, the existing holdings of securities of such a company will continue to be

considered a Small Company. If additional purchases of a security are made, all holdings (including prior purchases) of that security will be re‑classified with respect to its market capitalization at the time of the last purchase. The implementation of the principal investment strategies of the Fund may result in a significant portion of the Fund’s assets being invested from time to time in one or more sectors, but the Fund may invest in companies in any sector. The implementation of the Fund’s principal investment strategies may also result in high portfolio turnover rates.