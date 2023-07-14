Home
Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

-7.6%

1 yr return

-17.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-20.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.4%

Net Assets

$251 M

Holdings in Top 10

30.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.43%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 119.65%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MCSMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -7.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -20.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.44%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Matthews China Small Companies Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Matthews Asia Funds
  • Inception Date
    May 31, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Winnie Chwang

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Matthews China Small Companies Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets, which include borrowings for investment purposes, in the common and preferred stocks of Small Companies (defined below) located in China. China includes its administrative and other districts, such as Hong Kong. A company or other issuer is considered to be “located” in a country or a region, and a security or instrument is deemed to be an Asian (or specific country) security or instrument, if it has substantial ties to that country or region. Matthews currently makes that determination based primarily on one or more of the following criteria: (A) with respect to a company or issuer, whether (i) it is organized under the laws of that country or any country in that region; (ii) it derives at least 50% of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed, or has at least 50% of its assets located, within that country or region; (iii) it has the primary trading markets for its securities in that country or region; (iv) it has its principal place of business in or is otherwise headquartered in that country or region; or (v) it is a governmental entity or an agency, instrumentality or a political subdivision of that country or any country in that region; and (B) with respect to an instrument or issue, whether (i) its issuer is headquartered or organized in that country or region; (ii) it is issued to finance a project with significant assets or operations in that country or region; (iii) it is principally secured or backed by assets located in that country or region; (iv) it is a component of or its issuer is included in a recognized securities index for the country or region; or (v) it is denominated in the currency of an Asian country and addresses at least one of the other above criteria. The term “located” and the associated criteria listed above have been defined in such a way that Matthews has latitude in determining whether an issuer should be included within a region or country. The Fund may also invest in depositary receipts, including American, European and Global Depositary Receipts.
The Fund seeks to invest in smaller companies capable of sustainable growth based on the fundamental characteristics of those companies, including balance sheet information; number of employees; size and stability of cash flow; management’s depth, adaptability and integrity; product lines; marketing strategies; corporate governance; and financial health. Matthews generally determines whether a company should be considered to be a small company based on its market capitalization (the number of the company’s shares outstanding times the market price per share for such securities). Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in any company that has a market capitalization no higher than the greater of $5 billion or the market capitalization of the largest company included in the Fund’s primary benchmark index (each, a “Small Company” and together, “Small Companies”). The largest company in the Fund’s primary benchmark, the MSCI China Small Cap Index, had a market capitalization of $4.39 billion on December 31, 2021. Companies in which the Fund invests typically operate in growth industries and possess the potential to expand their scope of business over time. A company may grow to a market capitalization that is higher than the greater of $5 billion or the market capitalization of the largest company included in the Fund’s primary benchmark after the Fund has purchased its securities; nevertheless, the existing holdings of securities of such a company will continue to be 
considered a Small Company. If additional purchases of a security are made, all holdings (including prior purchases) of that security will be re‑classified with respect to its market capitalization at the time of the last purchase. The implementation of the principal investment strategies of the Fund may result in a significant portion of the Fund’s assets being invested from time to time in one or more sectors, but the Fund may invest in companies in any sector. The implementation of the Fund’s principal investment strategies may also result in high portfolio turnover rates. 
Read More

MCSMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MCSMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -7.6% -22.0% 21.1% 70.00%
1 Yr -17.3% -29.7% 41.4% 75.00%
3 Yr -20.1%* -27.8% 23.8% 88.89%
5 Yr -4.4%* -21.1% 17.9% 49.45%
10 Yr 2.0%* -13.4% 12.6% 21.43%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MCSMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.4% -40.5% 25.8% 89.38%
2021 -9.0% -28.6% 19.4% 55.05%
2020 15.6% -6.6% 33.6% 13.68%
2019 7.6% -0.5% 11.1% 24.73%
2018 -4.2% -13.1% -0.3% 35.44%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MCSMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -7.6% -32.2% 31.3% 51.26%
1 Yr -17.3% -55.0% 60.3% 56.30%
3 Yr -20.1%* -24.7% 27.8% 90.48%
5 Yr -3.9%* -17.5% 13.7% 46.75%
10 Yr 4.7%* -13.4% 11.6% 27.59%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MCSMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.4% -40.5% 25.8% 89.38%
2021 -9.0% -28.6% 19.4% 55.05%
2020 15.6% -6.6% 33.6% 13.68%
2019 7.6% -0.5% 11.1% 24.73%
2018 -3.8% -13.1% -0.3% 26.58%

