Matthews China Fund

mutual fund
MCHFX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$13.24 -0.23 -1.71%
primary theme
China Region Equity
share class
Inv (MCHFX) Primary Inst (MICFX)
Matthews China Fund

MCHFX | Fund

$13.24

$928 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.06%

Vitals

YTD Return

-8.7%

1 yr return

-18.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-17.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-9.6%

Net Assets

$928 M

Holdings in Top 10

45.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.06%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 92.28%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Matthews China Fund

MCHFX | Fund

$13.24

$928 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.06%

MCHFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -8.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -17.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.13%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Matthews China Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Matthews Asia Funds
  • Inception Date
    Feb 19, 1998
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Winnie Chwang

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Matthews China Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets, which include borrowings for investment purposes, in the common and preferred stocks of companies located in China. China includes its administrative and other districts, such as Hong Kong. A company or other issuer is considered to be “located” in a country or a region, and a security or instrument is deemed to be an Asian (or specific country) security or instrument, if it has substantial ties to that country or region. Matthews currently makes that determination based primarily on one or more of the following criteria: (A) with respect to a company or issuer, whether (i) it is organized under the laws of that country or any country in that region; (ii) it derives at least 50% of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed, or has at least 50% of its assets located, within that country or region; (iii) it has the primary trading markets for its securities in that country or region; (iv) it has its principal place of business in or is otherwise headquartered in that country or region; or (v) it is a governmental entity or an agency, instrumentality or a political subdivision of that country or any country in that region; and (B) with respect to an instrument or issue, whether (i) its issuer is headquartered or organized in that country or region; (ii) it is issued to finance a project with 
significant assets or operations in that country or region; (iii) it is principally secured or backed by assets located in that country or region; (iv) it is a component of or its issuer is included in a recognized securities index for the country or region; or (v) it is denominated in the currency of an Asian country and addresses at least one of the other above criteria. The term “located” and the associated criteria listed above have been defined in such a way that Matthews has latitude in determining whether an issuer should be included within a region or country. The Fund may also invest in depositary receipts, including American, European and Global Depositary Receipts. 
The Fund seeks to invest in companies capable of sustainable growth based on the fundamental characteristics of those companies, including balance sheet information; number of employees; size and stability of cash flow; management’s depth, adaptability and integrity; product lines; marketing strategies; corporate governance; and financial health. Matthews expects that the companies in which the Fund invests typically will be of medium or large size, but the Fund may invest in companies of any size. Matthews measures a company’s size with respect to fundamental criteria such as, but not limited to, market capitalization, book value, revenues, profits, cash flow, dividends paid and number of employees. The implementation of the principal investment strategies of the Fund may result in a significant portion of the Fund’s assets being invested from time to time in one or more sectors, but the Fund may invest in companies in any sector. 
Matthews may also take into consideration environmental, social and governance (ESG) characteristics of companies in selecting portfolio investments as part of the investment process for this Fund in an effort to reduce what it regards as the sustainability risks of its investments. Through these efforts, Matthews also hopes to promote the sustainability practices of those companies. For example, it may view favorably companies that have a commitment to mitigating climate change through reducing their carbon footprint and those with sound governance practices. Not all investments will demonstrate those characteristics, and there could be instances where Matthews is unable to assess whether companies have such a commitment or follow good governance practices. Matthews’ investment process in this regard is carried out through a combination of exclusionary ESG screens and the use of ESG data. Matthews uses various sources of information, including but not limited to third-party ESG rating firms and Matthews’ own analysis, in assessing a company’s ESG characteristics. In addition, once invested in a company, Matthews may engage with its portfolio companies on sustainability and governance matters through active dialogue, exercising shareholder rights and by encouraging enhanced ESG disclosure and implementation. 
Read More

MCHFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MCHFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -8.7% -22.0% 21.1% 80.00%
1 Yr -18.5% -29.7% 41.4% 82.50%
3 Yr -17.1%* -28.0% 24.0% 82.41%
5 Yr -9.6%* -21.0% 18.0% 82.42%
10 Yr -4.8%* -13.3% 12.6% 88.10%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MCHFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.5% -40.5% 25.8% 76.11%
2021 -12.7% -28.6% 19.4% 78.90%
2020 12.2% -6.6% 33.6% 31.58%
2019 7.4% -0.5% 11.1% 29.03%
2018 -8.3% -13.1% -0.3% 92.41%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MCHFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -8.7% -32.2% 31.3% 58.82%
1 Yr -18.5% -55.0% 60.3% 63.03%
3 Yr -17.1%* -24.4% 27.8% 83.81%
5 Yr -5.9%* -17.7% 13.7% 62.34%
10 Yr 2.2%* -13.3% 11.6% 60.34%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MCHFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.5% -40.5% 25.8% 76.11%
2021 -12.7% -28.6% 19.4% 78.90%
2020 12.2% -6.6% 33.6% 31.58%
2019 7.4% -0.5% 11.1% 29.03%
2018 -4.6% -13.1% -0.3% 62.03%

NAV & Total Return History

MCHFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MCHFX Category Low Category High MCHFX % Rank
Net Assets 928 M 1.4 M 7.72 B 10.83%
Number of Holdings 64 21 961 46.15%
Net Assets in Top 10 484 M 706 K 4.22 B 11.11%
Weighting of Top 10 45.65% 6.6% 81.8% 52.99%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MCHFX % Rank
Stocks 		99.16% 0.00% 102.18% 43.22%
Cash 		0.84% -2.18% 11.89% 53.85%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 8.55%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 47.32% 22.22%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 13.79%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 69.90% 14.41%

MCHFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MCHFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.06% 0.09% 20.92% 62.28%
Management Fee 0.66% 0.09% 1.50% 26.67%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 6.82%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.06% 0.25% 53.85%

Sales Fees

MCHFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MCHFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% 32.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MCHFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 92.28% 4.00% 278.00% 83.52%

MCHFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MCHFX Category Low Category High MCHFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 23.85% 60.83%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MCHFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MCHFX Category Low Category High MCHFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.13% -1.76% 4.74% 48.28%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MCHFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MCHFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Winnie Chwang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2014

8.09

8.1%

Winnie Chwang is a Portfolio Manager at Matthews Asia and manages the firm's China Small Strategy and co-manages the China and Asia ESG Strategies. She joined the firm in 2004 and has built her investment career at the firm. Winnie earned an MBA from the Haas School of Business and received her B.A. in Economics with a minor in Business Administration from the University of California, Berkeley. She is fluent in Mandarin and conversational in Cantonese. Winnie has been a Portfolio Manager of the Matthews China Fund since 2014, of the Matthews Asia ESG Fund since its inception in 2015 and of the Matthews China Small Companies Fund since 2020.

Andrew Mattock

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2015

7.09

7.1%

Andrew Mattock, CFA is a Portfolio Manager at Matthews Asia and manages the firm's China and China Small Companies Strategies. Prior to joining the firm in 2015, he was a Fund Manager at Henderson Global Investors for 15 years, first in London and then in Singapore, managing Asia Pacific equities. Andrew holds a Bachelor of Business majoring in Accounting from ACU. He began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers and qualified as a Chartered Accountant. Andrew has been a Portfolio Manager of the Matthews China Fund since 2015 and of the Matthews China Small Companies Fund since 2020.

Sherwood Zhang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 28, 2022

0.09

0.1%

Sherwood Zhang is a Portfolio Manager at Matthews. He manages the firm’s China Dividend Strategy and co-manages the Asia Dividend and Asia ex Japan Dividend Strategies. Prior to joining the Matthews in 2011, Sherwood was an analyst at Passport Capital from 2007 to 2010, where he focused on such industries as property and basic materials in China as well as consumer-related sectors. Before earning his M.B.A. in 2007, Sherwood served as a Senior Treasury Officer for Hang Seng Bank in Shanghai and Hong Kong, and worked as a Foreign Exchange Trader at Shanghai Pudong Development Bank in Shanghai. He received his M.B.A. from the University of Maryland and his Bachelor of Economics in Finance from Shanghai University. Sherwood is fluent in Mandarin and speaks conversational Cantonese.Sherwood has been a Portfolio Manager of the Matthews China Dividend Fund since 2014 and of the Matthews Asia Dividend Fund since 2018.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 28.32 3.87 3.22

