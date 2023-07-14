Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
-8.6%
1 yr return
-18.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-17.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-9.6%
Net Assets
$928 M
Holdings in Top 10
45.7%
Expense Ratio 0.91%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 92.28%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|MICFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-8.6%
|-22.0%
|21.1%
|78.33%
|1 Yr
|-18.4%
|-29.7%
|41.4%
|81.67%
|3 Yr
|-17.1%*
|-27.8%
|23.8%
|81.48%
|5 Yr
|-9.6%*
|-21.1%
|17.9%
|83.52%
|10 Yr
|-4.8%*
|-13.4%
|12.6%
|89.29%
* Annualized
|Period
|MICFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-29.5%
|-40.5%
|25.8%
|75.22%
|2021
|-12.7%
|-28.6%
|19.4%
|79.82%
|2020
|12.2%
|-6.6%
|33.6%
|32.63%
|2019
|7.4%
|-0.5%
|11.1%
|27.96%
|2018
|-8.4%
|-13.1%
|-0.3%
|93.67%
|Period
|MICFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-8.6%
|-32.2%
|31.3%
|57.14%
|1 Yr
|-18.4%
|-55.0%
|60.3%
|62.18%
|3 Yr
|-17.1%*
|-24.7%
|27.8%
|82.86%
|5 Yr
|-5.9%*
|-17.5%
|13.7%
|61.04%
|10 Yr
|2.3%*
|-13.4%
|11.6%
|53.45%
* Annualized
|Period
|MICFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-29.5%
|-40.5%
|25.8%
|75.22%
|2021
|-12.7%
|-28.6%
|19.4%
|79.82%
|2020
|12.2%
|-6.6%
|33.6%
|32.63%
|2019
|7.4%
|-0.5%
|11.1%
|27.96%
|2018
|-4.6%
|-13.1%
|-0.3%
|60.76%
|MICFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MICFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|928 M
|1.4 M
|7.9 B
|11.67%
|Number of Holdings
|64
|21
|961
|47.86%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|484 M
|706 K
|4.22 B
|11.97%
|Weighting of Top 10
|45.65%
|6.6%
|81.8%
|53.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MICFX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.16%
|0.00%
|102.18%
|44.07%
|Cash
|0.84%
|-2.18%
|11.89%
|54.70%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|73.50%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|47.32%
|79.49%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.15%
|77.59%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|69.90%
|77.97%
|MICFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.91%
|0.09%
|20.92%
|66.67%
|Management Fee
|0.66%
|0.09%
|1.50%
|28.33%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|38.64%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.06%
|0.25%
|61.54%
|MICFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|MICFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|76.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MICFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|92.28%
|4.00%
|278.00%
|84.62%
|MICFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MICFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.85%
|90.83%
|MICFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|MICFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MICFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.38%
|-1.76%
|4.74%
|41.38%
|MICFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 17, 2019
|$0.248
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2018
|$0.329
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2017
|$0.402
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2016
|$0.284
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2015
|$0.243
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2014
|$0.302
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2013
|$0.306
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2012
|$0.397
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2010
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2014
8.09
8.1%
Winnie Chwang is a Portfolio Manager at Matthews Asia and manages the firm's China Small Strategy and co-manages the China and Asia ESG Strategies. She joined the firm in 2004 and has built her investment career at the firm. Winnie earned an MBA from the Haas School of Business and received her B.A. in Economics with a minor in Business Administration from the University of California, Berkeley. She is fluent in Mandarin and conversational in Cantonese. Winnie has been a Portfolio Manager of the Matthews China Fund since 2014, of the Matthews Asia ESG Fund since its inception in 2015 and of the Matthews China Small Companies Fund since 2020.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2015
7.09
7.1%
Andrew Mattock, CFA is a Portfolio Manager at Matthews Asia and manages the firm's China and China Small Companies Strategies. Prior to joining the firm in 2015, he was a Fund Manager at Henderson Global Investors for 15 years, first in London and then in Singapore, managing Asia Pacific equities. Andrew holds a Bachelor of Business majoring in Accounting from ACU. He began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers and qualified as a Chartered Accountant. Andrew has been a Portfolio Manager of the Matthews China Fund since 2015 and of the Matthews China Small Companies Fund since 2020.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 28, 2022
0.09
0.1%
Sherwood Zhang is a Portfolio Manager at Matthews. He manages the firm’s China Dividend Strategy and co-manages the Asia Dividend and Asia ex Japan Dividend Strategies. Prior to joining the Matthews in 2011, Sherwood was an analyst at Passport Capital from 2007 to 2010, where he focused on such industries as property and basic materials in China as well as consumer-related sectors. Before earning his M.B.A. in 2007, Sherwood served as a Senior Treasury Officer for Hang Seng Bank in Shanghai and Hong Kong, and worked as a Foreign Exchange Trader at Shanghai Pudong Development Bank in Shanghai. He received his M.B.A. from the University of Maryland and his Bachelor of Economics in Finance from Shanghai University. Sherwood is fluent in Mandarin and speaks conversational Cantonese.Sherwood has been a Portfolio Manager of the Matthews China Dividend Fund since 2014 and of the Matthews Asia Dividend Fund since 2018.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|28.32
|3.87
|2.53