NAV & Total Return History

MCSMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MCSMX Category Low Category High MCSMX % Rank
Net Assets 251 M 1.4 M 7.9 B 20.83%
Number of Holdings 70 21 961 44.44%
Net Assets in Top 10 86.8 M 706 K 4.22 B 22.22%
Weighting of Top 10 30.10% 6.6% 81.8% 91.45%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Kingdee International Software Group Co Ltd 7.58%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MCSMX % Rank
Stocks 		97.93% 0.00% 102.18% 56.78%
Cash 		2.07% -2.18% 11.89% 41.03%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 64.10%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 47.32% 70.09%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 68.10%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 69.90% 68.64%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MCSMX % Rank
Industrials 		30.61% 0.00% 96.93% 4.31%
Technology 		22.95% 0.00% 93.53% 12.93%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.15% 0.00% 95.37% 75.00%
Healthcare 		9.69% 0.00% 100.00% 27.59%
Real Estate 		8.46% 0.00% 99.07% 6.03%
Financial Services 		7.92% 0.00% 99.75% 70.69%
Consumer Defense 		4.63% 0.00% 97.46% 71.55%
Basic Materials 		3.38% 0.00% 92.11% 45.69%
Communication Services 		2.21% 0.00% 91.25% 63.79%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 89.15% 81.90%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 90.86% 79.31%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MCSMX % Rank
Non US 		94.27% 51.72% 100.37% 88.89%
US 		3.66% -0.04% 15.12% 4.27%

MCSMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MCSMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.43% 0.09% 20.92% 42.98%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.09% 1.50% 90.00%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 29.55%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.06% 0.25% 58.97%

Sales Fees

MCSMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MCSMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% 85.71%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MCSMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 119.65% 4.00% 278.00% 87.91%

MCSMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MCSMX Category Low Category High MCSMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.92% 0.00% 23.85% 85.83%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MCSMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MCSMX Category Low Category High MCSMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.44% -1.76% 4.74% 37.07%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MCSMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

MCSMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Winnie Chwang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2020

1.75

1.8%

Winnie Chwang is a Portfolio Manager at Matthews Asia and manages the firm's China Small Strategy and co-manages the China and Asia ESG Strategies. She joined the firm in 2004 and has built her investment career at the firm. Winnie earned an MBA from the Haas School of Business and received her B.A. in Economics with a minor in Business Administration from the University of California, Berkeley. She is fluent in Mandarin and conversational in Cantonese. Winnie has been a Portfolio Manager of the Matthews China Fund since 2014, of the Matthews Asia ESG Fund since its inception in 2015 and of the Matthews China Small Companies Fund since 2020.

Andrew Mattock

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2020

1.75

1.8%

Andrew Mattock, CFA is a Portfolio Manager at Matthews Asia and manages the firm's China and China Small Companies Strategies. Prior to joining the firm in 2015, he was a Fund Manager at Henderson Global Investors for 15 years, first in London and then in Singapore, managing Asia Pacific equities. Andrew holds a Bachelor of Business majoring in Accounting from ACU. He began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers and qualified as a Chartered Accountant. Andrew has been a Portfolio Manager of the Matthews China Fund since 2015 and of the Matthews China Small Companies Fund since 2020.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 28.32 3.87 2.53

