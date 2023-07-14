Home
MHOVX (Mutual Fund)

MFS Global High Yield Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$5.17 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
High Yield Bond
share class
Inst (MHOIX) Primary A (MHOAX) B (MHOBX) C (MHOCX) Retirement (MHORX) Retirement (MHOVX) Retirement (MHOSX) Retirement (MHOUX) Retirement (MHOTX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MFS Global High Yield Fund

MHOVX | Fund

$5.17

$238 M

5.68%

$0.29

0.81%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.4%

1 yr return

-0.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.0%

Net Assets

$238 M

Holdings in Top 10

65.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$5.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.81%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 38.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MHOVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 4.53%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MFS Global High Yield Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MFS
  • Inception Date
    Jun 02, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Matthew Ryan

Fund Description

MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund’s investment adviser) normally invests directly and/or indirectly through investment in mutual funds advised by MFS at least 80% of the fund’s net assets in high income debt instruments.

MFS may invest the fund’s assets in other types of debt instruments.

Debt instruments include corporate bonds, foreign government securities, floating rate loans, and other obligations to repay money borrowed.

MFS may invest up to 100% of the fund’s assets in below investment grade quality debt instruments.

MFS invests the fund’s assets in U.S. and foreign securities, including emerging market securities.

MFS normally invests the fund’s assets across different industries, sectors, countries, and regions, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in issuers in a single industry, sector, country, or region. MFS generally invests the fund’s assets in at least three different countries and invests a percentage of the fund’s net assets in securities of foreign issuers equal to at least the lesser of 40% or the percentage of foreign issuers in the ICE BofA Global High Yield - Constrained Index (USD Hedged) less 15%.

While MFS may use derivatives for any investment purpose, to the extent MFS uses derivatives, MFS expects to use derivatives primarily to increase or decrease exposure to a particular market, segment of the market, or security, to increase or decrease interest rate or currency exposure, or as alternatives to direct investments. Derivatives include futures, forward contracts, options, and swaps.

MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual instruments and their issuers. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate instruments may also be considered. In structuring the fund, MFS also considers top-down factors.

MFS may invest the fund’s assets in other mutual funds advised by MFS that invest in particular investment types rather than invest directly in such investments.

For purposes of the fund’s 80% policy, net assets include the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.

Read More

MHOVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MHOVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.4% -7.1% 10.3% 58.64%
1 Yr -0.2% -9.9% 18.7% 86.54%
3 Yr -4.6%* -11.5% 72.4% 93.46%
5 Yr -3.0%* -14.3% 37.5% 73.38%
10 Yr -2.3%* -9.0% 19.0% 61.64%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MHOVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.2% -33.4% 3.6% 79.80%
2021 -1.2% -4.3% 5.4% 93.17%
2020 -0.2% -8.4% 70.9% 62.97%
2019 2.1% -1.1% 5.1% 32.05%
2018 -1.5% -4.0% 0.1% 30.09%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MHOVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.4% -14.3% 7.8% 54.57%
1 Yr -0.2% -18.1% 22.2% 80.64%
3 Yr -4.6%* -11.5% 72.4% 93.09%
5 Yr -3.0%* -14.3% 37.5% 75.29%
10 Yr -2.3%* -9.0% 19.0% 75.06%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MHOVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.2% -33.4% 3.6% 79.80%
2021 -1.2% -4.3% 5.4% 93.02%
2020 -0.2% -8.4% 70.9% 62.97%
2019 2.1% -1.0% 5.1% 34.78%
2018 -1.5% -4.0% 0.2% 42.05%

NAV & Total Return History

MHOVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MHOVX Category Low Category High MHOVX % Rank
Net Assets 238 M 1.47 M 26.2 B 65.22%
Number of Holdings 149 2 2736 84.73%
Net Assets in Top 10 160 M -492 M 2.55 B 27.81%
Weighting of Top 10 65.72% 3.0% 100.0% 3.03%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. MFS High Yield Pooled 61.30%
  2. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 2.34%
  3. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 2.34%
  4. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 2.34%
  5. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 2.34%
  6. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 2.34%
  7. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 2.34%
  8. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 2.34%
  9. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 2.34%
  10. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 2.34%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MHOVX % Rank
Bonds 		94.11% 0.00% 154.38% 54.81%
Cash 		4.73% -52.00% 100.00% 28.39%
Convertible Bonds 		0.91% 0.00% 17.89% 60.09%
Stocks 		0.17% -0.60% 52.82% 56.53%
Other 		0.07% -63.70% 32.06% 19.88%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.09% 64.70%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MHOVX % Rank
Corporate 		92.66% 0.00% 129.69% 71.28%
Cash & Equivalents 		4.58% 0.00% 99.98% 34.63%
Government 		2.65% 0.00% 99.07% 12.55%
Derivative 		0.11% 0.00% 45.95% 21.50%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 97.24% 66.09%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 4.66% 41.27%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MHOVX % Rank
US 		50.91% 0.00% 150.64% 92.94%
Non US 		43.20% 0.00% 118.12% 4.90%

MHOVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MHOVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.81% 0.03% 18.97% 65.88%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.84% 76.98%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

MHOVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MHOVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MHOVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 38.00% 1.00% 255.00% 13.28%

MHOVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MHOVX Category Low Category High MHOVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.68% 0.00% 37.22% 67.77%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MHOVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MHOVX Category Low Category High MHOVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.53% -2.39% 14.30% 43.32%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MHOVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MHOVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Matthew Ryan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 31, 2005

17.01

17.0%

Matthew W. Ryan, CFA, is an investment officer and a portfolio manager of Massachusetts Financial Services Company. Before joining the firm in 1997, Matt worked for four years as an economist at the International Monetary Fund and for five years as an international economist with the U.S. Department of the Treasury. He was named a portfolio manager at MFS in 1998. He is a graduate of Williams College and earned a master's degree in international economics and foreign policy from Johns Hopkins University. Matt also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

David Cole

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 10, 2006

15.65

15.7%

David P. Cole, CFA, is an Investment Officer of MFS Investment Management® (MFS®) and Portfolio Manager at the firm. David employed in the investment area of MFS since 2004 after working for five years as a High Yield Analyst for Franklin Templeton Investments. Prior to this, he served as a financial economist/treasury market analyst for Thomson Financial Services and two years as an economist for Standard and Poor's. David has a bachelor's degree from Cornell University and an MBA from University of California, Berkeley. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Michael Skatrud

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2018

4.25

4.3%

Michael Skatrud, CFA, is an investment officer and fixed income research analyst at MFS Investment Management (MFS). He is responsible for identifying the most attractive investment opportunities in his assigned coverage universe and he works closely with portfolio managers to ensure ideas are properly positioned within portfolios. Michael joined MFS in 2013 from Columbia Management, where he had worked as a high yield analyst for four years. Previously, he was a senior credit analyst at Oppenheimer Funds, Inc., for two years and spent seven years as a corporate bond analyst at Putnam Investments. He began his career in the financial services industry in 1996. Michael earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Wisconsin and holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business. He is a CFA charter holder and a member of the CFA Society Boston.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.13 37.79 7.13 8.17

