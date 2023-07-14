Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
9.4%
1 yr return
-3.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-8.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-23.5%
Net Assets
$404 M
Holdings in Top 10
19.0%
Expense Ratio 1.27%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 103.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|MGOAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.4%
|-26.9%
|59.5%
|93.79%
|1 Yr
|-3.2%
|-43.3%
|860.3%
|92.55%
|3 Yr
|-8.8%*
|-41.5%
|41.9%
|74.91%
|5 Yr
|-23.5%*
|-28.2%
|82.7%
|98.24%
|10 Yr
|-13.2%*
|-18.2%
|13.7%
|97.16%
* Annualized
|Period
|MGOAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-32.4%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|58.39%
|2021
|-3.2%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|63.79%
|2020
|-1.5%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|97.33%
|2019
|-7.6%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|99.41%
|2018
|-11.0%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|97.96%
|Period
|MGOAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.4%
|-53.4%
|55.3%
|89.72%
|1 Yr
|-3.2%
|-60.3%
|860.3%
|88.65%
|3 Yr
|-8.8%*
|-41.5%
|41.9%
|75.23%
|5 Yr
|-23.5%*
|-27.5%
|82.7%
|98.61%
|10 Yr
|-8.6%*
|-17.0%
|15.4%
|98.39%
* Annualized
|Period
|MGOAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-32.4%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|58.39%
|2021
|-3.2%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|63.79%
|2020
|-1.5%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|97.33%
|2019
|-7.6%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|99.41%
|2018
|-11.0%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|98.77%
|MGOAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MGOAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|404 M
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|67.20%
|Number of Holdings
|77
|20
|3702
|50.53%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|85.5 M
|360 K
|10.9 B
|72.34%
|Weighting of Top 10
|18.99%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|87.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MGOAX % Rank
|Stocks
|100.00%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|4.26%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|21.10%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|25.89%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|14.18%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|90.60%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|17.73%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MGOAX % Rank
|Industrials
|20.60%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|7.80%
|Technology
|18.17%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|86.17%
|Financial Services
|12.42%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|19.68%
|Healthcare
|10.28%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|92.02%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.38%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|84.57%
|Real Estate
|6.88%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|12.59%
|Energy
|6.07%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|7.80%
|Utilities
|5.27%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|2.13%
|Basic Materials
|4.96%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|14.54%
|Consumer Defense
|4.38%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|15.07%
|Communication Services
|1.59%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|66.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MGOAX % Rank
|US
|98.66%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|9.75%
|Non US
|1.34%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|71.28%
|MGOAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.27%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|33.33%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|53.82%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|33.33%
|Administrative Fee
|0.08%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|39.06%
|MGOAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|3.50%
|5.75%
|13.43%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MGOAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MGOAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|103.00%
|0.00%
|250.31%
|90.12%
|MGOAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MGOAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|22.34%
|MGOAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|MGOAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MGOAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.62%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|52.16%
|MGOAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 18, 2019
|$9.712
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2009
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2006
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2005
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2001
21.34
21.3%
Tony Y. Dong is the Chief Investment Officer of Munder and has been with Munder Capital Management since 2014. Prior to that, Mr. Dong was Vice Chairman and Chief Investment Officer of Munder Capital Management, where he was employed since 1988. Prior to Munder, he was a portfolio manager and research analyst at Manufacturers National Bank. Mr. Dong holds a B.B.A. (with distinction) from the University of Michigan and an MBA in finance from Wayne State University. Mr. Dong is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2005
16.42
16.4%
Brian, who has many years investment industry experience, analyzes equity securities for Munder Capital’s mid-capitalization core growth, mid-cap growth, focused mid-cap growth and small-cap/mid-cap blend equity strategies. He assists with portfolio strategy, sector analysis, stock selection, and the monitoring of companies owned in the portfolio. Before becoming an equity analyst, Brian served two years as an internal wholesaler for Munder Capital. Prior to joining Munder Capital in 2000, he was a financial advisor for Prudential Securities. Brian also has experience as a micro-economics instructor at Macomb Community College. He earned both a B.B.A. in finance and accounting (with distinction), and an M.S. in applied economics from the University of Michigan. He is a CFA® charterholder and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Detroit.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 18, 2010
12.29
12.3%
Gavin rejoined Munder Capital in February 2010. He analyzes equity securities for the mid-capitalization core growth, mid-cap growth, focused mid-cap growth and small-cap/mid-cap blend equity strategies. He also assists with portfolio strategy, sector analysis, stock selection, and the monitoring of companies owned in the portfolio. Prior to rejoining the firm, Gavin was Director of Research at Telemus Capital Partners, a high-net-worth management company. Before that, he was an Institutional Sales Manager at AXA Framlington Investment Managers Group. Prior to that, Gavin served as International Product Manager for the Munder Framlington investment strategies. Before the Munder Framlington assignment, Gavin was a regional manager for Framlington Group, where he promoted all of the investment vehicles offered by the firm. In total, Gavin has 18 years of investment industry experience. He holds an honors degree in Law from the University of Central Lancashire, is a CFA® charterholder, and is a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 14, 2012
10.3
10.3%
Robert E. Crosby is a Senior Portfolio Manager of Munder and has been with the Victory Capital Management Inc. since 2014. Prior to that, Mr. Crosby was a Senior Portfolio Manager of Munder Capital Management, where he held various positions since 1993. Mr. Crosby is a CFA charterholder. Mr. Crosby received a B.A. in economics from the University of Missouri and an M.S. in economics and finance from Murray State University
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 09, 2014
8.39
8.4%
Sean D. Wright is an Equity Analyst of Munder and has been with Victory Capital Management Inc since 2014. Prior to that, Mr. Wright was a Senior Equity Research Associate of Munder Capital Management (MCM) since 2010. Mr. Wright has analyzed equity securities for MCM’s mid-capitalization core growth, mid-cap growth and small-cap/mid-cap blend equity strategies since 2013. He assists with portfolio strategy, sector analysis, stock selection, and the monitoring of companies owned in the portfolio. Before becoming an equity analyst, Mr. Wright served as an intern with MCM, performing individual stock research and portfolio analytics work for the mid-capitalization core growth and large-capitalization growth strategies, as well as analyzing trade strategies for the equity trading desk and constructing marketing materials. Prior to joining MCM, he interned for RFC Financial Planners in Ann Arbor, Michigan, where he worked on various tasks related to portfolio management, asset allocation, and client relationship management.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 14, 2016
5.71
5.7%
Robert Glise is a Senior Portfolio Manager/Analyst of Munder and has been with Munder Capital Management since September 2016. From 2002 through 2015, Mr. Glise was a Senior Partner and Senior Portfolio Manager with Northpointe Capital Management, where he was the lead manager of the mid-cap growth strategy and a member of the team managing the small-cap growth strategy. Earlier in his career, he held investment roles at Comerica Bank and Eaton Corporation. Mr. Glise is a CFA charterholder. Mr. Glise earned a B.A. in finance from Michigan State University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.28
|2.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...