The Adviser pursues the Fund's objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund's assets in equity securities of mid-capitalization companies.

Mid-capitalization companies means those companies with market capitalizations at the time of purchase within the range of companies included in the S&P MidCap 400

®

Index ($1.2 billion to $15.3 billion as of September 30, 2022) or within the range of companies included in the Russell Midcap

®

Index ($0.7 billion to $46.8 billion as of September 30, 2022). The size of companies in an index changes with market conditions and the composition of the index.

The Fund’s investment style, which focuses on both growth prospects and valuation, is known as GARP (Growth at a Reasonable Price). This blended process seeks to perform better than either a pure growth or pure value approach over a complete market cycle.

Although the Fund will be invested primarily in domestic securities, up to 25% of the Fund's assets may be invested in foreign securities, including depositary receipts such as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”).