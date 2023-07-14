Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-7.5%
1 yr return
-17.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-20.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.3%
Net Assets
$251 M
Holdings in Top 10
30.1%
Expense Ratio 1.20%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 119.65%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|MICHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-7.5%
|-22.0%
|21.1%
|68.33%
|1 Yr
|-17.3%
|-29.7%
|41.4%
|75.83%
|3 Yr
|-20.1%*
|-27.8%
|23.8%
|89.81%
|5 Yr
|-4.3%*
|-21.1%
|17.9%
|48.35%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.4%
|12.6%
|1.47%
* Annualized
|Period
|MICHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-32.5%
|-40.5%
|25.8%
|91.15%
|2021
|-9.0%
|-28.6%
|19.4%
|55.96%
|2020
|15.7%
|-6.6%
|33.6%
|12.63%
|2019
|7.6%
|-0.5%
|11.1%
|23.66%
|2018
|-4.2%
|-13.1%
|-0.3%
|32.91%
|Period
|MICHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-7.5%
|-32.2%
|31.3%
|49.58%
|1 Yr
|-17.3%
|-55.0%
|60.3%
|57.14%
|3 Yr
|-20.1%*
|-24.7%
|27.8%
|91.43%
|5 Yr
|-4.3%*
|-17.5%
|13.7%
|53.25%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.4%
|11.6%
|1.47%
* Annualized
|Period
|MICHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-32.5%
|-40.5%
|25.8%
|91.15%
|2021
|-9.0%
|-28.6%
|19.4%
|55.96%
|2020
|15.7%
|-6.6%
|33.6%
|12.63%
|2019
|7.6%
|-0.5%
|11.1%
|23.66%
|2018
|-4.2%
|-13.1%
|-0.3%
|41.77%
|MICHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MICHX % Rank
|Net Assets
|251 M
|1.4 M
|7.9 B
|21.67%
|Number of Holdings
|70
|21
|961
|45.30%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|86.8 M
|706 K
|4.22 B
|23.08%
|Weighting of Top 10
|30.10%
|6.6%
|81.8%
|92.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MICHX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.93%
|0.00%
|102.18%
|57.63%
|Cash
|2.07%
|-2.18%
|11.89%
|41.88%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.65%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|47.32%
|78.63%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.15%
|76.72%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|69.90%
|77.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MICHX % Rank
|Industrials
|30.61%
|0.00%
|96.93%
|5.17%
|Technology
|22.95%
|0.00%
|93.53%
|13.79%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.15%
|0.00%
|95.37%
|75.86%
|Healthcare
|9.69%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|28.45%
|Real Estate
|8.46%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|6.90%
|Financial Services
|7.92%
|0.00%
|99.75%
|71.55%
|Consumer Defense
|4.63%
|0.00%
|97.46%
|72.41%
|Basic Materials
|3.38%
|0.00%
|92.11%
|47.41%
|Communication Services
|2.21%
|0.00%
|91.25%
|64.66%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|89.15%
|84.48%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|90.86%
|87.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MICHX % Rank
|Non US
|94.27%
|51.72%
|100.37%
|89.74%
|US
|3.66%
|-0.04%
|15.12%
|5.13%
|MICHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.20%
|0.09%
|20.92%
|54.39%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.09%
|1.50%
|90.83%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|36.36%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.06%
|0.25%
|N/A
|MICHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|MICHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|80.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MICHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|119.65%
|4.00%
|278.00%
|89.01%
|MICHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MICHX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.31%
|0.00%
|23.85%
|18.33%
|MICHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|MICHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MICHX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.63%
|-1.76%
|4.74%
|31.03%
|MICHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 14, 2022
|$0.238
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2019
|$0.151
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2020
1.75
1.8%
Winnie Chwang is a Portfolio Manager at Matthews Asia and manages the firm's China Small Strategy and co-manages the China and Asia ESG Strategies. She joined the firm in 2004 and has built her investment career at the firm. Winnie earned an MBA from the Haas School of Business and received her B.A. in Economics with a minor in Business Administration from the University of California, Berkeley. She is fluent in Mandarin and conversational in Cantonese. Winnie has been a Portfolio Manager of the Matthews China Fund since 2014, of the Matthews Asia ESG Fund since its inception in 2015 and of the Matthews China Small Companies Fund since 2020.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2020
1.75
1.8%
Andrew Mattock, CFA is a Portfolio Manager at Matthews Asia and manages the firm's China and China Small Companies Strategies. Prior to joining the firm in 2015, he was a Fund Manager at Henderson Global Investors for 15 years, first in London and then in Singapore, managing Asia Pacific equities. Andrew holds a Bachelor of Business majoring in Accounting from ACU. He began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers and qualified as a Chartered Accountant. Andrew has been a Portfolio Manager of the Matthews China Fund since 2015 and of the Matthews China Small Companies Fund since 2020.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|28.32
|3.87
|2.53
