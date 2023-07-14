Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
2.6%
1 yr return
-0.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.0%
Net Assets
$238 M
Holdings in Top 10
65.7%
Expense Ratio 1.41%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 38.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund’s investment adviser) normally invests directly and/or indirectly through investment in mutual funds advised by MFS at least 80% of the fund’s net assets in high income debt instruments.
MFS may invest the fund’s assets in other types of debt instruments.
Debt instruments include corporate bonds, foreign government securities, floating rate loans, and other obligations to repay money borrowed.
MFS may invest up to 100% of the fund’s assets in below investment grade quality debt instruments.
MFS invests the fund’s assets in U.S. and foreign securities, including emerging market securities.
MFS normally invests the fund’s assets across different industries, sectors, countries, and regions, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in issuers in a single industry, sector, country, or region. MFS generally invests the fund’s assets in at least three different countries and invests a percentage of the fund’s net assets in securities of foreign issuers equal to at least the lesser of 40% or the percentage of foreign issuers in the ICE BofA Global High Yield - Constrained Index (USD Hedged) less 15%.
While MFS may use derivatives for any investment purpose, to the extent MFS uses derivatives, MFS expects to use derivatives primarily to increase or decrease exposure to a particular market, segment of the market, or security, to increase or decrease interest rate or currency exposure, or as alternatives to direct investments. Derivatives include futures, forward contracts, options, and swaps.
MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual instruments and their issuers. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate instruments may also be considered. In structuring the fund, MFS also considers top-down factors.
MFS may invest the fund’s assets in other mutual funds advised by MFS that invest in particular investment types rather than invest directly in such investments.
For purposes of the fund’s 80% policy, net assets include the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.
|Period
|MHOSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.6%
|-7.1%
|10.3%
|48.48%
|1 Yr
|-0.2%
|-9.9%
|18.7%
|85.96%
|3 Yr
|-4.6%*
|-11.5%
|72.4%
|92.54%
|5 Yr
|-3.0%*
|-14.3%
|37.5%
|71.43%
|10 Yr
|-2.3%*
|-9.0%
|19.0%
|60.75%
* Annualized
|2022
|-17.3%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|81.55%
|2021
|-1.3%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|94.54%
|2020
|-0.2%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|62.50%
|2019
|2.2%
|-1.1%
|5.1%
|29.31%
|2018
|-1.5%
|-4.0%
|0.1%
|29.23%
|YTD
|2.6%
|-14.3%
|7.8%
|45.72%
|1 Yr
|-0.2%
|-18.1%
|22.2%
|80.06%
|3 Yr
|-4.6%*
|-11.5%
|72.4%
|92.17%
|5 Yr
|-3.0%*
|-14.3%
|37.5%
|72.94%
|10 Yr
|-2.3%*
|-9.0%
|19.0%
|74.10%
* Annualized
|2022
|-17.3%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|81.55%
|2021
|-1.3%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|94.39%
|2020
|-0.2%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|62.50%
|2019
|2.2%
|-1.0%
|5.1%
|31.24%
|2018
|-1.5%
|-4.0%
|0.2%
|41.37%
|MHOSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MHOSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|238 M
|1.47 M
|26.2 B
|65.37%
|Number of Holdings
|149
|2
|2736
|84.87%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|160 M
|-492 M
|2.55 B
|27.95%
|Weighting of Top 10
|65.72%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|3.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MHOSX % Rank
|Bonds
|94.11%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|54.95%
|Cash
|4.73%
|-52.00%
|100.00%
|28.53%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.91%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|60.23%
|Stocks
|0.17%
|-0.60%
|52.82%
|56.67%
|Other
|0.07%
|-63.70%
|32.06%
|20.03%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.09%
|64.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MHOSX % Rank
|Corporate
|92.66%
|0.00%
|129.69%
|71.43%
|Cash & Equivalents
|4.58%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|34.78%
|Government
|2.65%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|12.70%
|Derivative
|0.11%
|0.00%
|45.95%
|21.65%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.24%
|66.23%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|41.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MHOSX % Rank
|US
|50.91%
|0.00%
|150.64%
|93.08%
|Non US
|43.20%
|0.00%
|118.12%
|5.04%
|MHOSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.41%
|0.03%
|18.97%
|24.63%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|77.12%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|65.38%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|N/A
|MHOSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MHOSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MHOSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|38.00%
|1.00%
|255.00%
|13.44%
|MHOSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MHOSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.07%
|0.00%
|37.22%
|79.80%
|MHOSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|MHOSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MHOSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.92%
|-2.39%
|14.30%
|74.01%
|MHOSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2022
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 02, 2022
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2022
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2022
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.094
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2021
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2021
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2021
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 02, 2021
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2021
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 03, 2021
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2021
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2021
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2020
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 02, 2020
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2020
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2020
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 03, 2020
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2020
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2020
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 02, 2020
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 03, 2020
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 02, 2019
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2019
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2019
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 03, 2019
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2019
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 03, 2019
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2019
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2019
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2019
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2019
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 03, 2018
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2018
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 04, 2018
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2018
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 02, 2018
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2018
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2018
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 02, 2018
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2018
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2018
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2017
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2017
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 02, 2017
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2017
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2017
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 03, 2017
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2017
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2017
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 03, 2017
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2017
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2017
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2016
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2016
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 03, 2016
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2016
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2016
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2016
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2016
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 02, 2016
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2016
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2016
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2016
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.056
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2015
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 02, 2015
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2015
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2015
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 03, 2015
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2015
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2015
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2015
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2015
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 02, 2015
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 02, 2015
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2015
|$0.051
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2014
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 03, 2014
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2014
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 02, 2014
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2014
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2014
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 02, 2014
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2014
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2014
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 03, 2014
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 03, 2014
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 02, 2013
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2013
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2013
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 03, 2013
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2013
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2013
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 03, 2013
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2013
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2013
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2013
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2013
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2013
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 03, 2012
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2012
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2012
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 04, 2012
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2012
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 02, 2012
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2012
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2012
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 02, 2012
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2012
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2012
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 03, 2012
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2011
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2011
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 03, 2011
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2011
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2011
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2011
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2011
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 02, 2011
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2011
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2011
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2011
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 03, 2011
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2010
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2010
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2010
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2010
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 02, 2010
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2010
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2010
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 03, 2010
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2010
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2010
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2010
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 04, 2010
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2009
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 02, 2009
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2009
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2009
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 03, 2009
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2009
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2009
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2009
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2009
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 02, 2009
|$0.050
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 02, 2009
|$0.060
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2008
|$0.060
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2008
|$0.050
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 03, 2008
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2008
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 02, 2008
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2008
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2008
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 31, 2005
17.01
17.0%
Matthew W. Ryan, CFA, is an investment officer and a portfolio manager of Massachusetts Financial Services Company. Before joining the firm in 1997, Matt worked for four years as an economist at the International Monetary Fund and for five years as an international economist with the U.S. Department of the Treasury. He was named a portfolio manager at MFS in 1998. He is a graduate of Williams College and earned a master's degree in international economics and foreign policy from Johns Hopkins University. Matt also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 10, 2006
15.65
15.7%
David P. Cole, CFA, is an Investment Officer of MFS Investment Management® (MFS®) and Portfolio Manager at the firm. David employed in the investment area of MFS since 2004 after working for five years as a High Yield Analyst for Franklin Templeton Investments. Prior to this, he served as a financial economist/treasury market analyst for Thomson Financial Services and two years as an economist for Standard and Poor's. David has a bachelor's degree from Cornell University and an MBA from University of California, Berkeley. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2018
4.25
4.3%
Michael Skatrud, CFA, is an investment officer and fixed income research analyst at MFS Investment Management (MFS). He is responsible for identifying the most attractive investment opportunities in his assigned coverage universe and he works closely with portfolio managers to ensure ideas are properly positioned within portfolios. Michael joined MFS in 2013 from Columbia Management, where he had worked as a high yield analyst for four years. Previously, he was a senior credit analyst at Oppenheimer Funds, Inc., for two years and spent seven years as a corporate bond analyst at Putnam Investments. He began his career in the financial services industry in 1996. Michael earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Wisconsin and holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business. He is a CFA charter holder and a member of the CFA Society Boston.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.13
|37.79
|7.13
|8.17
